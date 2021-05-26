Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Stargazing Astronomy [Observing the Night Sky with Binoculars: A Simple Guide to the Heavens]

DW Hour
Today at 04:50
Health: Tracking Covid-19's Long-Term Effects on Athletes
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Martin Schwellnus - Professor of Sport and Exercise Medicine at the Faculty of Health Sciences at University of Pretoria
125
Today at 05:10
Are wage demands a threat to municipalities?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Nazeema Mohamed - Independent Labour Specialist at ....
Today at 05:46
Water issues persists in Mogale City and other parts of JHB
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Sputnik Ratau - Spokesperson for the National Department of Water and Sanitation at ...
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
KZN Head of Health on their vaccine rollout
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr. Sandile Shabalala - KZN Head of Health
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays : Local delivery boom
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brett Rogers - Culture Lead at HaveYouHeard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Zondo evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson on McKinsey paying back Transnet millions
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matthew Chaskalson - evidence leader at the Zondo Commission
Today at 07:20
OpenSecrets on how it unravelled for McKinsey's Transnet deal
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mamello Mosiana - Researcher: Advocacy and Investigations at Open Secrets Project
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Stats SA to conduct Pilot Census
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Mahier Hattas - Stats SA: Director of Field Operations
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:33
We live constitutional republic – how is it that we still have traditional monarchs?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Xolani Dube - Political Analyst at Xubera Institute For Research And Development
Lungi Ntsebeza - Prof Of Sociology at Uct Sociology
Prof Elmien Du Plessis - Associate Professor of Law at North West University
Today at 10:45
SanParks Wildlife Economy Programme
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ngcali Nomtsongwana
Today at 11:05
What genetic analysis reveals about the ancestry of SA's Afrikaners
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Jaco Greeff - Professor of Genetics at Pretoria University
Today at 13:07
On the couch: Argentina looks for descendants of people missing under its previous dictatorship
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Maria Florencia Segura
Today at 13:33
Happy Home and Garden - Community Gardens
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Rissa Niyobuhungiro
Ben Getz - at Urban Harvest
Today at 14:07
Life Hacks - Style & Design
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bianca Resnikov - Fashion Guru at ...
Today at 14:40
Standby interview: Emergency help needed for flooded Khayelitsha pet shelter
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marcelle Du Plessis - Fund Raising and Communications Manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic Khayelitsha
Today at 14:50
Music - Zahara
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Zahara Zahara
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:45
Book: Hitler's Spies
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Evert Kleynhans
