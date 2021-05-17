Streaming issues? Report here
Insured lives lost during Covid 2nd wave four times higher than expected - study The data from the Actuarial Society of SA suggests the death toll from Covid-19 could be higher than officially reported. 1 June 2021 8:30 PM
Medical Matters: Fybromyalgia Awareness Month (May 12th)

Medical Matters: Fybromyalgia Awareness Month (May 12th)

17 May 2021 9:10 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Ashleigh Bhanjan, Specialist Neurologist to discuss pioneering treatments for patients being told that ‘they must learn how to manage and live with  pain' for Fybromyalgia Awareness Month - Fybromyalgia being a condition of widespread musculoskeletal pain.

website: www.neurologistdurban.co.za 

Email: ashleighbhanjan@gmail.com 
Entabeni Rooms: +27 31 261 5446


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

The Zondo Inquiry and why SA Must formalise lobbying activity

31 May 2021 10:41 PM

Guest: David Maimela, Executive Director of The Polisee Space, a progressive pan-African think-tank

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cornwall Hill College Executive Principal accepts memorandum and renews commitment to transformation

31 May 2021 10:09 PM

 Cornwall Hill College Executive Principal Leon Kunneke, joins us to talk about accepting a memorandum from parents outlining their demands for faster transformation within Cornwall Hill.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane

31 May 2021 9:39 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN's Snr Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: Exploring food as medicine and the power of vitamins and nutrition for ultimate health

31 May 2021 9:32 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Professor Celene Bernstein, Graduate of Applied Functional Medicine in Clinical Practice, Integrative Health & Wellness Practitioner, and Applied Nutrition Life Science Institute expert to explore food as medicine and the power of vitamins and nutrition for ultimate health.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things - Rodney M. Maduwa

28 May 2021 11:40 PM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Rodney Madua, Managing Director: Maduwa Paint World (Pty) Ltd and inspirational young entrepreneur on his life and work committed to educating, training, and motivating unemployed youth within local communities and villages as based on his own life experiences.

contact numberS: 071 412 2695 OR 079 407 1053

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Does SA need a special court to settle royal disputes?

27 May 2021 11:17 PM

On Kwantu Feature/Africa At A Glance, we talk to Lucas Ledwaba, founder and editor of Mukurukuru Media, about an interesting article that he wrote titled “Does SA need a special court to settle royal disputes?”

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime time: In-depth look into the lives, minds and motivations of women killers

27 May 2021 10:20 PM

For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by award-winning Sunday Times journalist and author, Tanya Farber for an in-depth look into the lives, minds and motivations of women killers as based on her book: Blood on Her Hands: South Africa’s Most Notorious Female Killers.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychology Matters: 26th May marked Bipolar Awareness Day

27 May 2021 9:25 PM

 In our Psychological Matters, we talk to Sam Smirin, Author, Coach and Mental Health Advocate, about how the pandemic has affected people with Bipolar Disorder as well as living with bipolar disorder - de-stigmatise yourself. (BOOK: Life-interrupted - A Bi Polar Memoir)

SADAG helpline: 080 12 13 14

website:www.bipolarcoaching.co.za 

email:info@bipolarcoaching.co.za 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Stargazing Astronomy [Observing the Night Sky with Binoculars: A Simple Guide to the Heavens]

26 May 2021 11:45 PM

For tonight's weird and wonderful we are joined once again by Stephen James O’Meara, award-winning astronomer, photographer and videographer for National Geographic Image Collection and author of Night Skies of Botswana along with a dozen more books to be our guide to the galaxy - Everything we think we know and more importantly don't know about what's out there in terms of the realm of stargazing astronomy, the milky way, and volcanic aerosols twilights.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature: The five biggest regrets of the dying. Are you living your life in such a way that one day on your deathbed you can say - I have no regrets"?

26 May 2021 11:32 PM

On Change your mindset feature,  Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at change creator, talk about "The five biggest regrets of the dying.  Are you living your life in such a way that one day on your deathbed you can say - I have no regrets"?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

