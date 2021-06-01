Showing up Virtually

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 08:40
Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Melinda Ferguson
Today at 09:10
The Profile: Keeno Lee Hector
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Keeno Lee Hector
Today at 09:45
MUSIC FEATURE: Keanu Harker
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Keanu Harker - Singer and Musician
Latest Local
How South African quadruple amputee lives life with resilience and positivity Sara-Jayne King speaks to Durbanite Shaninlea Visser who lost all her limbs after contracting septicemia from a mongoose bite. 5 June 2021 7:57 AM
3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King suggests her fun picks for this weekend. 5 June 2021 6:28 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA waits for J&J jab clearance to get Phase 2 get off the ground CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 4 June 2021 3:40 PM
View all Local
Eskom suspends Koeberg Power Station GM for 'performance-related issues' Eskom announces it has suspended Velaphi Ntuli. 5 June 2021 7:08 AM
Load shedding to resume at 5pm until Sunday, after suspension for Parliament Eskom suspended power cuts from 12-5 pm on Friday to allow a virtual sitting of Parliament to pass a series of appropriation bills 4 June 2021 3:14 PM
'You liar!' Refilwe Moloto responds to President Ramaphosa on Eskom Refilwe Moloto responds to what President Ramaphosa said about the management team and maintenance issues at the power utility. 4 June 2021 3:10 PM
View all Politics
Why SA needs a black-owned bank - Nonkululeko Gobodo John Maytham talks to chartered accountant Nonkululeko Gobodo who spoke recently at the Black Business Council about this need. 4 June 2021 4:35 PM
R700 million fund to boost SA-owned township businesses – how to apply Africa Melane interviews Tumi Sefolo, Executive for Direct Lending at the Small Enterprise Finance Agency. 4 June 2021 2:38 PM
Remote jamming: your insurance won't pay - but there’s a device to keep you safe Refilwe Moloto interviews Moinuddin Gaibe, owner at Auto Whizz, stockist of a nifty gadget that jams the jammer. 4 June 2021 9:53 AM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Dr Charl's Q&A: Wait two weeks between Covid symptoms and vaccine Sara-Jayne Kings chats to Dr Charl van Loggerenberg and he answers general medical questions from callers. 5 June 2021 7:16 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 4 June 2021 Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 4 June 2021 5:39 PM
[VIDEOS & PICS] Lester gets some 'manscaping' and he looks fab Lester Kiewit takes us live through his journey into male grooming with Abdul Joudi, owner of Urban Men. 4 June 2021 1:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
View all Sport
Nico Panagio talks filming latest season of Survivor SA along untamed Wild Coast CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson speaks to Survivor South Africa host Nico Panagio or ahead of the Season 8 premiere. 3 June 2021 4:48 PM
Trans women may battle red tape to enter Miss SA say pageant organisers Sara-Jayne King spoke to Miss SA CEO Stephanie Weil about certain 'antiquated' criteria which exclude some women from the pageant. 3 June 2021 12:20 PM
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 3 June 2021 10:47 AM
View all Entertainment
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
China raises child-bearing limit to 3 to battle a shrinking population Around 12 million babies were born in China in 2019, the lowest number of births since the 1960s. 1 June 2021 10:44 AM
Aussie Dad is TikTok hit after sharing tips on feeding family of 8 for $8 (R93)! Father-of-six Nathan Lyons from Penrith in Western Sydney uploads his creations to his Kooking with a Koori TikTok page 31 May 2021 12:31 PM
View all World
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'. 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
Pan-African Parliament (PAP): 'The scenes are chaotic and embarrassing' "It appears to be personality issues, and regions that unite against each other," says Dr David Monyae (UJ). 1 June 2021 5:20 PM
Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sector 31 May 2021 9:40 AM
View all Africa
'Magical no of 41m vaccinated a thumbsuck, we need to recalibrate expectations' Lester Kiewit interviews Prof. Shabir Madhi about reaching the vaccination target to achieve 'herd immunity' in South Africa. 4 June 2021 11:14 AM
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital. 3 June 2021 7:56 PM
Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator 3 June 2021 7:31 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Showing up Virtually

Showing up Virtually

1 June 2021 10:44 PM

Kefilwe Morobane, a communications strategist, executive, and business Coach, joins us to give more insight on “Showing Up virtually” personally and professionally.

website:www.givingwings.co.za 


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

South Africans Doing Great Things with Louw Breytenbach

4 June 2021 11:16 PM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we highlight the month of June that is Pride Month with 31 year old Louw Breytenbach, Director of National Arts, Mental Health Activist, and social media influencer who as a result of finally transforming his personal tragedy into triumph by sharing his story to help others, finally got his coup last weekend and an even bigger platform to spread the message of mental health issues to South Africans and the LGBTQIA+ community at large by winning the title of Mr Gay World South Africa 2021.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Theo Baloyi, CEO & Founder of Bathu

4 June 2021 10:22 PM

Profile Interview with Theo Baloyi, CEO & Founder of Bathu, the man behind the sneaker brand Bathu, is someone whose story of hard work, perseverance and success truly inspires.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa At A Glance: Pan-African Parliament [PAP]

3 June 2021 11:20 PM

On Africa at a Glance we look at the background of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP), when and why it was created, what it has achieved, the current fighting what are they all about, how much money is spent on the parly by SA and other countries and do we really need it. Nkosana Sithole, Public Policy Researcher at Frontline Advisory, will be joining us to unpack this.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: Steeped in Blood: The Life and Times of a Forensic Scientist

3 June 2021 10:19 PM

For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by Dr David Klatzow, internationally acclaimed Consulting Forensic Scientist on a behind the scenes look at crime forensics worldwide as based on his books Steeped in Blood: The Life and Times of a Forensic Scientist and Justice Denied: The Role of Forensic Science in the Miscarriage of Justice.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In Conversation with Dr Eve: Trauma that results when there is no sexual consent

3 June 2021 9:23 PM

On "In Conversation with Dr Eve" we will be talking about  the trauma that results when there is no sexual consent. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature -In order to reach any big goal you need to not only have a desire to achieve the goal, but you need to turn it into a burning desire.

2 June 2021 11:12 PM

On Change your mindset feature, The Beckett's, Stanley and Elaine, talk about "In think and grow rich, Napoleon Hill states that in order to reach any big goal you need to not only have a desire to achieve the goal, but you need to turn it into a burning desire. How do you do this, and what are the factors that kill your burning desire for success"?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Venture into the global uprising of psychedelics being used for therapeutic healing rituals and ceremonies

2 June 2021 10:18 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we cross over to the UK joined by Henri Sant-Cassia, Board Director: Micro dose Psychedelic Insights and Co-Founding Partner at The Conscious Fund to venture into the global uprising of psychedelics being used for therapeutic healing rituals and ceremonies such as ayahuasca journeys.

website:www.theconscious.fund 

email add:info@theconscious.fund 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: Long-term effects of youth unemployment on an individual

2 June 2021 9:23 PM

 On financial matters, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli talks about the long term effects of youth unemployment on an individual.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gift of the Givers responds to water crisis at Rahima Moosa Hospital.

1 June 2021 9:58 PM

Gift of the Givers responds to water crisis at Rahima Moosa Hospital and Imtiaaz Sooliman joins to talk about the water crisis there and how they’re assisting.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom suspends Koeberg Power Station GM for 'performance-related issues'

Politics

3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend

Local Entertainment Lifestyle

'Senior citizens had to walk out of Nyanga to catch a bus to collect pensions'

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Weather Watch: Warm weekend ahead for KZN

4 June 2021 8:09 PM

Makhura: Mobility in Gauteng driving surge of COVID cases

4 June 2021 8:06 PM

Facebook bans former US president Trump for 2 years

4 June 2021 7:39 PM

