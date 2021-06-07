State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane

State Capture Update with EWN's Snr Reporter, Nthakoana Ngatane.
Dr Ivor Sarakinsky, Professor at the Wits School of Governance, talking about an opinion piece that he wrote onNews24 titled "The Mkhize scandal: What about the officials who drafted the tender?".
Barend Uys, Head of Research at Afriforum, joing us to talk about a request to allow ivermectin to be used to treat COVID-19 especially high infections were currently experiencing.
For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Sulaiman Heylen, President of the Southern African Society of Reproductive Medicine and Gynaecological Endoscopy (SASREG) on infertility challenges during COVID-19 with 1st June being World Infertility Awareness Month.
For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we highlight the month of June that is Pride Month with 31 year old Louw Breytenbach, Director of National Arts, Mental Health Activist, and social media influencer who as a result of finally transforming his personal tragedy into triumph by sharing his story to help others, finally got his coup last weekend and an even bigger platform to spread the message of mental health issues to South Africans and the LGBTQIA+ community at large by winning the title of Mr Gay World South Africa 2021.
Profile Interview with Theo Baloyi, CEO & Founder of Bathu, the man behind the sneaker brand Bathu, is someone whose story of hard work, perseverance and success truly inspires.
On Africa at a Glance we look at the background of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP), when and why it was created, what it has achieved, the current fighting what are they all about, how much money is spent on the parly by SA and other countries and do we really need it. Nkosana Sithole, Public Policy Researcher at Frontline Advisory, will be joining us to unpack this.
For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by Dr David Klatzow, internationally acclaimed Consulting Forensic Scientist on a behind the scenes look at crime forensics worldwide as based on his books Steeped in Blood: The Life and Times of a Forensic Scientist and Justice Denied: The Role of Forensic Science in the Miscarriage of Justice.
On "In Conversation with Dr Eve" we will be talking about the trauma that results when there is no sexual consent.
On Change your mindset feature, The Beckett's, Stanley and Elaine, talk about "In think and grow rich, Napoleon Hill states that in order to reach any big goal you need to not only have a desire to achieve the goal, but you need to turn it into a burning desire. How do you do this, and what are the factors that kill your burning desire for success"?