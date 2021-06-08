Legal feature: The importance of drafting your will

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we highlight the month of June that is Pride Month with 31 year old Louw Breytenbach, Director of National Arts, Mental Health Activist, and social media influencer who as a result of finally transforming his personal tragedy into triumph by sharing his story to help others, finally got his coup last weekend and an even bigger platform to spread the message of mental health issues to South Africans and the LGBTQIA+ community at large by winning the title of Mr Gay World South Africa 2021.

arrow_forward