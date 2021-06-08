Zweli Mkhize put on special leave: Was he pushed or did he ask?

Zweli Mkhize has been put on special leave by President Ramaphosa and will present himself to the ANC's Integrity Commission. Was he pushed to take leave or did he ask? We are joined by Brooks Spector, Associate Editor for the Daily Maverick on the corruption claims as exposed by the Daily Maverick.
For tonight's Man Torque, as usual we go where no man has gone before with conversations from, for, and in-between men to finally tap into and heal men's wounds. We are joined by Nicholas Ingel, Rape Survivor turned alcoholic who now shares his story of sheer survival from a tragic past which finally paved the road to recovery and helping others as a strength coach through his journey.
For tonight's Legal feature, we are joined by Alex Simeonides, CEO and Co-founder of Capital Legacy on the importance of drafting your will. Did you know that more than 75% of South Africans pass away without a valid or up to date Will in place – the consequences of which can be disastrous for your family.
Dr Ivor Sarakinsky, Professor at the Wits School of Governance, talking about an opinion piece that he wrote onNews24 titled "The Mkhize scandal: What about the officials who drafted the tender?".
Barend Uys, Head of Research at Afriforum, joing us to talk about a request to allow ivermectin to be used to treat COVID-19 especially high infections were currently experiencing.
State Capture Update with EWN's Snr Reporter, Nthakoana Ngatane.
For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Sulaiman Heylen, President of the Southern African Society of Reproductive Medicine and Gynaecological Endoscopy (SASREG) on infertility challenges during COVID-19 with 1st June being World Infertility Awareness Month.
For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we highlight the month of June that is Pride Month with 31 year old Louw Breytenbach, Director of National Arts, Mental Health Activist, and social media influencer who as a result of finally transforming his personal tragedy into triumph by sharing his story to help others, finally got his coup last weekend and an even bigger platform to spread the message of mental health issues to South Africans and the LGBTQIA+ community at large by winning the title of Mr Gay World South Africa 2021.
Profile Interview with Theo Baloyi, CEO & Founder of Bathu, the man behind the sneaker brand Bathu, is someone whose story of hard work, perseverance and success truly inspires.
On Africa at a Glance we look at the background of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP), when and why it was created, what it has achieved, the current fighting what are they all about, how much money is spent on the parly by SA and other countries and do we really need it. Nkosana Sithole, Public Policy Researcher at Frontline Advisory, will be joining us to unpack this.