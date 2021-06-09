Weird and Wonderful Feature: The "empirical science" of the psyche - Carl Jung's analysis and theories.

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 04:50
Health: SA man's attempt to break Guinness World Record for mental health awareness
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Henry Cook
Today at 05:10
President Ramaphosa to promote SA at G7 summit
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ndivhuho Netshitenzhe - Economist at Stanlib
Today at 06:10
IEC launches municipal elections campaign
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michael Hendrickse - Head of IEC in Western Cape
Today at 06:25
Forensic backlog could drag on for 18 months
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Reagen Allen - Chair of Western Cape community safety standing committee
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday : The Future Of The Office
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
Mass vaccination centres assist in rollout
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Damian McHugh - Chief marketing officer at Momentum Metropolitan Holdings
Colin . - was notified he was to get his jab - despite being 46 and not healthcare worker
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Let the SABC be a lesson to you all
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:20
Beloved actress icon Shaleen Surtie-Richards died poor when she didn't have to!
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jack Devnarain - Actor at Isidingo
Today at 10:10
FPB warning of non-compliance by distributors - lawyer responds
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nick Hall - Digital Entertainment Lawyer and Founder at Industry association for the Interactive Entertainment Industry in South Africa (IESA)
Pandelis Gregoriou - Legal and Regulatory Affairs Manager at Film And Publication Board
Today at 10:30
Immigration - DHA & DA
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gary Eisenberg, immigration attorney
Adrian Roos
Today at 11:05
How TB Joshua's flock is now perplexed because he failed in his own prophecies of healing.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dion Forster - Minister / Theologian / Consultant at Methodist
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 17:45
Book: But he speaks so well
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ivan Johns
Latest Local
'Foreign ownership of wine farms brings huge spin-offs for SA' 'It is great for Brand South Africa'. Bruce Whitfield interviews international wine expert Michael Fridjhon (Wine Wizard). 9 June 2021 8:32 PM
SA business confidence jumps in Q2 (before Eskom unleashed Stage 4, that is) Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Siobhan Redford about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index released on Wednesday. 9 June 2021 7:01 PM
Prasa prepares for court date while central line shack dwellers refuse to move Afternoon Drive host John Maytham speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm about the informal settlements along the central... 9 June 2021 5:43 PM
View all Local
South Africans shouldn't be fooled by Mkhize's special leave 'whitewash' - DA MP Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to DA MP and labour law expert Michael Bagraim about Minister Zweli Mkhize's special leav... 9 June 2021 10:54 AM
Zero-alcohol driving limit won't require car insurance changes - expert Refilwe Moloto talks to Wynand van Vuuren, Client experience partner at King Price Insurance. 9 June 2021 8:55 AM
Clover shuts down SA's largest cheese factory due to poor service delivery Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Karen Heese about Clover's decision to move its plant from Lichtenburg, North West to eThekwini 8 June 2021 8:43 PM
View all Politics
Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on the JSE's second refusal of a new crypto ETF Bruce Whitfield interviews Magda Wierzycka, co-founder and new executive chair of Sygnia, about its battle with the JSE. 9 June 2021 7:39 PM
Loss of smell is a common part of Covid-19, smell might help us fight it too Dogs, bees and AI may help us find more infections faster than current testing 9 June 2021 7:15 PM
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show. 8 June 2021 9:22 PM
View all Business
Is the wagyu beef you buy at your local butcher the real deal? Pippa Hudson speaks to Chris Purdon, a certified wagyu breeder about the process of breeding wagyu beef. 9 June 2021 5:24 PM
Why is one person's naughty word another person's parlance, asks Lester Kiewit? Lester Kiewit speaks to Prof Gerhard Van Huyssteen, Prof of Afrikaans and Dutch Linguistics North West University.   9 June 2021 1:04 PM
No shame in it. Period Pippa Hudson and Consumer Journalist Wendy Knowler explore the emotional, environmental, and financial costs of menstruation. 9 June 2021 11:55 AM
View all Lifestyle
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
View all Sport
Baxter Theatre postpones productions to 2022 after crew members get Covid-19 CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Baxter Theatre spokesperson Fahiem Stellenboom about the implications of the postponement. 9 June 2021 3:59 PM
DStv rolls out its streaming service You can now stream all your favourite content without a decoder or satellite connection on the DSTV app 8 June 2021 2:39 PM
The Social Rundown: Royal Baby Rumble What is trending and why should you care? Reflecting on the story behind the hashtag. 7 June 2021 12:33 PM
View all Entertainment
"It's odd that not a single member of the medical team has come forward" Mandy Weiner speaks to The Times' Jane Flanagan who reported on the story of the Malian mom who gave birth to 9 babies this year. 9 June 2021 2:28 PM
Woman punches croc to save twin sister Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 9 June 2021 12:50 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
View all World
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'. 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
View all Africa
Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on the JSE's second refusal of a new crypto ETF Bruce Whitfield interviews Magda Wierzycka, co-founder and new executive chair of Sygnia, about its battle with the JSE. 9 June 2021 7:39 PM
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show. 8 June 2021 9:22 PM
GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts. 8 June 2021 7:20 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Weird and Wonderful Feature: The "empirical science" of the psyche - Carl Jung's analysis and theories.

Weird and Wonderful Feature: The "empirical science" of the psyche - Carl Jung's analysis and theories.

9 June 2021 10:14 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful Feature, we are joined by Stephen Farah, Head of Learning, Co-Founder and Senior Lecturer for the Centre for Applied Jungian Studies and executive member of the International Association of Jungian Studies to explore the "empirical science" of the psyche - bringing unconscious elements of the psyche into a more balanced relationship with conscious awareness as based on Carl Jung's analysis and theories.

www.appliedjung.com


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Mindset feature: Where does your power to create change come from?

9 June 2021 11:08 PM

For tonight’s change your mindset feature we are joined once again by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at change creator, this evening continuing the discussions around goals and the question: "Where does your power to create change come from?"

changecreatorsa.com

Money: why it still remains taboo

9 June 2021 9:17 PM

On tonight’s financial matters we are joined once again by Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital, Mduduzi Luthuli on what makes the world go around: Money! Tonight's big question on why it still remains a taboo subject so much so that people treat it like a religion.

www.luthulicapital.com 

Zweli Mkhize put on special leave: Was he pushed or did he ask?

8 June 2021 11:11 PM

Zweli Mkhize has been put on special leave by President Ramaphosa and will present himself to the ANC's Integrity Commission. Was he pushed to take leave or did he ask?  We are joined by Brooks Spector, Associate Editor for the Daily Maverick on the corruption claims as exposed by the Daily Maverick.

Man Torque: Men finding Recovery from Rape

8 June 2021 10:13 PM

For tonight's Man Torque, as usual we go where no man has gone before with conversations from, for, and in-between men to finally tap into and heal men's wounds. We are joined by Nicholas Ingel, Rape Survivor turned alcoholic who now shares his story of sheer survival from a tragic past which finally paved the road to recovery and helping others as a strength coach through his journey.

https://emetgyms.com

Legal feature: The importance of drafting your will

8 June 2021 9:15 PM

For tonight's Legal feature, we are joined by Alex Simeonides, CEO and Co-founder of Capital Legacy on the importance of drafting your will. Did you know that more than 75% of South Africans pass away without a valid or up to date Will in place – the consequences of which can be disastrous for your family. 

www.capitallegacy.co.za

“The Mkhize scandal: What about the officials who drafted the tender?”

8 June 2021 12:03 AM

Dr Ivor Sarakinsky, Professor at the Wits School of Governance, talking about an opinion piece that he wrote onNews24 titled “The Mkhize scandal: What about the officials who drafted the tender?”.

Recommendation for ivermectin to be used for treatment of COVID-19

7 June 2021 10:10 PM

Barend Uys, Head of Research at Afriforum, joing us to talk about a request to allow ivermectin to be used to treat COVID-19 especially high infections were currently experiencing.

State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane

7 June 2021 9:41 PM

State Capture Update with EWN's Snr Reporter, Nthakoana Ngatane.

Medical Matter: World Infertility Awareness Month

7 June 2021 9:13 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Sulaiman Heylen, President of the Southern African Society of Reproductive Medicine and Gynaecological Endoscopy (SASREG) on infertility challenges during COVID-19 with 1st June being World Infertility Awareness Month.

website:www.capefertility.co.za 

email:sheylen@capefertility.co.za   

Tel: 021 674 2088

Trending

[UPDATE] Eskom upgrades load shedding to Stage 4 until 10pm on Wednesday

Local

Baxter Theatre postpones productions to 2022 after crew members get Covid-19

Entertainment

South Africans shouldn't be fooled by Mkhize's special leave 'whitewash' - DA MP

Politics

EWN Highlights

Drug dealers went online to beat the pandemic: EU report

9 June 2021 8:31 PM

These are the countries worst affected by COVID-19 right now

9 June 2021 8:11 PM

IEC gears up for the most complex elections in SA history

9 June 2021 8:10 PM

