Breaking News: Official 3rd Wave

CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:50
Two servings of fruit a day linked to lower risk of type 2 diabetes
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Danielle Oldfield - Registered Dietitian and Holistic Lifestyle Coach at ...
Guests
Danielle Oldfield - Registered Dietitian and Holistic Lifestyle Coach at ...
Today at 05:10
Amendments to Electricity Regulation Act means for municipal power procurement
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Nhlanhla Ngidi - Head of Energy and Electricity Distribution at South African Local Government Association (Salga)
Guests
Nhlanhla Ngidi - Head of Energy and Electricity Distribution at South African Local Government Association (Salga)
Today at 05:46
French Open 2021
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Bruce Davidson - Tennis analyst and promoter at ...
Guests
Bruce Davidson - Tennis analyst and promoter at ...
Today at 06:10
My Broadband: "Piracy is not theft in South Africa"
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 06:25
Meet the young author who was first published when she was seven
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stacey Fru
Guests
Stacey Fru
Today at 06:40
Everyday Xhosa [Amawele : twins! ]
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Ramaphosa unlocks SA's energy shackles
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mark Swilling - Co-director at the Stellenbosch Centre for Complex Systems in Transition
Guests
Mark Swilling - Co-director at the Stellenbosch Centre for Complex Systems in Transition
Today at 07:20
Who will give SAA wings?: strategic partner announcement expected today
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Guy Leitch - Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Guests
Guy Leitch - Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with John Adderley
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Adderley
Guests
John Adderley
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer : Thomas Meadmore
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Thomas Meadmore - Writer and Director of The Night Caller
Guests
Thomas Meadmore - Writer and Director of The Night Caller
Today at 08:21
Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
Guests
Annzra Denita
Today at 08:45
Sports Showdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Lewis - Head of Content at bet.co.za
Guests
Carl Lewis - Head of Content at bet.co.za
Today at 09:19
Muizenberg locked gate saga continues to harm local business
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tessa Moore - Owner at Corner Surf shop
Guests
Tessa Moore - Owner at Corner Surf shop
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:15
FPB warning of non-compliance by distributors - lawyer responds
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pandelis Gregoriou - Legal and Regulatory Affairs Manager at Film And Publication Board
Nick Hall - Digital Entertainment Lawyer and Founder at Industry association for the Interactive Entertainment Industry in South Africa (IESA)
Guests
Pandelis Gregoriou - Legal and Regulatory Affairs Manager at Film And Publication Board
Nick Hall - Digital Entertainment Lawyer and Founder at Industry association for the Interactive Entertainment Industry in South Africa (IESA)
Today at 10:30
Sons of the Sea film explores themes of poaching & survival
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Gutierrez
Guests
John Gutierrez
Today at 11:05
Lester Tester: Sterk Bek - can you handle these HOT wings?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nick Manuel
Guests
Nick Manuel
Today at 16:05
Gordhan briefing on SAA + are airline's pilots ready to fly
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Joachim Vermooten - Aviation Economist at ...
Guests
Dr Joachim Vermooten - Aviation Economist at ...
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 17:45
Play: The Unlikely Secret Agent
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul du Toit
Guests
Paul du Toit
