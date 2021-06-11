Profile Interview with Dereleen James 702 Lead SA heroe

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:11
SJ's Top Picks
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Sabu Jiyana
Today at 06:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:35
HEALTH FEATURE: Doctor's Surgery-Dermatology and skin care
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr. Nomphelo Gantsho
Today at 07:10
My Amazing Life: Loyiso Lindani
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Loyiso Lindani - writer, creative artist, entrepreneur, HIV activist and Journalist
Today at 07:40
Wellness- Supporting LGBTQIA teens who’re struggling with their mental health:
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 08:10
Coming out late in life-Dr Loren Olsen
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Loren Olsen
Today at 08:40
Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Melinda Ferguson
Today at 09:10
The Profile: Quanita Adams
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Quanita Adams - Actress at Barakat (the movie)
Today at 09:45
MUSIC FEATURE: Matthew Mole
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Matthew Mole:
Latest Local
VACCINE WRAP | WC enters third wave but still no J&J jabs for mass vax sites CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 11 June 2021 3:59 PM
Mild, near-windless weather expected in Cape Town this weekend Capetonians can expect mild weather over the weekend, according to the South African Weather Service. 11 June 2021 3:02 PM
Gift of the Givers drills for water – without payment – at Helen Joseph Hospital Mandy Wiener interviews Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman. 11 June 2021 2:26 PM
View all Local
View all Politics
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis. 11 June 2021 1:21 PM
'Energy reform plans will ease burden on Eskom, but devil will be in the detail' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Stellenbosch University Professor Mark Swilling about Ramphosa's major energy reform announcem... 11 June 2021 11:33 AM
'It’s going to cost R40bn to R50bn to keep this flag-waving exercise going' Pippa Hudson interviews aviation expert Guy Leitch. 11 June 2021 9:54 AM
View all Business
This week's word on CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa is 'amawele' meaning twins! Pippa Hudson chats to Qingqile Mdlulwa to learn a new isiXhosa word 'amawele' with all the hoopla around the Tembisa decuplets. 11 June 2021 3:11 PM
Contrary to Cybercrimes Act, tech law experts argue piracy doesn't equal theft CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband about some legal views on piracy in South Africa. 11 June 2021 8:27 AM
A 'spectacular' year for MultiChoice despite 8% dip in SA premium clients The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs about the Group's year-end results. 10 June 2021 8:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
View all Sport
Actor and producer Morne Visser spins his music memories on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves 11 June 2021 5:25 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 11 June 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 11 June 2021 5:17 PM
No TV licence needed to stream on big-screen telly unless it has built-in tuner Zain Johnson talks to Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large at mybroadband.co.za about when you do and do not need a SABC licence. 11 June 2021 4:16 PM
View all Entertainment
UAE seals the deal on agreement with SA paving the way for Gupta extradition Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Graig-Lee Smith about the extradition of the Gupta family. 11 June 2021 2:45 PM
View all World
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
View all Africa
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis. 11 June 2021 1:21 PM
'It’s going to cost R40bn to R50bn to keep this flag-waving exercise going' Pippa Hudson interviews aviation expert Guy Leitch. 11 June 2021 9:54 AM
View all Opinion

Profile Interview with Dereleen James 702 Lead SA heroe

Profile Interview with Dereleen James 702 Lead SA heroe

11 June 2021 10:57 PM

For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by Dereleen James, renowned South African anti-drug activist - Elderado Park mom named one of South Africa's top 100 change makers and 702 Lead SA heroes after her pleading letter to former president Jacob Zuma to challenge drug lords went viral in 2013 - not only turned her and her drug addict son’s life around but continues to make an effective change in her community.

https://yrf.co.za/


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

South Africans Doing Great Things

11 June 2021 11:13 PM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Jo Rust, South Africa's top female solo adventurer who's taking the mental health industry by storm all while using her journey to help others.

www.jorust.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: 'The Profiler Diaries'

10 June 2021 11:52 PM

For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by Dr. Gerard Labuschagne, Clinical Psychologist who specializes in forensic investigative psychology, Honorary Associate Professor: Department of Forensic Medicine at WITS, President of the African Association of Threat Assessment Professionals and Ex-Brigadier: SAPS Investigative Psychology Section to follow up on and dissect some of South Africa's notorious serial killers and the pathology behind these cases - right here on our own back door as written about in his exciting new book 'The Profiler Diaries' - a fascinating – and often hair-raising – glimpse into what it was like to be a profiler in the world’s busiest profiling unit.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa at A Glance: Twitter Lawsuit in Nigeria

10 June 2021 11:43 PM

In Africa at A Glance, we are joined by Samson Omale, EWN Nigeria correspondent and Kolawole Oluwadare, Deputy Director from the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) who filed a lawsuit yesterday at the ECOWAS court against the government of President Buhari over the unlawful suspension of Twitter in Nigeria.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Breaking News: Official 3rd Wave

10 June 2021 11:27 PM

Breaking News: Official 3rd Wave
Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health Department Western Cape 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mindset feature: Where does your power to create change come from?

9 June 2021 11:08 PM

For tonight’s change your mindset feature we are joined once again by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at change creator, this evening continuing the discussions around goals and the question: "Where does your power to create change come from?"

changecreatorsa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird and Wonderful Feature: The "empirical science" of the psyche - Carl Jung's analysis and theories.

9 June 2021 10:14 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful Feature, we are joined by Stephen Farah, Head of Learning, Co-Founder and Senior Lecturer for the Centre for Applied Jungian Studies and executive member of the International Association of Jungian Studies to explore the "empirical science" of the psyche - bringing unconscious elements of the psyche into a more balanced relationship with conscious awareness as based on Carl Jung's analysis and theories.

www.appliedjung.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Money: why it still remains taboo

9 June 2021 9:17 PM

On tonight’s financial matters we are joined once again by Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital, Mduduzi Luthuli on what makes the world go around: Money! Tonight's big question on why it still remains a taboo subject so much so that people treat it like a religion.

www.luthulicapital.com 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zweli Mkhize put on special leave: Was he pushed or did he ask?

8 June 2021 11:11 PM

Zweli Mkhize has been put on special leave by President Ramaphosa and will present himself to the ANC's Integrity Commission. Was he pushed to take leave or did he ask?  We are joined by Brooks Spector, Associate Editor for the Daily Maverick on the corruption claims as exposed by the Daily Maverick.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Man Torque: Men finding Recovery from Rape

8 June 2021 10:13 PM

For tonight's Man Torque, as usual we go where no man has gone before with conversations from, for, and in-between men to finally tap into and heal men's wounds. We are joined by Nicholas Ingel, Rape Survivor turned alcoholic who now shares his story of sheer survival from a tragic past which finally paved the road to recovery and helping others as a strength coach through his journey.

https://emetgyms.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Win Up To R5 000 With Auto & General’s Young@Heart and Capetalk

WC Covid-19 cases double and hospital admissions reach 1,000 as third wave hits

Local

[PHOTOS] Citizen opens Muizenberg railway crossing with angle grinder

EWN Highlights

The Market Theatre celebrates 45 years of telling South African stories

11 June 2021 7:24 PM

KZN pupil killed in TikTok experiment gone wrong

11 June 2021 6:57 PM

US FDA declares J&J doses safe after contamination scare

11 June 2021 6:41 PM

