Samwu warns of a potential strike

The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin explores news & views inside Europe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rob Watts - Correspondent at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:15
Canadian tragedy: unmarked graves of hundreds of indigenous children
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wawmeesh Hamilton - Associate producer and syndicated columnist for Urban Nations at CBC Radio
Today at 10:30
JHB-CT migration - is the city of gold in decline?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rene Steggman
Nobukhosi Ngwenya - Ambassador at One Young World
Today at 11:05
Lester Tester: Can he beat the lie detecting polygraph?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ben Lombaard - Director at LieTech Polygraph & Forensic Services
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Covid information in other languages
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Tim Newman
Today at 15:27
Reach for a Dream interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:46
#An Hour With
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Elvis Blue
Today at 16:55
Auto & General interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:45
Music: Jeremy Loops
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeremy Loops - Singer and Songwriter at ...
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Health Dept criticised for poor communication over looming 5 million vax target Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the chair of the SA Medical Association, Dr. Angelique Coetzee, about the slow vaccine roll... 18 June 2021 8:54 AM
City of CT insists approval of building plans has not been hampered by Covid-19 Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's land development manager Pieter Terblanche and a construction manag... 18 June 2021 7:48 AM
'We're headed for a fourth and fifth wave if vaccine rollout is not speeded up' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the CEO of Profmed Medical Scheme, Craig Comrie. 17 June 2021 8:59 PM
View all Local
'Energy, SAA announcements a good start but SA must expedite economic reform' The Money Show interviews RMB CEO James Formby about further action needed to address South Africa’s biggest economic challenges. 17 June 2021 7:35 PM
'Ramaphosa should cut Cabinet down to 9 ministers and get rid of all deputies' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Daily Maverick's Marianne Merten about her proposal to totally restructure Cabinet. 17 June 2021 6:56 PM
Jabu Mabuza remembered as a corruption buster who spoke truth to power 'We are immeasurably poorer as a country.' Bruce Whitfield shares tributes to the former Eskom chair who died on Wednesday. 17 June 2021 6:45 PM
View all Politics
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
Former Eskom Chairperson Jabu Mabuza passes away from Covid-19 complications Ray White interviews Sandile Zungu, President of the Black Business Council. 17 June 2021 1:22 PM
What is TikTok? Find a job, get counselling... it’s not just a waste of time Refilwe Moloto interviews Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard. 17 June 2021 10:53 AM
View all Business
Pink tax on steroids? - Wendy Knowler grills Clicks over gendered hairbrush saga CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at 'pink tax" and the nonsensical gendering of products. 17 June 2021 4:48 PM
Driving license renewal deadline is looming – get ahead of this oncoming train Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 17 June 2021 9:09 AM
Getting vaccinated won't affect your life insurance policy (+ more myths busted) Life insurance vaccine myths are being spread on social media. Wendy Knowler sifts fact from fiction on The Money Show. 16 June 2021 7:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
View all Sport
SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 17 June 2021 2:50 PM
New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL! Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 June 2021 12:25 PM
Capetonian Ella Blumenthal's holocaust survivor story told in award winning film Pippa Hudson speaks to holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal and filmmaker Jordy Sank about the award-winning documentary I Am Here. 16 June 2021 5:44 PM
View all Entertainment
Hungary approves law banning LGBTQ+ content for people younger than 18 Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Keith Walker. 17 June 2021 3:27 PM
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Date for UK's Covid 'Freedom Day' put back again due rise in Delta variant cases Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 15 June 2021 9:15 AM
View all World
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
View all Africa
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
'Energy, SAA announcements a good start but SA must expedite economic reform' The Money Show interviews RMB CEO James Formby about further action needed to address South Africa’s biggest economic challenges. 17 June 2021 7:35 PM
Jabu Mabuza remembered as a corruption buster who spoke truth to power 'We are immeasurably poorer as a country.' Bruce Whitfield shares tributes to the former Eskom chair who died on Wednesday. 17 June 2021 6:45 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
Samwu warns of a potential strike

Samwu warns of a potential strike

14 June 2021 10:04 PM

We are joined by Dumisane Magagula, Deputy General Secretary: (SAMWU) Municipal Workers Union on Samwu's warning of a potential strike should its members reject the latest offer by the country's municipalities of a 4% salary hike.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Africa at a Glance: Living with the Bushmen

17 June 2021 11:15 PM

On Africa at a Glance we are joined by Paul Myburgh, award winning documentary film maker, anthropologist and author, who has had a life-long commitment to Africa that transcends the boundaries of politics and ideologies, tonight looking at his life and times, living with the Bushmen.  

www.bushmanwinter.com

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: For my country - "Why I Blew The Whistle on Zuma and the Guptas"

17 June 2021 10:21 PM

For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Themba Maseko, former CEO of the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) and spokesperson turned author on his latest tell all book 'For my country' which leads with the question: "Why I Blew The Whistle on Zuma and the Guptas", offering a rare insider’s view of the presidencies of Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma and of the inner workings of government. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

"In Conversation with Dr Eve": LGBTQIA+ Youth Trauma

17 June 2021 9:22 PM

"In Conversation with Dr Eve" talking about trauma in LGBTQIA+ youth for Youth Day /Month and Pride month.

www.dreve.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset: "How to turn your bicycle into a Porsche"

16 June 2021 11:22 PM

On Change your mindset feature, Stanley Beckett looks at "How to turn your bicycle into a Porsche - the story of Medumbe - and how every youth in this country can stand up and take charge of their life".  

changecreatorsa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Youth Day Show Special - 16 June 2021

16 June 2021 10:23 PM

Youth Day Show Special with highlight guests for a reflection on the multifaceted issues, challenges, opportunities, and community upliftment voices from and for youth from today, joined by...

 
Melody Miya, Host from 94.7 crew and Daily Thetha: Youth Talk Show on Sabc 1 and Social Entrepreneur from ConquerMIH Foundation

 
Nombulelo Shange, Lecturer in the Department of Sociology, University of the Free State

 
Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier, Miss South Africa 2019 currently Play Your Part Ambassador helping young people reach their dreams in Higher Education

 
Itumeleng Mehale, 34-year-old from the Trek4Mandela Expedition team to Kilimanjaro in July 2021

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial matters: financial freedom

16 June 2021 9:17 PM

On financial matters, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli talks about financial freedom and retirement with a focus on the importance of this conscientiousness and planning for youth. 

www.luthulicapital.com 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Educational feature for Youth Month

15 June 2021 10:57 PM

For tonight's Educational feature we focus on Youth Month with Dr. Rethabile Mashale Sonibare, Co-Founder and Director at Molo Mhlaba Schools on how they are implementing and providing non-profit education for young girls in Khayelitsha to access a quality iSTEAM curriculum. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Man Torque: A queer and crooked memoir for the not so straight and narrow

15 June 2021 10:31 PM

For tonight's Man Torque, as usual we go where no man has gone before, tonight highlighting the month of pride by pushing the boundaries of our Man Torque show, joined by Robert Hamblin, author on his telling new book 'Robert': A Queer & Crooked Memoir for the not so Straight & Narrow which confronts and deals with healing from gender confines and racism as based on the life of a transman, also joined in conversation by none other than the esteemed Justice Edwin Cameron, former judge of the Constitutional Court of South Africa currently inspecting Judge of prisons (Correctional Services) and head of Judicial Inspectorate of Correctional Services (JICS) who in his forward to the book states: 'This (book) challenges every South African to examine not only their own sexuality and identity, but their very humanity.' 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Level 3 Nation Address | Expert post analysis

15 June 2021 9:12 PM

Professor Charles Parry, Director of the Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit at the South African Medical Research Council 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Level 3 Nation Address | Expert post analysis

15 June 2021 9:06 PM

Prof Adrian Puren | Acting Executive Director at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

City of CT insists approval of building plans has not been hampered by Covid-19

Local

Health Dept criticised for poor communication over looming 5 million vax target

Local

Digital Vibes charged 'grossly inflated' R1.1m for animated NHI mascot - Myburgh

Local

EWN Highlights

GDE facing budget cuts due to COVID financial constraints - Lesufi

18 June 2021 9:14 AM

KZN DA: Umsunduzi landfill ruling avoidable if municipality delivered on mandate

18 June 2021 8:32 AM

Gauteng Health Dept temporarily suspends visiting hours at public hospitals

18 June 2021 8:13 AM

