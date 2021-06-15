Level 3 Nation Address | Expert post analysis

Prof Adrian Puren | Acting Executive Director at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
For tonight's Educational feature we focus on Youth Month with Dr. Rethabile Mashale Sonibare, Co-Founder and Director at Molo Mhlaba Schools on how they are implementing and providing non-profit education for young girls in Khayelitsha to access a quality iSTEAM curriculum.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Man Torque, as usual we go where no man has gone before, tonight highlighting the month of pride by pushing the boundaries of our Man Torque show, joined by Robert Hamblin, author on his telling new book 'Robert': A Queer & Crooked Memoir for the not so Straight & Narrow which confronts and deals with healing from gender confines and racism as based on the life of a transman, also joined in conversation by none other than the esteemed Justice Edwin Cameron, former judge of the Constitutional Court of South Africa currently inspecting Judge of prisons (Correctional Services) and head of Judicial Inspectorate of Correctional Services (JICS) who in his forward to the book states: 'This (book) challenges every South African to examine not only their own sexuality and identity, but their very humanity.'LISTEN TO PODCAST
Professor Charles Parry, Director of the Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit at the South African Medical Research CouncilLISTEN TO PODCAST
Professor Bruce Mellado, Member of the Gauteng Premier COVID-19 Advisory Committee, Professor at Wits and Senior Scientist at iThemba LABSLISTEN TO PODCAST
We are joined by Sanusha Naidu, Political Analyst and Senior Research Associate at Institute for Global Dialogue on the African National Congress (ANC) top six meeting with the uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) and the MK Council which has collapsed, with the MKMVA refusing to abide by an order for the structure to be dissolved.LISTEN TO PODCAST
We are joined by Dumisane Magagula, Deputy General Secretary: (SAMWU) Municipal Workers Union on Samwu's warning of a potential strike should its members reject the latest offer by the country's municipalities of a 4% salary hike.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Prof Barry Schoub, World Health Organization Consultant, Advisory Chair to Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) on coronavirus vaccines and Founder of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the National Advisory Group for Immunization to discuss the ongoing “shot in the dark” headlines, issues, questions, and concerns with the COVID-19 vaccine complications, hesitancy, and education roll out in South Africa after Ramaphosas statement: "Starting all over again" as a result of US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) ruling that a large number of Johnson & Johnson vaccines are contaminated.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Jo Rust, South Africa's top female solo adventurer who's taking the mental health industry by storm all while using her journey to help others.
www.jorust.com
For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by Dereleen James, renowned South African anti-drug activist - Elderado Park mom named one of South Africa's top 100 change makers and 702 Lead SA heroes after her pleading letter to former president Jacob Zuma to challenge drug lords went viral in 2013 - not only turned her and her drug addict son’s life around but continues to make an effective change in her community.
https://yrf.co.za/