Level 3 Nation Address | Expert post analysis

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesdays -
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Cara Halliday - Founder at Hopscotch Travel
Guests
Cara Halliday - Founder at Hopscotch Travel
125
Today at 07:07
Family Meeting: new lockdown regulations to deal with third wave
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University
125
Today at 07:20
SA Liquor Brand Owners Assoc. on President's announcement
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sibani Mngadi - Spokesperson at South African Liquor Brandowners Association (SALBA)
Guests
Sibani Mngadi - Spokesperson at South African Liquor Brandowners Association (SALBA)
125
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
125
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Mariette du Toit-Helmbold
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Mariette du Toit-Helmbold
125
Today at 08:21
((panel cont.))
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
125
Today at 08:45
Doctor who contracted Covid after getting jab fears impact of third wave
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Marlin McKay
Guests
Dr Marlin McKay
125
Today at 09:20
Learners need help in making the right subject choices - this is where Ohllofus steps in
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bonginkosi Mchunu - Founder at Ohllofus (NPC)
Guests
Bonginkosi Mchunu - Founder at Ohllofus (NPC)
125
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:45
Stereotypes about young jobless South Africans are wrong: what they're really up to
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Hannah J. Dawson Post-doctoral fellow at the Society, Work and Politics at Witwatersrand
Guests
Hannah J. Dawson Post-doctoral fellow at the Society, Work and Politics at Witwatersrand
125
Today at 10:15
Youth day pop-up theatre
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rafiek Mammon
Guests
Rafiek Mammon
125
Today at 10:30
30 under 30
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lebohang phadi
Guests
Lebohang phadi
125
Today at 11:05
Sons of the Sea film explores themes of poaching & survival
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 15:20
Reach for a Dream - 2 interviews
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kennedy Dembetembe
Guests
Kennedy Dembetembe
125
Today at 15:40
Memories of 16 June
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dan Moyane - Veteran broadcaster at ....
Guests
Dan Moyane - Veteran broadcaster at ....
125
Today at 16:05
Biden and Putin meet in Switzerland
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof John Stremlau, professor of international relations at Wits University
Guests
Prof John Stremlau, professor of international relations at Wits University
125
Today at 16:20
World Refill Day
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pavitray "Pavs" Pillay - Manager of the Sassi Programme at WWF-SA
Guests
Pavitray "Pavs" Pillay - Manager of the Sassi Programme at WWF-SA
125
Today at 16:55
Auto & General interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dawn Adams
Guests
Dawn Adams
125
Today at 17:20
US Golf Open preview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stuart McLean
Guests
Stuart McLean
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up