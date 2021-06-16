Financial matters: financial freedom

Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:15
Moscow announces car raffle to boost vaccination drive - can incentives work?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marina Joubert - Science Communication Researcher at Stellenbosch University
Dr Marina Joubert
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Ziyanda Stuurman on researching what does police and security reform actually mean?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ziyanda Stuurman - Master of Arts degree in Conflict, Security and Development at School of Global Studies at Sussex University
Today at 10:05
Deutsche Welle (Bonn) - explores news & views inside Europe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Keith Walker - Broadcast Editor/Producer Programs for Africa | Programming at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:15
How dangerous is a sting from the rare blue stingray?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Jennifer Olbers - Marine ecologist and specialist shark scientist at WildOceans
Gail Wingreen
Today at 10:30
Zama Zamas culture/ ladysmith find and discovery of bodies
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
vidette bester
Today at 11:05
What is the state of South Africa’s health system? Four easy pieces
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charles Simkins - Head of Research at Helen Suzman Foundation
Today at 13:33
Happy Home and Garden - Attracting Bees to your garden
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cherise Viljoen
Today at 15:27
Reach for a Dream interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
How decisions are made regarding new traffic lights
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Garth Elliot
Today at 16:20
SA digital agency wins a Shorty award
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sarika Modi
Today at 16:55
Auto & General interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
From working in a rented garage to supplying 250+ Checkers stores - Fado Art 'When we started with Checkers it was unreal.' Fado Art owner Johan van Zyl tells his company's success story on The Money Show. 16 June 2021 8:52 PM
Getting vaccinated won't affect your life insurance policy (+ more myths busted) Life insurance vaccine myths are being spread on social media. Wendy Knowler sifts fact from fiction on The Money Show. 16 June 2021 7:21 PM
Capetonian Ella Blumenthal's holocaust survivor story told in award winning film Pippa Hudson speaks to holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal and filmmaker Jordy Sank about the award-winning documentary I Am Here. 16 June 2021 5:44 PM
"Govt 'loves' entrepreneurs but policy makers don't understand entrepreneurship" Including people who know the plight of entrepreneurs as policy makers would help to cut red tape, says Allon Raiz (Raizcorp). 16 June 2021 7:49 PM
'With systemic errors in the system, jobless youth cannot become entrepreneurs!' Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla examines what needs to be done to save SA's youth from 'serious injustice'. 16 June 2021 6:50 PM
Zuma's new spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi won't say if it's a paying gig or not Mandy Wiener talks to the newly appointed spokesperson for former president Jacob Zuma and his foundation. 16 June 2021 1:56 PM
Level 3 liquor trading hours discriminates against blue collar workers - Salba Refilwe Moloto talks to SALBA chair Sibani Mngadi about President Ramaphosa's latest announcement. 16 June 2021 12:38 PM
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Are you 18 to 30? Find out how you can join work abroad programme Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cara Halliday, founder of Hopscotch Travel, which offers such work-abroad programmes. 16 June 2021 9:01 AM
Driving license renewal deadline is looming – get ahead of this oncoming train Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 17 June 2021 9:09 AM
[WATCH] Cleverest doggo uses carwash fluffy rollers for a delicious backrub This cute dog knows all about self-care and where to find it. It's the most adorable video you will see today. 16 June 2021 1:03 PM
Why there are no Covid-related medical malpractice lawsuits yet Refilwe Moloto talks to litigation attorney and associate and Adams and Admas Mthokozisi Maphumulo to find out more. 16 June 2021 8:49 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Capetonian Ella Blumenthal's holocaust survivor story told in award winning film Pippa Hudson speaks to holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal and filmmaker Jordy Sank about the award-winning documentary I Am Here. 16 June 2021 5:44 PM
Local film 'Sons of the Sea' explores themes of poaching & survival in Cape Town CapeTalk host Lester Kiewet speaks to 'Sons of the Sea' director John Gutierrez. 16 June 2021 3:00 PM
'I will remember her with joy' - Quanita Adams pays tribute to Surtie-Richards Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to actress Quanita Adams about the legacy of her friend and mentor Shaleen Surtie-Ric... 12 June 2021 11:48 AM
Date for UK's Covid 'Freedom Day' put back again due rise in Delta variant cases Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 15 June 2021 9:15 AM
'Why can't pregnancy be hot?' - UK mum rakes in big bucks with pics on OnlyFans Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Carla Bellucci, the UK blogger who's been making money posting pregnancy pics on O... 13 June 2021 10:22 AM
How long will it take for Guptas be extradited? 'How long is a piece of string?' John Maytham chats to Adv. Anton Katz, who says it is entirely dependent on UAE law. 11 June 2021 5:52 PM
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
"Govt 'loves' entrepreneurs but policy makers don't understand entrepreneurship" Including people who know the plight of entrepreneurs as policy makers would help to cut red tape, says Allon Raiz (Raizcorp). 16 June 2021 7:49 PM
'With systemic errors in the system, jobless youth cannot become entrepreneurs!' Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla examines what needs to be done to save SA's youth from 'serious injustice'. 16 June 2021 6:50 PM
Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign? 'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week. 15 June 2021 9:12 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Financial matters: financial freedom

Financial matters: financial freedom

16 June 2021 9:17 PM

On financial matters, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli talks about financial freedom and retirement with a focus on the importance of this conscientiousness and planning for youth. 

www.luthulicapital.com 


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Change your mindset: "How to turn your bicycle into a Porsche"

16 June 2021 11:22 PM

On Change your mindset feature, Stanley Beckett looks at "How to turn your bicycle into a Porsche - the story of Medumbe - and how every youth in this country can stand up and take charge of their life".  

changecreatorsa.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Youth Day Show Special - 16 June 2021

16 June 2021 10:23 PM

Youth Day Show Special with highlight guests for a reflection on the multifaceted issues, challenges, opportunities, and community upliftment voices from and for youth from today, joined by...

 
Melody Miya, Host from 94.7 crew and Daily Thetha: Youth Talk Show on Sabc 1 and Social Entrepreneur from ConquerMIH Foundation

 
Nombulelo Shange, Lecturer in the Department of Sociology, University of the Free State

 
Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier, Miss South Africa 2019 currently Play Your Part Ambassador helping young people reach their dreams in Higher Education

 
Itumeleng Mehale, 34-year-old from the Trek4Mandela Expedition team to Kilimanjaro in July 2021

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Educational feature for Youth Month

15 June 2021 10:57 PM

For tonight's Educational feature we focus on Youth Month with Dr. Rethabile Mashale Sonibare, Co-Founder and Director at Molo Mhlaba Schools on how they are implementing and providing non-profit education for young girls in Khayelitsha to access a quality iSTEAM curriculum. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Man Torque: A queer and crooked memoir for the not so straight and narrow

15 June 2021 10:31 PM

For tonight's Man Torque, as usual we go where no man has gone before, tonight highlighting the month of pride by pushing the boundaries of our Man Torque show, joined by Robert Hamblin, author on his telling new book 'Robert': A Queer & Crooked Memoir for the not so Straight & Narrow which confronts and deals with healing from gender confines and racism as based on the life of a transman, also joined in conversation by none other than the esteemed Justice Edwin Cameron, former judge of the Constitutional Court of South Africa currently inspecting Judge of prisons (Correctional Services) and head of Judicial Inspectorate of Correctional Services (JICS) who in his forward to the book states: 'This (book) challenges every South African to examine not only their own sexuality and identity, but their very humanity.' 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Level 3 Nation Address | Expert post analysis

15 June 2021 9:12 PM

Professor Charles Parry, Director of the Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit at the South African Medical Research Council 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Level 3 Nation Address | Expert post analysis

15 June 2021 9:06 PM

Prof Adrian Puren | Acting Executive Director at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Level 3 Nation Address | Expert post analysis

15 June 2021 8:49 PM

Professor Bruce Mellado, Member of the Gauteng Premier COVID-19 Advisory Committee, Professor at Wits and Senior Scientist at iThemba LABS 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sizwe Military Veterans Association

14 June 2021 11:16 PM

We are joined by Sanusha Naidu, Political Analyst and Senior Research Associate at Institute for Global Dialogue on the African National Congress (ANC) top six meeting with the uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) and the MK Council which has collapsed, with the MKMVA refusing to abide by an order for the structure to be dissolved. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Samwu warns of a potential strike

14 June 2021 10:04 PM

We are joined by Dumisane Magagula, Deputy General Secretary: (SAMWU) Municipal Workers Union on Samwu's warning of a potential strike should its members reject the latest offer by the country's municipalities of a 4% salary hike.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

