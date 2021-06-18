Profile Interview with Sureshnie Rieder

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:45
MUSIC FEATURE: Tamara Dey Debut Single
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Tamara Dey
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
06:00 - 10:00
06:00 - 10:00
Multilingual video series aims to dispel Covid-19 myths CapeTalk host John Maytham speaks to Dr. Tim Newman about a multilingual video series providing factual information about Covid. 18 June 2021 5:39 PM
Warm, sunny weather expected all weekend long It is the dead of winter, but you would not say it. 18 June 2021 3:27 PM
Call for donations for Cape Town mom who lost both legs in vicious attack Pippa Hudson speaks to Murray Williams, the Capetonian who started a BackaBuddy page to raise funds for the woman. 18 June 2021 3:24 PM
Zondo Commission - which has cost over R800m - applies for another extension Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the Zondo Commission's application for extra time. 18 June 2021 12:18 PM
'Energy, SAA announcements a good start but SA must expedite economic reform' The Money Show interviews RMB CEO James Formby about further action needed to address South Africa’s biggest economic challenges. 17 June 2021 7:35 PM
'Ramaphosa should cut Cabinet down to 9 ministers and get rid of all deputies' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Daily Maverick's Marianne Merten about her proposal to totally restructure Cabinet. 17 June 2021 6:56 PM
Johannesburg is in decline, and its professionals are moving – many to Cape Town Lester Kiewit interviews urban planner Nobukhosi Ngwenya (UCT) and Renee Steggman, a relocation logistics expert. 18 June 2021 12:01 PM
'We're headed for a fourth and fifth wave if vaccine rollout is not speeded up' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the CEO of Profmed Medical Scheme, Craig Comrie. 17 June 2021 8:59 PM
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
Pink tax on steroids? - Wendy Knowler grills Clicks over gendered hairbrush saga CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at 'pink tax" and the nonsensical gendering of products. 17 June 2021 4:48 PM
What is TikTok? Find a job, get counselling... it’s not just a waste of time Refilwe Moloto interviews Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard. 17 June 2021 10:53 AM
Driving license renewal deadline is looming – get ahead of this oncoming train Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 17 June 2021 9:09 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 17 June 2021 2:50 PM
New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL! Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 June 2021 12:25 PM
Capetonian Ella Blumenthal's holocaust survivor story told in award winning film Pippa Hudson speaks to holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal and filmmaker Jordy Sank about the award-winning documentary I Am Here. 16 June 2021 5:44 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
Hungary approves law banning LGBTQ+ content for people younger than 18 Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Keith Walker. 17 June 2021 3:27 PM
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
'Energy, SAA announcements a good start but SA must expedite economic reform' The Money Show interviews RMB CEO James Formby about further action needed to address South Africa’s biggest economic challenges. 17 June 2021 7:35 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Profile Interview with Sureshnie Rieder

Profile Interview with Sureshnie Rieder

18 June 2021 10:39 PM

Profile Interview with Sureshnie Rieder, or Sush as she is affectionately known in the broadcasting industry, award winning radio and TV personality, MC, Super car test driver, and new Brand Creative Strategist for 947 and Primedia who has just been named one of the topmost influential people by Eastern Eye Magazine.  


South Africans Doing Great Things: 14-year-old Jess Robus

18 June 2021 11:24 PM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by 14-year-old Jess Robus, published author and poet, as well as her mom, Jacqui Robus for a special Youth Day special, with the young teen having just penned an inspiring book “A Few Slivers of Light” as based on her own personal struggles and mental health challenges by channeling them into a collection of beautiful and evocative poetry to not only inspire other teens to speak up about their struggles but to reach parents who might have children experiencing the same challenges. 

A Few Slivers of Light is self-published, and now available for purchase online on Amazon, via Jess Robus’s website or via PayStack

Follow Jess Robus on Social Media Website Instagram Facebook YouTube Wattpad JCDuValiez

Africa at a Glance: Living with the Bushmen

17 June 2021 11:15 PM

On Africa at a Glance we are joined by Paul Myburgh, award winning documentary film maker, anthropologist and author, who has had a life-long commitment to Africa that transcends the boundaries of politics and ideologies, tonight looking at his life and times, living with the Bushmen.  

www.bushmanwinter.com

 

Crime Time: For my country - "Why I Blew The Whistle on Zuma and the Guptas"

17 June 2021 10:21 PM

For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Themba Maseko, former CEO of the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) and spokesperson turned author on his latest tell all book 'For my country' which leads with the question: "Why I Blew The Whistle on Zuma and the Guptas", offering a rare insider’s view of the presidencies of Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma and of the inner workings of government. 

"In Conversation with Dr Eve": LGBTQIA+ Youth Trauma

17 June 2021 9:22 PM

"In Conversation with Dr Eve" talking about trauma in LGBTQIA+ youth for Youth Day /Month and Pride month.

www.dreve.co.za

Change your mindset: "How to turn your bicycle into a Porsche"

16 June 2021 11:22 PM

On Change your mindset feature, Stanley Beckett looks at "How to turn your bicycle into a Porsche - the story of Medumbe - and how every youth in this country can stand up and take charge of their life".  

changecreatorsa.com

Youth Day Show Special - 16 June 2021

16 June 2021 10:23 PM

Youth Day Show Special with highlight guests for a reflection on the multifaceted issues, challenges, opportunities, and community upliftment voices from and for youth from today, joined by...

 
Melody Miya, Host from 94.7 crew and Daily Thetha: Youth Talk Show on Sabc 1 and Social Entrepreneur from ConquerMIH Foundation

 
Nombulelo Shange, Lecturer in the Department of Sociology, University of the Free State

 
Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier, Miss South Africa 2019 currently Play Your Part Ambassador helping young people reach their dreams in Higher Education

 
Itumeleng Mehale, 34-year-old from the Trek4Mandela Expedition team to Kilimanjaro in July 2021

Financial matters: financial freedom

16 June 2021 9:17 PM

On financial matters, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli talks about financial freedom and retirement with a focus on the importance of this conscientiousness and planning for youth. 

www.luthulicapital.com 

Educational feature for Youth Month

15 June 2021 10:57 PM

For tonight's Educational feature we focus on Youth Month with Dr. Rethabile Mashale Sonibare, Co-Founder and Director at Molo Mhlaba Schools on how they are implementing and providing non-profit education for young girls in Khayelitsha to access a quality iSTEAM curriculum. 

Man Torque: A queer and crooked memoir for the not so straight and narrow

15 June 2021 10:31 PM

For tonight's Man Torque, as usual we go where no man has gone before, tonight highlighting the month of pride by pushing the boundaries of our Man Torque show, joined by Robert Hamblin, author on his telling new book 'Robert': A Queer & Crooked Memoir for the not so Straight & Narrow which confronts and deals with healing from gender confines and racism as based on the life of a transman, also joined in conversation by none other than the esteemed Justice Edwin Cameron, former judge of the Constitutional Court of South Africa currently inspecting Judge of prisons (Correctional Services) and head of Judicial Inspectorate of Correctional Services (JICS) who in his forward to the book states: 'This (book) challenges every South African to examine not only their own sexuality and identity, but their very humanity.' 

Zama zamas' families expected to identify bodies found in Orkney

19 June 2021 8:24 AM

10,510 new COVID cases recorded in SA in last 24 hrs

19 June 2021 7:50 AM

Nursing coordinator denies responsibility in Maradona death

18 June 2021 7:50 PM

