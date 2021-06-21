Rodwell Khomazana Pro Bono surgery

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by 14-year-old Jess Robus, published author and poet, as well as her mom, Jacqui Robus for a special Youth Day special, with the young teen having just penned an inspiring book “A Few Slivers of Light” as based on her own personal struggles and mental health challenges by channeling them into a collection of beautiful and evocative poetry to not only inspire other teens to speak up about their struggles but to reach parents who might have children experiencing the same challenges.



A Few Slivers of Light is self-published, and now available for purchase online on Amazon, via Jess Robus’s website or via PayStack



Follow Jess Robus on Social Media Website Instagram Facebook YouTube Wattpad JCDuValiez

