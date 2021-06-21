School ties in a time of Covid: Part 1

Best of CapeTalk
Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Fitness Tip: Strengthen a "misunderstood muscle," the gluteus medius
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Today at 04:50
Travel&Tourism: Assets South Africa can leverage to promote its tourism story
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Sabine Lehman - Founder and CEO at Curiositas
Sabine Lehman - Founder and CEO at Curiositas
Today at 05:10
Demand for Hospital bed in Gauteng is dire
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa - Vice-Chairperson and spokeserson at South African Medical Association
Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa - Vice-Chairperson and spokeserson at South African Medical Association
Today at 05:50
The cost of lost schooling: Education outcomes moving backwards
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Dr Vijay Reddy - Distinguished Research Specialist at Human Sciences Research Council
Dr Vijay Reddy - Distinguished Research Specialist at Human Sciences Research Council
Today at 06:10
Are new and significant mineral deposits still being discovered?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Prof Phil Janney - Associate professor and head of the Department of Geology at University of Cape Town
Prof Phil Janney - Associate professor and head of the Department of Geology at University of Cape Town
Today at 06:28
Camp Bay High RCL initiative to supply sanitary products for leaners
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Michael Gulston
Michael Gulston
Today at 06:40
TECH TUESDAY: Tinder rolls out a blocking feature to help users avoid seeing their exes
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Brendon Petersen - Technology Journalist at ...
Brendon Petersen - Technology Journalist at ...
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Prof Francois Venter - Head of Ezintsha health unit at Wits and member of MAC
Prof Francois Venter - Head of Ezintsha health unit at Wits and member of MAC
Today at 07:20
Premier on state of province's vaccine drive and infection rate
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Adam Gilchrist
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
WHO, France and SA announce pioneering vaccine plan
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Vigdis Beaussier - spokesperson for French Embassy in SA
Vigdis Beaussier - spokesperson for French Embassy in SA
Today at 08:21
How do employers determine whether to implement a vaccination policy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Anli Bezuidenhout - Director in the Employment Law practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Anli Bezuidenhout - Director in the Employment Law practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Barbara Friedman
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Over half of South Africa had Covid: Discovery
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Dr Ryan Noach - CEO at Discovery Health
Dr Ryan Noach - CEO at Discovery Health
Today at 10:15
Cargo port to Saldanha?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Felicity Purchase - Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town
Sid Peimer - Executive Director at Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Felicity Purchase - Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town
Sid Peimer - Executive Director at Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Today at 10:45
Go electric car. But where's the recharge ports?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Sisanda Mbete
Sisanda Mbete
Today at 11:05
PPND Paternal postnatal depression in new fathers
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Terence Mentor - Late Night presenter at CapeTalk
Terence Mentor - Late Night presenter at CapeTalk
Today at 11:35
OPEN LINE continued
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
