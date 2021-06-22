Schedule 2 of the Electricity Regulation Act

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we cross over to New York, joined by Tom Carey, Retired Air Force veteran and eight-time best-selling author who held a top secret /crypto clearance before publishing multiple books and articles as based on his exclusive investigations on the 1947 Roswell Incident in 1991 for the Roswell investigative team.



He is mutual UFO Network (MUFON) State Section Director for Southeastern Pennsylvania from Special Investigator for the J. Allen Hynek Center for UFO Studies (CUFOS) and a member of the CUFOS board of directors... tonight discussing his latest, just released book, 'Touched by Roswell' co-authored with Don Schmitt.



www.roswellinvestigator.com

