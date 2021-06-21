Rodwell Khomazana Pro Bono surgery

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:11
SJ's Top Picks
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Sune Stassen - Programme Director at Open Ct Festival
Gizelle Loots - Owner Gigis Bakery
Today at 06:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:35
HEALTH FEATURE: Doctor's Surgery with Dr Charl van Loggerenberg
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Charl van Loggerenberg - General Manager: Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare
Today at 07:10
My Amazing Life-Charles Dunn from murderer to author
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 07:40
Wellness-RECOVERING FROM COVID-19? HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT NUTRITION
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 08:10
District 6 claimants returns home with "conditions"
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gamza Sydow - District 6 Claimant and Current Chairperson of the Silvertree Rugby Club
Gawaa Samuels - Former Cape Town Mayor and Housing Activist
Wardah Wilkinson
Zahrah Nordien - interim co-chair at District Six Working Committee
Today at 08:40
Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson reviews the new Ford Mustang
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Melinda Ferguson
Today at 09:10
The Profile: Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha-Skype
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha
Today at 09:45
MUSIC FEATURE: Zahara-new album Nqaba Yam
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Zahara Zahara
Latest Local
Rumours of imminent 'family meeting' to announce harder lockdown is false - Govt Several voice notes are doing the rounds, claiming the President is about to announce a harder lockdown. 25 June 2021 3:11 PM
Children are less likely to get and spread Covid-19 – but get and spread they do Refilwe Moloto interviews General Practitioner Dr Karen van Kets. 25 June 2021 2:37 PM
VACCINE WRAP | Teacher vaccinations get going and over-50s next in line for jab CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 25 June 2021 2:28 PM
New South African zero drinking and driving law will not kick in from 1 July John Maytham speaks to Layton Beard of the Automobile Association about when the new laws will come into effect - if ever. 25 June 2021 4:08 PM
Thousands of EFF supporters march - demand approval of Russian, Chinese vaccines Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali. 25 June 2021 12:49 PM
[WATCH] Zille blasts EFF for hosting 'super-spreader' vaccine protest DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille has accused the EFF of "trying to get elections postponed" with its super-spreader prot... 25 June 2021 12:08 PM
1,600 Covid-19 cases at SA's Life Healthcare hospitals - almost 1,000 in Gauteng Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Life Healthcare Group CEO Peter Wharton-Hood about SA's slow vaccine rollout and the Covid-... 25 June 2021 11:23 AM
Crypto explained - a guide to understanding digital money Collin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to understand how this new $1 trillion electronic currency asset class works. 25 June 2021 8:42 AM
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 25 June 2021 John Maytham reviews his three book picks for the week. 25 June 2021 5:26 PM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
How to express shock in Xhosa, something we like to do a lot (sarcastically) Refilwe Moloto chats to Everyday Xhosa's Qingqile Mdlulwa. about today's word. After all, our president is often shocked. 25 June 2021 10:25 AM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Stoned, classically trained actors perform Much Ado About Nothing – R120/ticket Lester Kiewit interviews actor Jake Maisel, a third-year drama student at UCT. 25 June 2021 11:22 AM
Arendsvlei actress Kay Smith takes to CapeTalk airwaves with her favourite tunes Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 25 June 2021 7:49 AM
New Afrikaans TV streaming service on Android launched, 'has big uptake in Cape' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Retha van Reenen of NET Afrikaans, a subscription-based, watch-on-demand TV entertainment app. 23 June 2021 6:32 AM
99 missing after Miami tower with 130 flats collapses: 'How can anyone survive?' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 June 2021 9:54 AM
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems. 24 June 2021 8:25 PM
SA brothers vanish after reportedly fleecing investors of R54b in Bitcoin The Money Show interviews attorney Darren Hanekom and the FSCA's Brandon Topham about the alleged Africrypt crypto heist. 24 June 2021 6:54 PM
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments. 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
Cyril Ramaphosa remains far more popular than the ANC – political analysts Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu (Institute for Global Dialogue) and political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert. 24 June 2021 2:41 PM
Rodwell Khomazana Pro Bono surgery

Rodwell Khomazana Pro Bono surgery

21 June 2021 9:25 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by once again by Dr. Ridwan Mia, award winning leading Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon: Sandton Mediclinic, Netcare Sunninghill Hospital as his team embarked on the first pro Bono surgery this morning on nine-year old Rodwell Khomazana who arrived in Johannesburg this weekend after being mauled by a hyena during a night-time church service in Zimbabwe in May.

 

To help support this probona collective mission please find details below:

Banking Details: 

Account Name: MEALSA

FNB

Account Number: 6284 989 7197

Branch Code: 250655

Reference: FACE/ Rodwell Khomazana

 

 


South Africans Doing Great Things: Homeless Home'

25 June 2021 11:35 PM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Carlo Gibson, Fashion Designer: Strangelove and his partner Toni Rothbart, both Co-founders on their Make-Good 'Homeless Home' initiative that has given birth to a three-in-one sleeping bag, carry bag, and jacket for the homeless.  Tlotlo Sereisho, one of the UJ students who assisted with the project also joins on his contribution to the project. 

Make-Good 'Homeless Home' are in the process of raising funds for the roll-out of the project and the fundraising can be done through their Backabuddy site: https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/the-homeless-homeproject

https://www.facebook.com/MakeGoodSA

https://www.instagram.com/makegoodsa/

Profile Interview: Sho Madjozi

25 June 2021 10:40 PM

Profile Interview with Maya Christinah Xichavo Wegerif, better known professionally as Sho Madjozi, South African rapper, singer, songwriter, actress poet, and change maker. 

To kick off the show we are joined by Khensani Nobanda: Nedbank Group Executive for Marketing and Corporate Affairs to chat about their partnership with Sho Modjozi who shared key lessons for success with the youth for Youth Day 2021

Africa at a Glance: The Pan-African Pantheon: Prophets, Poets, and Philosophers

24 June 2021 11:21 PM

On Africa at a Glance we are joined by Professor Adekeye Adebajo, Director of the Institute for Pan-African Thought and Conversation (IPATC) at the University of Johannesburg in South Africa and editor of the volume: “The Pan-African Pantheon: Prophets, Poets, and Philosophers a lecture series which kicks off with “Introducing Pantheons.”

This book makes a unique contribution to the literature on Pan-Africanism by providing lively biographical essays of 36 major Pan-African figures by a diverse and prominent group of African, Caribbean, and African-American scholars. They examine historical and contemporary Pan-Africanism as an ideology of emancipation and unity.  

https://www.uj.ac.za

Crime Time feature: “Uncaptured: The true account of the Nenegate/Trillian whistleblower’

24 June 2021 10:20 PM

For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Mosilo Mothepu, former CEO of Trillian Financial Advisory turned author on her tell all diary of a whistle-blower and courageous fight against state capture: “Uncaptured: The true account of the Nenegate/Trillian whistleblower’ 

Psychology Matters: Overcoming trauma

24 June 2021 9:25 PM

For Psychology Matters we are joined by Dr. Rani Samuel, clinical psychologist, psychotherapist, and author who has extensive experience in the area of emotional healing and wholeness, this evening discussing overcoming trauma especially through these times. 

In Search of Daniel- Release of New Book - June 2021

Many people have experienced trauma from childhood and throughout our lives and it is key to deal with this holistically.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B096MWJV14

Contact: www.ranisamuel.co.za | books@ranisamuel.co.za

Change your mindset: Entrepreneurship

23 June 2021 11:29 PM

On Change your mindset feature tonight we are joined by Tjaart van der Walt, CEO: StratSolv, with a focus on aspiring entrepreneurs who want to start their own business, especially in a changing world.  

contact: tjaart@tjaart7.com

www.stratsolv.com

Weird and Wonderful: 'Touched by Roswell'

23 June 2021 10:23 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we cross over to New York, joined by Tom Carey, Retired Air Force veteran and eight-time best-selling author who held a top secret /crypto clearance before publishing multiple books and articles as based on his exclusive investigations on the 1947 Roswell Incident in 1991 for the Roswell investigative team.

He is mutual UFO Network (MUFON) State Section Director for Southeastern Pennsylvania from Special Investigator for the J. Allen Hynek Center for UFO Studies (CUFOS) and a member of the CUFOS board of directors... tonight discussing his latest, just released book, 'Touched by Roswell' co-authored with Don Schmitt.

www.roswellinvestigator.com

Financial matters: Bitcoin and the Investment Ecosystem in South Africa

23 June 2021 9:32 PM

On financial matters this evening we cross over to San Francisco, joined by Alex Gladstein, Chief Strategy Officer at the Human Rights Foundation, advisor to Blockchain Capital, a leading venture firm in the fintech industry and co-author of "The Little Bitcoin Book" to talk about how to nurture an investment ecosystem in South Africa.  

SingularityU Exponential Finance Summit online taking place from 28 – 30 July 2021

To join the SingularityU community of changemakers, or to book, visit  https://www.exponentialfinance.co.za/

Secret ingredients to franchising

22 June 2021 11:04 PM

For our education and employment feature we are joined by Masego Kunupi, businesswoman, founder and chief executive of the beauty training company, ‘Chique Beauty’’ to talk about the key secret ingredients to franchising as displayed in her non-profit organization which empowers young women by developing strategies for their educational and personal development. 

https://chiquebeauty.co.za/ 

Water Crisis Measures South Africa

22 June 2021 10:09 PM

We are joined by Oudi Kgomongwe, Water scientist ¦ HydroGeologist to look at the measures South Africans need to be aware of and take to avoid a water crisis in South Africa. 

