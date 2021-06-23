Change your mindset: Entrepreneurship

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 05:46
Why South Africans vote the way they do - a report.
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Leila Patel - Professor of Social Development Studies at University of Johannesburg
Today at 06:10
Music tutor shares his experience with the teacher vaccine programme as a contract worker
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Neil Benjamin - Music tutor
Today at 06:25
Can biltong actually get a geographical trademark?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Darren Olivier - Partner and Head of IP Commercialisation at Adams &Adams
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday - Blue Zone Living
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
Education MEC on Cape's launch of teacher vaccine program
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Debbie Schafer - MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government
Today at 07:20
Teacher union delivers verdict on day one of rollout
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
SADC to deploy troops to Mozambique's embattled north
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dino Mahtani - Deputy Director for Africa Program of the International Crisis Group
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:15
Township Survey: report examines how consumers support themselves financially in eKasi
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charlie Stewart
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 09:49
Where's GEMS in vaccine roll-out - govt to respond and public service union
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Astrid Al-Anani - Manager Labour Relations: Collective Bargaining at Public Servants Association (PSA)
Today at 10:10
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:30
Why voters can't separate Cyril from the ANC.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Jan-Jan Joubert - Parliamentary Bureau Chief at Sunday Times
Today at 11:05
Microbrewery honours slain sex works & brings Sex Work talk on the beer table
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lethu Tshabangu
Latest Local
Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey. 23 June 2021 7:59 PM
Food inflation jumps to almost 4-year high as consumer inflation keeps rising 'It's a temporary spike'. ETM Analytics' George Glynos analyses the latest CPI figures on The Money Show. 23 June 2021 6:43 PM
What factors affect the decision of a parole board? John Maytham asks the Africa Criminal Justice Reform's Lukas Muntingh how much weight is given by the parole board to families. 23 June 2021 5:09 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] DA grilled over lack of diversity among election campaign managers Clement Manyathela challenged the DA's Geordin Hill-Lewis on the lack of diversity among its election campaign managers. 23 June 2021 2:46 PM
Third wave hitting as Gauteng health system on its knees - DA's Siviwe Gwarube Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA spokesperson and shadow minister for health Siviwe Gwarube about the third wave of Covid... 23 June 2021 10:54 AM
Hospital beds prepped and ready to be opened if needed - WCHD COO Dr Kariem Refilwe Moloto talks to DA Shadow Minister for Health in Gauteng Jack Bloom and WCHD COO Dr Saadiq Kariem. 23 June 2021 10:41 AM
View all Politics
What happened to the 4 day week? It looks like only some will get to enjoy it 23 June 2021 7:15 PM
What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management. 23 June 2021 6:54 PM
Buying property on auction? You better check T&Cs about the seller pulling out CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler about unethical practices in the auction industry. 23 June 2021 5:30 PM
View all Business
They're comfy, but are they cool? It seems Crocs are making a comeback Lester Kiewit discovers that far from being a fashion faux pax, the foam clogs are now considered to be cool and on trend. 23 June 2021 2:17 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all new sub-R200 000 Hyundai Grand i10 Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 23 June 2021 2:12 PM
How four generations are trying to co-exist in the workplace Lester Kiewit talks to Morag Phillips Executive Director at 21st Century about Gen X, Gen Z, Millennials, and Boomers. 23 June 2021 2:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
View all Sport
New Afrikaans TV streaming service on Android launched, 'has big uptake in Cape' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Retha van Reenen of NET Afrikaans, a subscription-based, watch-on-demand TV entertainment app. 23 June 2021 6:32 AM
SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 17 June 2021 2:50 PM
New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL! Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 June 2021 12:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey. 23 June 2021 7:59 PM
Considering a move overseas? These are the most expensive cities for expats Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 23 June 2021 11:45 AM
[VIDEO] 'Who stole Uncle's Cyril's iPad,' South Africa jokingly asks? Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories making waves on social media. 23 June 2021 9:48 AM
View all World
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
View all Africa
What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management. 23 June 2021 6:54 PM
New National Ports Authority is 'wonderful' – Brian Ingpen (maritime author) Refilwe Moloto interviews maritime author Brian Ingpen. 23 June 2021 3:18 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all new sub-R200 000 Hyundai Grand i10 Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 23 June 2021 2:12 PM
View all Opinion

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Change your mindset: Entrepreneurship

Change your mindset: Entrepreneurship

23 June 2021 11:29 PM

On Change your mindset feature tonight we are joined by Tjaart van der Walt, CEO: StratSolv, with a focus on aspiring entrepreneurs who want to start their own business, especially in a changing world.  

contact: tjaart@tjaart7.com

www.stratsolv.com


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Weird and Wonderful: 'Touched by Roswell'

23 June 2021 10:23 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we cross over to New York, joined by Tom Carey, Retired Air Force veteran and eight-time best-selling author who held a top secret /crypto clearance before publishing multiple books and articles as based on his exclusive investigations on the 1947 Roswell Incident in 1991 for the Roswell investigative team.

He is mutual UFO Network (MUFON) State Section Director for Southeastern Pennsylvania from Special Investigator for the J. Allen Hynek Center for UFO Studies (CUFOS) and a member of the CUFOS board of directors... tonight discussing his latest, just released book, 'Touched by Roswell' co-authored with Don Schmitt.

www.roswellinvestigator.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial matters: Bitcoin and the Investment Ecosystem in South Africa

23 June 2021 9:32 PM

On financial matters this evening we cross over to San Francisco, joined by Alex Gladstein, Chief Strategy Officer at the Human Rights Foundation, advisor to Blockchain Capital, a leading venture firm in the fintech industry and co-author of "The Little Bitcoin Book" to talk about how to nurture an investment ecosystem in South Africa.  

SingularityU Exponential Finance Summit online taking place from 28 – 30 July 2021

To join the SingularityU community of changemakers, or to book, visit  https://www.exponentialfinance.co.za/

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Secret ingredients to franchising

22 June 2021 11:04 PM

For our education and employment feature we are joined by Masego Kunupi, businesswoman, founder and chief executive of the beauty training company, ‘Chique Beauty’’ to talk about the key secret ingredients to franchising as displayed in her non-profit organization which empowers young women by developing strategies for their educational and personal development. 

https://chiquebeauty.co.za/ 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Water Crisis Measures South Africa

22 June 2021 10:09 PM

We are joined by Oudi Kgomongwe, Water scientist ¦ HydroGeologist to look at the measures South Africans need to be aware of and take to avoid a water crisis in South Africa. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Schedule 2 of the Electricity Regulation Act

22 June 2021 9:39 PM

We are joined by Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, NUMSA National Spokesperson on how the ANC looted and collapsed our SOEs in order to benefit their capitalist cronies - this comes after the announcement made by President Cyril Ramaphosa of government’s intention to amend Schedule 2 of the Electricity Regulation Act to increase the NERSA licensing threshold for embedded generation projects from 1 MW to to 100 MW. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal feature: Tax legislation

22 June 2021 9:17 PM

For tonight's legal feature we are joined by Annelize Oosthuizen, Senior Lecturer and Head of Taxation in the School of Accountancy, University of the Free State to be aware of the important changes in tax legislation or face being convicted if you are negligent.  

oosthuizena@ufs.ac.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The fight for a better South Africa

21 June 2021 11:44 PM

We are joined by Oscar van Heerden, scholar of International Relations (IR), with a focus on International Political Economy, Director of Operations at the Mapungubwe Institute for strategic reflections and author on his recent piece for the Daily Maverick on the fight for a better South Africa to dismantle the architecture of corruption, brick by brick. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

School ties in a time of Covid: Part 2

21 June 2021 10:06 PM

School ties dominate headlines around the safety for children remaining in school as SA hits third wave. 

Kabelo Mahlobogwane, The Educators' Union of South Africa Spokesperson on the departments plea for schools to be temporarily closed at this time. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

School ties in a time of Covid: Part 1

21 June 2021 9:52 PM

School ties dominate headlines around the safety for children remaining in school as SA hits third wave. 

We are joined by Elijah Mhlanga, Department of Education Spokesperson on the departments call for teachers to be present for vaccination roll out this week

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Snow on the way? Snow Report SA says low level snow in Cape Winelands likely

Local

Food inflation jumps to almost 4-year high as consumer inflation keeps rising

Business Local

New Afrikaans TV streaming service on Android launched, 'has big uptake in Cape'

Entertainment

McAfee founder found dead by suicide in Spanish jail

24 June 2021 5:39 AM

Southern African bloc to send troops to insurgency-hit Mozambique: official

24 June 2021 5:35 AM

Anxiety and excitement as vaccination of SA's education staff begins

23 June 2021 8:32 PM

