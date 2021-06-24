Psychology Matters: Overcoming trauma

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 06:10
Understanding the life cycle of plastics and other materials
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Takunda Y Chitaka - Chemical engineer with research interests in life cycle management and waste management. Postdoctoral fellow at University of the Western Cape (UWC)
Today at 06:25
The recycling of PET products explained
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kara Levy - Marketing Officer at PETCO
Today at 06:40
What Coca Cola Africa is doing to drive sustainability
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
David Drew - Sustainability Director at Coca Cola Africa
Today at 07:07
What is the City of Cape Town doing to boost recycling?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Today at 07:20
African Reclaimers Org is formalising crucial waste-picking sector
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Steven Leeu - African Reclaimers Organisation
Today at 07:38
Understanding e-waste
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Keith Anderson - CEO at E-Waste Association of South Africa (eWasa)
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Greyton Transition Town shows that sustainability is possible and worthwhile
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Marshall Rinquest - Director at Greyton Transition Town
Today at 08:21
How to compost effectively
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Emile Fourie - Co-founder and MD of Ywaste
Today at 08:45
Sealand - upcycling to save our oceans
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jasper Eales - Co-founder at Sealand Gear
Today at 08:52
Shoprite's recycling program
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sanjeev Raghubir - Sustainability Manager at Shoprite
Today at 09:13
Why are anti vaxxers selling PPE
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brett Herron
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Bitcoin Scam
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Darren Hanekom - Founder at Hanekom Attorneys
Today at 09:50
Lockdown impact on NGO's
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Armand Bam
Today at 10:08
The History Of: Money with SARB
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pradeep Maharaj - Group Executive Currency Management at Reserve Bank
Today at 10:33
TIK Tok Boy
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:45
SA director Rob dos Santos' short film, 'A Moment' makes waves globally
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Robert Dos Santos - Producer of the upcoming movie Barnard at Move Producer
Today at 11:05
Sex, lies and DNA: why many ‘Bothas’ in South Africa have the wrong surname
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jaco Greeff
Today at 13:35
Car Talk with Ciro de Siena
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 16:20
How risky is public public transport for infectious diseases?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Stent
