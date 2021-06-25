Profile Interview: Sho Madjozi

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 05:46
‘Cluster’ deaths causing funeral delays
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Lawrence Konyana - Deputy president at National Funeral Directors' Association of Southern Africa
Today at 06:25
licence renewal rush expected
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Trevor Blake - Director of Revenue at City of Cape Town
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: Is there any recourse when your cryptocurrency investment goes sideways?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pieter Koekemoer - Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Can our economy handle a third wave?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Miriam Altman - is Professor of 4IR Practice, School of Economics - University of Johannesburg, and convenes the Cov
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
The gradual but eventual return to District Six
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Karen Breytenbach - Media spokesperson at District Six Working Committee
Sumaya Mukadam
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: Focus on Latin America
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
How SA's major cities compares in reducing harm with drug users
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shaun Shelly - Chairman of the board at South African Network of People Who Use Drugs (SANPUD)
Today at 10:30
Mental Anguish of Varsity students during pandemic
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mpendulo Mfeka- WITS SRC President
Today at 11:05
In the Chair: Dan Price
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dan Price - CEO at Gravity Payments
Today at 15:40
Book: Nation on the Couch
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wahbie Long
Latest Local
Ougat author: 'I want women to know they're not alone, don't have to be ashamed' In her first interview since 'Ougat' dropped, Shana Fife tells Sara-Jayne King about delving back into her difficult life story. 27 June 2021 3:18 PM
City re-introduces 'humane use' of paintball markers to manage baboons The City of Cape Town has announced that it's re-introduced paintball markers for a trial period of six months. 27 June 2021 12:32 PM
Meet the young couple managing U-turn's Church House for homeless men Sara-Jayne King chats to Candice (fulltime teacher) and Brandon Solomon (former graphic designer) about their life at Church House 27 June 2021 11:33 AM
View all Local
President Ramaphosa: South Africa moves to alert level 4 for 2 weeks on 28 June Alcohol is banned, restaurants to only sell takeaways and public gatherings indoors and outdoors are prohibited except funerals. 27 June 2021 8:32 PM
UK health chief resigns because of affair and, naturally, not social distancing Correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update on Health Secretary Matt Hancock's resignation and other UK news on Weekend Breakfast. 27 June 2021 2:04 PM
Phumzile van Damme terminates DA membership - 'I'm choosing a new path' Phumzile van Damme has confirmed the termination of her DA membership a month after resigning as an MP. 27 June 2021 10:03 AM
View all Politics
1,600 Covid-19 cases at SA's Life Healthcare hospitals - almost 1,000 in Gauteng Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Life Healthcare Group CEO Peter Wharton-Hood about SA's slow vaccine rollout and the Covid-... 25 June 2021 11:23 AM
Crypto explained - a guide to understanding digital money Collin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to understand how this new $1 trillion electronic currency asset class works. 25 June 2021 8:42 AM
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
View all Business
Recovering from Covid-19? Here's what you need to know about nutrition CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to dietician Omy Naidoo about the importance of nutrition in recovering from Covid-19. 26 June 2021 3:34 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 25 June 2021 John Maytham reviews his three book picks for the week. 25 June 2021 5:26 PM
Children are less likely to get and spread Covid-19 – but get and spread they do Refilwe Moloto interviews General Practitioner Dr Karen van Kets. 25 June 2021 2:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
View all Sport
South African musician Zahara set to release her fifth studio album CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King speaks to South African singer-songwriter Zahara about her fifth album, Nqaba Yam. 26 June 2021 11:59 AM
Stoned, classically trained actors perform Much Ado About Nothing – R120/ticket Lester Kiewit interviews actor Jake Maisel, a third-year drama student at UCT. 25 June 2021 11:22 AM
Arendsvlei actress Kay Smith takes to CapeTalk airwaves with her favourite tunes Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 25 June 2021 7:49 AM
View all Entertainment
UK health chief resigns because of affair and, naturally, not social distancing Correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update on Health Secretary Matt Hancock's resignation and other UK news on Weekend Breakfast. 27 June 2021 2:04 PM
99 missing after Miami tower with 130 flats collapses: 'How can anyone survive?' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 June 2021 9:54 AM
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems. 24 June 2021 8:25 PM
View all World
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
View all Africa
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments. 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
Cyril Ramaphosa remains far more popular than the ANC – political analysts Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu (Institute for Global Dialogue) and political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert. 24 June 2021 2:41 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Profile Interview: Sho Madjozi

Profile Interview: Sho Madjozi

25 June 2021 10:40 PM

Profile Interview with Maya Christinah Xichavo Wegerif, better known professionally as Sho Madjozi, South African rapper, singer, songwriter, actress poet, and change maker. 

To kick off the show we are joined by Khensani Nobanda: Nedbank Group Executive for Marketing and Corporate Affairs to chat about their partnership with Sho Modjozi who shared key lessons for success with the youth for Youth Day 2021


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

South Africans Doing Great Things: Homeless Home'

25 June 2021 11:35 PM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Carlo Gibson, Fashion Designer: Strangelove and his partner Toni Rothbart, both Co-founders on their Make-Good 'Homeless Home' initiative that has given birth to a three-in-one sleeping bag, carry bag, and jacket for the homeless.  Tlotlo Sereisho, one of the UJ students who assisted with the project also joins on his contribution to the project. 

Make-Good 'Homeless Home' are in the process of raising funds for the roll-out of the project and the fundraising can be done through their Backabuddy site: https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/the-homeless-homeproject

https://www.facebook.com/MakeGoodSA

https://www.instagram.com/makegoodsa/

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa at a Glance: The Pan-African Pantheon: Prophets, Poets, and Philosophers

24 June 2021 11:21 PM

On Africa at a Glance we are joined by Professor Adekeye Adebajo, Director of the Institute for Pan-African Thought and Conversation (IPATC) at the University of Johannesburg in South Africa and editor of the volume: “The Pan-African Pantheon: Prophets, Poets, and Philosophers a lecture series which kicks off with “Introducing Pantheons.”

This book makes a unique contribution to the literature on Pan-Africanism by providing lively biographical essays of 36 major Pan-African figures by a diverse and prominent group of African, Caribbean, and African-American scholars. They examine historical and contemporary Pan-Africanism as an ideology of emancipation and unity.  

https://www.uj.ac.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time feature: “Uncaptured: The true account of the Nenegate/Trillian whistleblower’

24 June 2021 10:20 PM

For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Mosilo Mothepu, former CEO of Trillian Financial Advisory turned author on her tell all diary of a whistle-blower and courageous fight against state capture: “Uncaptured: The true account of the Nenegate/Trillian whistleblower’ 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychology Matters: Overcoming trauma

24 June 2021 9:25 PM

For Psychology Matters we are joined by Dr. Rani Samuel, clinical psychologist, psychotherapist, and author who has extensive experience in the area of emotional healing and wholeness, this evening discussing overcoming trauma especially through these times. 

In Search of Daniel- Release of New Book - June 2021

Many people have experienced trauma from childhood and throughout our lives and it is key to deal with this holistically.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B096MWJV14

Contact: www.ranisamuel.co.za | books@ranisamuel.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset: Entrepreneurship

23 June 2021 11:29 PM

On Change your mindset feature tonight we are joined by Tjaart van der Walt, CEO: StratSolv, with a focus on aspiring entrepreneurs who want to start their own business, especially in a changing world.  

contact: tjaart@tjaart7.com

www.stratsolv.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird and Wonderful: 'Touched by Roswell'

23 June 2021 10:23 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we cross over to New York, joined by Tom Carey, Retired Air Force veteran and eight-time best-selling author who held a top secret /crypto clearance before publishing multiple books and articles as based on his exclusive investigations on the 1947 Roswell Incident in 1991 for the Roswell investigative team.

He is mutual UFO Network (MUFON) State Section Director for Southeastern Pennsylvania from Special Investigator for the J. Allen Hynek Center for UFO Studies (CUFOS) and a member of the CUFOS board of directors... tonight discussing his latest, just released book, 'Touched by Roswell' co-authored with Don Schmitt.

www.roswellinvestigator.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial matters: Bitcoin and the Investment Ecosystem in South Africa

23 June 2021 9:32 PM

On financial matters this evening we cross over to San Francisco, joined by Alex Gladstein, Chief Strategy Officer at the Human Rights Foundation, advisor to Blockchain Capital, a leading venture firm in the fintech industry and co-author of "The Little Bitcoin Book" to talk about how to nurture an investment ecosystem in South Africa.  

SingularityU Exponential Finance Summit online taking place from 28 – 30 July 2021

To join the SingularityU community of changemakers, or to book, visit  https://www.exponentialfinance.co.za/

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Secret ingredients to franchising

22 June 2021 11:04 PM

For our education and employment feature we are joined by Masego Kunupi, businesswoman, founder and chief executive of the beauty training company, ‘Chique Beauty’’ to talk about the key secret ingredients to franchising as displayed in her non-profit organization which empowers young women by developing strategies for their educational and personal development. 

https://chiquebeauty.co.za/ 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Water Crisis Measures South Africa

22 June 2021 10:09 PM

We are joined by Oudi Kgomongwe, Water scientist ¦ HydroGeologist to look at the measures South Africans need to be aware of and take to avoid a water crisis in South Africa. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

President Ramaphosa: South Africa moves to alert level 4 for 2 weeks on 28 June

Politics

Phumzile van Damme terminates DA membership - 'I'm choosing a new path'

Politics

[UPDATE PHOTOS] Sea Point Pavillion closed after massive waves bash over pool

Local

EWN Highlights

Pentagon says US air strikes in Iraq, Syria targeted Iran-backed militia groups

28 June 2021 5:36 AM

Sudan's transition faces hurdle of merging paramilitary into army

28 June 2021 5:31 AM

READ IN FULL: President Cyril Ramaphosa's adjusted alert level 4 announcement

27 June 2021 9:11 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
