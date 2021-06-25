South Africans Doing Great Things: Homeless Home'

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Carlo Gibson, Fashion Designer: Strangelove and his partner Toni Rothbart, both Co-founders on their Make-Good 'Homeless Home' initiative that has given birth to a three-in-one sleeping bag, carry bag, and jacket for the homeless. Tlotlo Sereisho, one of the UJ students who assisted with the project also joins on his contribution to the project.
Make-Good 'Homeless Home' are in the process of raising funds for the roll-out of the project and the fundraising can be done through their Backabuddy site: https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/the-homeless-homeproject
Profile Interview with Maya Christinah Xichavo Wegerif, better known professionally as Sho Madjozi, South African rapper, singer, songwriter, actress poet, and change maker.
To kick off the show we are joined by Khensani Nobanda: Nedbank Group Executive for Marketing and Corporate Affairs to chat about their partnership with Sho Modjozi who shared key lessons for success with the youth for Youth Day 2021
On Africa at a Glance we are joined by Professor Adekeye Adebajo, Director of the Institute for Pan-African Thought and Conversation (IPATC) at the University of Johannesburg in South Africa and editor of the volume: “The Pan-African Pantheon: Prophets, Poets, and Philosophers a lecture series which kicks off with “Introducing Pantheons.”
This book makes a unique contribution to the literature on Pan-Africanism by providing lively biographical essays of 36 major Pan-African figures by a diverse and prominent group of African, Caribbean, and African-American scholars. They examine historical and contemporary Pan-Africanism as an ideology of emancipation and unity.
For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Mosilo Mothepu, former CEO of Trillian Financial Advisory turned author on her tell all diary of a whistle-blower and courageous fight against state capture: "Uncaptured: The true account of the Nenegate/Trillian whistleblower'
For Psychology Matters we are joined by Dr. Rani Samuel, clinical psychologist, psychotherapist, and author who has extensive experience in the area of emotional healing and wholeness, this evening discussing overcoming trauma especially through these times.
In Search of Daniel- Release of New Book - June 2021
Many people have experienced trauma from childhood and throughout our lives and it is key to deal with this holistically.
On Change your mindset feature tonight we are joined by Tjaart van der Walt, CEO: StratSolv, with a focus on aspiring entrepreneurs who want to start their own business, especially in a changing world.
For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we cross over to New York, joined by Tom Carey, Retired Air Force veteran and eight-time best-selling author who held a top secret /crypto clearance before publishing multiple books and articles as based on his exclusive investigations on the 1947 Roswell Incident in 1991 for the Roswell investigative team.
He is mutual UFO Network (MUFON) State Section Director for Southeastern Pennsylvania from Special Investigator for the J. Allen Hynek Center for UFO Studies (CUFOS) and a member of the CUFOS board of directors... tonight discussing his latest, just released book, 'Touched by Roswell' co-authored with Don Schmitt.
On financial matters this evening we cross over to San Francisco, joined by Alex Gladstein, Chief Strategy Officer at the Human Rights Foundation, advisor to Blockchain Capital, a leading venture firm in the fintech industry and co-author of "The Little Bitcoin Book" to talk about how to nurture an investment ecosystem in South Africa.
SingularityU Exponential Finance Summit online taking place from 28 – 30 July 2021
For our education and employment feature we are joined by Masego Kunupi, businesswoman, founder and chief executive of the beauty training company, ‘Chique Beauty’’ to talk about the key secret ingredients to franchising as displayed in her non-profit organization which empowers young women by developing strategies for their educational and personal development.
We are joined by Oudi Kgomongwe, Water scientist ¦ HydroGeologist to look at the measures South Africans need to be aware of and take to avoid a water crisis in South Africa.