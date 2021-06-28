EWN's Snr Reporter, Nthakoana Ngatane.

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 06:10
Limpopo Health MEC on their vaccine rollout success
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Phophi Ramathuba - Limpopo Health MEC
Today at 06:25
Burnout: what employers need to look out for among employees
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sharon Munyaka - Industrial psychologist and executive at Siopsa
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: Discovery drives vaccinations all week
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Ronald Whelan - Chief Commercial Officer at Discovery Health
Today at 07:07
DA urges Mboweni to use reserves to fund healthcare help to fight third wave
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis - DA Shadow Minister of Finance
Today at 07:20
private sector ready and able to help public sector
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Brian Ruff - CEO at PPO Serve
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Buying food on credit is symptomatic of a bigger problem
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Neil Roets - CEO of Debt Rescue
Today at 08:21
Understanding Shrinkflation
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in SA (SAAPA SA) welcomes robust action to curb COVID-19 Infections
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maurice Smithers
Today at 10:08
JJ Cornish
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:22
Lockdown impact on NGOs
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Armand Bam
Today at 10:33
Bitcoin Scam
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
Sex, lies and DNA: why many 'Bothas' in South Africa have the wrong surname
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jaco Greeff
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
Milnerton residents concerned over contamination of Rietvlei wetland Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Caroline Marx of the Milnerton Central Residents' Association about the pollution of th... 28 June 2021 6:25 PM
Community project helps with mental toll of Covid-19 pandemic in Diep River area CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Dylan Graham about creating his outreach project Cope with Hope. 28 June 2021 3:58 PM
'Return of 108 District Six claimants great victory but many more still waiting' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to District Six Working Committee (D6WC) spokesperson Karen Breytenbach about the restitution... 28 June 2021 1:22 PM
Zondo Commission extension granted - day before ConCourt rules on Zuma contempt Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the Zondo Commission and ConCourt's Zuma co... 28 June 2021 5:06 PM
Ramaphosa: Sahpra must be allowed to do its job without intimidation President Cyril Ramaphosa defended Sahpra against political attacks and intimidation last night, just days after the EFF's vaccine... 28 June 2021 2:42 PM
'How did the President sleep last night? We in restaurant industry didn't sleep Lester Kiewit talks to Restaurant Assoc Of SA CEO Wendy Alberts who says no economic provision has been made for the industry. 28 June 2021 12:38 PM
Through the "great staggering" to a "better normal" Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
We're poised to launch in Nigeria in next month or 2 - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor. 28 June 2021 7:54 PM
Smartwatches with 'pulse oximeters' – sensors that track oxygen levels The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 28 June 2021 7:35 PM
Installing generators in your complex - is complex Refilwe Moloto talks to Marina Constas, Specialist Sectional Title Attorney at BBM about what you need to know. 28 June 2021 9:20 AM
Ougat author: 'I want women to know they're not alone, don't have to be ashamed' In her first interview since 'Ougat' dropped, Shana Fife tells Sara-Jayne King about delving back into her difficult life story. 27 June 2021 3:18 PM
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
Through the "great staggering" to a "better normal" Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
South African musician Zahara set to release her fifth studio album CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King speaks to South African singer-songwriter Zahara about her fifth album, Nqaba Yam. 26 June 2021 11:59 AM
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
UK health chief resigns because of affair and, naturally, not social distancing Correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update on Health Secretary Matt Hancock's resignation and other UK news on Weekend Breakfast. 27 June 2021 2:04 PM
99 missing after Miami tower with 130 flats collapses: 'How can anyone survive?' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 June 2021 9:54 AM
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
'It doesn't make sense to keep restaurants open at risk to the rest of economy' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Neva Makgetla, a Senior Economist at TIPS. 28 June 2021 7:04 PM
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments. 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
EWN's Snr Reporter, Nthakoana Ngatane.

EWN's Snr Reporter, Nthakoana Ngatane.

28 June 2021 9:43 PM


Thought-Leader webinar: South African politics and the local government elections: scene setter for a capable state?

28 June 2021 11:22 PM

We are joined by Ebrahim Fakir, Director of Programmes: Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute (ASRI) to analyze South African politics and the local government for a capable state with local elections only four months away - the focus being 'without capable and ethical politicians, the best institutions and policies in a country will serve no purpose if they are not protected', as will be unpacked between an expert panel tomorrow in a thought-leader Webinar from the University of the Free State (UFS). 

The details of the webinar are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 29 June 2021
Topic: South African politics and the local government elections: scene setter for
Time: 12:30-14:00

Please visit the UFS website for more details

Schools alert: Level 4 lockdown

28 June 2021 10:12 PM

We are joined by Enoch Rabotapi, Chief Director for Education Human Resources Development and Curriculum and Professional Development to discuss Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga's follow up this morning to last night's Covid state of alert nation address on all public and private schools to release pupils for the winter holidays from Wednesday in adherence with the regulations stipulated in Alert Level 4 of the lockdown.

Medical Matters: Dr. Jeremy Nel, Head: Division of Infectious Diseases

28 June 2021 9:17 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr. Jeremy Nel, Head: Division of Infectious Diseases, Wits University to talk about the multiple variants, how infectious diseases work and mutate, and predominantly to answer questions for those suffering from chronic illness that may be more susceptible to Covid-19 and the precautionary concerns. 

South Africans Doing Great Things: Homeless Home'

25 June 2021 11:35 PM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Carlo Gibson, Fashion Designer: Strangelove and his partner Toni Rothbart, both Co-founders on their Make-Good 'Homeless Home' initiative that has given birth to a three-in-one sleeping bag, carry bag, and jacket for the homeless.  Tlotlo Sereisho, one of the UJ students who assisted with the project also joins on his contribution to the project. 

Make-Good 'Homeless Home' are in the process of raising funds for the roll-out of the project and the fundraising can be done through their Backabuddy site: https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/the-homeless-homeproject

https://www.facebook.com/MakeGoodSA

https://www.instagram.com/makegoodsa/

Profile Interview: Sho Madjozi

25 June 2021 10:40 PM

Profile Interview with Maya Christinah Xichavo Wegerif, better known professionally as Sho Madjozi, South African rapper, singer, songwriter, actress poet, and change maker. 

To kick off the show we are joined by Khensani Nobanda: Nedbank Group Executive for Marketing and Corporate Affairs to chat about their partnership with Sho Modjozi who shared key lessons for success with the youth for Youth Day 2021

Africa at a Glance: The Pan-African Pantheon: Prophets, Poets, and Philosophers

24 June 2021 11:21 PM

On Africa at a Glance we are joined by Professor Adekeye Adebajo, Director of the Institute for Pan-African Thought and Conversation (IPATC) at the University of Johannesburg in South Africa and editor of the volume: “The Pan-African Pantheon: Prophets, Poets, and Philosophers a lecture series which kicks off with “Introducing Pantheons.”

This book makes a unique contribution to the literature on Pan-Africanism by providing lively biographical essays of 36 major Pan-African figures by a diverse and prominent group of African, Caribbean, and African-American scholars. They examine historical and contemporary Pan-Africanism as an ideology of emancipation and unity.  

https://www.uj.ac.za

Crime Time feature: “Uncaptured: The true account of the Nenegate/Trillian whistleblower’

24 June 2021 10:20 PM

For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Mosilo Mothepu, former CEO of Trillian Financial Advisory turned author on her tell all diary of a whistle-blower and courageous fight against state capture: “Uncaptured: The true account of the Nenegate/Trillian whistleblower’ 

Psychology Matters: Overcoming trauma

24 June 2021 9:25 PM

For Psychology Matters we are joined by Dr. Rani Samuel, clinical psychologist, psychotherapist, and author who has extensive experience in the area of emotional healing and wholeness, this evening discussing overcoming trauma especially through these times. 

In Search of Daniel- Release of New Book - June 2021

Many people have experienced trauma from childhood and throughout our lives and it is key to deal with this holistically.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B096MWJV14

Contact: www.ranisamuel.co.za | books@ranisamuel.co.za

Change your mindset: Entrepreneurship

23 June 2021 11:29 PM

On Change your mindset feature tonight we are joined by Tjaart van der Walt, CEO: StratSolv, with a focus on aspiring entrepreneurs who want to start their own business, especially in a changing world.  

contact: tjaart@tjaart7.com

www.stratsolv.com

Trending

Food Lover’s Market withdraws honey after trademark dispute with tiny producer

Business

Sun International shuts down all its hotels

Business

'How did the President sleep last night? We in restaurant industry didn't sleep

Local Business Politics

EWN Highlights

CoCT monitoring reports of flooding in informal settlements

28 June 2021 8:23 PM

Civil groups worried about impact of slow vaccine drive on local govt elections

28 June 2021 8:10 PM

ANC NWC set to discuss impact of level 4 lockdown on party programmes

28 June 2021 7:34 PM

