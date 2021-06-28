Thought-Leader webinar: South African politics and the local government elections: scene setter for a capable state?

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Today at 06:10
Limpopo Health MEC on their vaccine rollout success
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Dr Phophi Ramathuba - Limpopo Health MEC
Dr Phophi Ramathuba - Limpopo Health MEC
Today at 06:25
Burnout: what employers need to look out for among employees
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Dr Sharon Munyaka - Industrial psychologist and executive at Siopsa
Dr Sharon Munyaka - Industrial psychologist and executive at Siopsa
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: Discovery drives vaccinations all week
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Dr Ronald Whelan - Chief Commercial Officer at Discovery Health
Dr Ronald Whelan - Chief Commercial Officer at Discovery Health
Today at 07:07
DA urges Mboweni to use reserves to fund healthcare help to fight third wave
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Geordin Hill-Lewis - DA Shadow Minister of Finance
Geordin Hill-Lewis - DA Shadow Minister of Finance
Today at 07:20
private sector ready and able to help public sector
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Dr Brian Ruff - CEO at PPO Serve
Dr Brian Ruff - CEO at PPO Serve
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Adam Gilchrist
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Buying food on credit is symptomatic of a bigger problem
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Neil Roets - CEO of Debt Rescue
Neil Roets - CEO of Debt Rescue
Today at 08:21
Understanding Shrinkflation
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Wendy Knowler
Wendy Knowler
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Barbara Friedman
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in SA (SAAPA SA) welcomes robust action to curb COVID-19 Infections
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Maurice Smithers
Maurice Smithers
Today at 10:08
JJ Cornish
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
JJ Cornish
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:22
Lockdown impact on NGOs
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Dr Armand Bam
Dr Armand Bam
Today at 10:33
Bitcoin Scam
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
Sex, lies and DNA: why many ‘Bothas’ in South Africa have the wrong surname
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Jaco Greeff
Jaco Greeff
