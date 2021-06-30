Weird and Wonderful - Polyandry marriages coming to South Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Kitchen Republik provides opportunity for Cape Town chefs to showcase skills CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Lisa Meyer, the co-founder of Kitchen Republik about the unique service they provide. 2 July 2021 5:14 PM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
Cape Town rates and tariffs increased from 1 July: Do you qualify for a rebate? Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Ian Nielsen, mayoral committee member for finance at the City of Cape Town. 2 July 2021 4:07 PM
'Jacob Zuma supporters carrying weapons hellbent on forming human shield' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma. 2 July 2021 12:51 PM
Zuma to address the nation amid reports of urgent bid to rescind ConCourt ruling The Jacob Zuma Foundation says the former president will 'address the nation' this weekend following reports of a last-ditch attem... 2 July 2021 11:46 AM
'World Bank vaccine funding boost prompted by Cuba entering the market?' Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Angelo Fick (Asri) about the World Bank increasing funding for vaccine purchases to $20 billion 1 July 2021 7:01 PM
Lockdown level 4: Businesses and unions push for income support and tax relief Many Wiener interviews Matthew Parks, Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator. 2 July 2021 3:01 PM
Preowned luxury fashion is booming in South Africa. Enter 'Luxity'... Refilwe Moloto interviews Luxity cofounder Michael Zahariev. 2 July 2021 11:42 AM
Sit-down restaurants won't survive Level 4: Restaurant Collective's plea to govt Bruce Whitfield talks to The Restaurant Collective's Grace Harding about alternatives for the industry. 1 July 2021 8:48 PM
Social media platforms need to take concrete steps to combat online abuse CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Sarah Hoffman, co-founder of Klikd about the the fight against online abuse. 2 July 2021 7:49 PM
[PREVIEW] 'Springboks will take it by 20 – even though it’s been so long' Africa Melane interviews Wynona Louw, a rugby writer at Independent Media. 2 July 2021 2:31 PM
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 30 June 2021 1:37 PM
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast. 30 June 2021 12:19 PM
Canada temperature soars to 49.6 °C – leaving hundreds of people dead Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 1 July 2021 11:40 AM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!' Mandy Wiener interviews Swaziland Solidarity Network Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele. 29 June 2021 3:32 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
Jacob Zuma’s jail sentence lifted SA’s mood - Gross National Happiness Index, UJ Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Talita Greyling, a Wellbeing Economist at the University of Johannesburg. 2 July 2021 1:44 PM
Sit-down restaurants won't survive Level 4: Restaurant Collective's plea to govt Bruce Whitfield talks to The Restaurant Collective's Grace Harding about alternatives for the industry. 1 July 2021 8:48 PM
'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals. 30 June 2021 6:46 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Weird and Wonderful - Polyandry marriages coming to South Africa

Weird and Wonderful - Polyandry marriages coming to South Africa

30 June 2021 10:25 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful, we follow up on the controversial conversation around polyandry with the green paper law that came into question today, Wednesday 30th June, around polyandrous marriages proposed for SA.  

For the personal perspective we are joined once again by Musa Mseleku, popular SA polygamist and personality from the hit TV series, 'Uthando Nesthembu'

Ndzalama Muvumbi, a black pansexual polyamorous woman from Open Love Africa, an inclusive pro black platform for non-monogamous people, and…

Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, Sangoma, spiritual teacher, healer, life coach, Afrikan storyteller, facilitator, international teacher and speaker to explore the traditions, culture, and mindset behind this age-old custom and lifestyle. 

Contact:

Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi (watsapp): 074 210 2089 

Open Love Africa: https://www.facebook.com/groups/314045436650823/ or email: muvumbindzalama@gmail.com 


South Africans Doing Great Things - Santa Shoebox Project

3 July 2021 12:14 AM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Deborah Zelezniak, CEO: Santa Shoebox Project who having reached its millionth child in 2020, are expanding its reach with the 2021 theme #beyondthemillion traditional annual Santa Shoebox campaign, which although remains the core initiative undertaken by the charity, the Santa Shoebox Legacy fund continues to make significant differences to the impoverished communities in which beneficiary children live. 

https://santashoebox.org.za

(WhatsApp only) +27 82 884 7639 | 76 491 2407

 

 

Profile Interview with Shudufhadzo Musida - Miss South Africa 2020

2 July 2021 10:10 PM

Profile Interview with Shudufhadzo Musida, Miss South Africa 2020 who represents South Africa in Miss World 2021. Not only a model and beauty pageant titleholder, Shudufhadzo is an advocate for mental health awareness and empowering women and children, so don't miss this behind the scenes highlight profile interview.  

Africa at a Glance - Amakomiti

1 July 2021 11:13 PM

For tonight's Kwantu feature we are joined by Trevor Ngwane, scholar-activist, author, and director of the Centre for Sociological Research and Practice at the University of Johannesburg to unpack his latest book, 'Amakomiti' - The organizing power of shack dwellers' and grassroots democracy which looks at how to govern society in a way that is inclusive, participatory and addresses popular needs.  

Crime Time feature - Landmark Gavel for Convicted former SA president, Jacob Zuma

1 July 2021 10:35 PM

For tonight's Crime Time feature we focus on the only trial and case being discussed across the country with the eventual sentencing of 15 months for the one and only former SA president, Jacob Zuma. Although the Jacob Zuma Foundation has hit back on the ConCourt judgment, all eyes are on this landmark gavel. We are joined by Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor at News24 and William Booth, Criminal Law Expert: Attorney and Director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys  

Psychology Matters - Prolonged isolation, loss, grief, and trauma

1 July 2021 9:16 PM

For Psychology Matters we are joined by Marlene Wasserman, 'Dr. Eve', navigating the impact and effects of prolonged isolation, loss, grief, and trauma.

www.dreve.co.za

Change your mindset feature - Choosing your 5 needle shifters

30 June 2021 11:17 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett on choosing your 5 needle shifters - What are the 5 things you can do over the next 6 months to start taking control of your financial future - no matter your current status". 

https://changecreatorsa.com/

Financial matters - The toxic relationship with money

30 June 2021 10:13 PM

On financial matters, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli talks about the toxic relationship we have with money simply because we haven't received the right, basic advice.  

www.luthulicapital.com 

The state of Zuma - Case Arrested

29 June 2021 11:13 PM

The state of Zuma with Prince Mashele, Political Analyst and Co-author of the best-selling book ‘The Fall of the ANC: What Next?‘ and author of ‘The Death Of Our Society‘ on landmark today, Tuesday 29th June 2021, which saw the decision by the Constitutional Court that former President Jacob Zuma must spend 15 months in prison which could well determine our future as a nation. 

Man Torque: "They Say: Black Men Don’t Write Poetry"

29 June 2021 10:20 PM

For tonight's Man Torque, we tap into the therapeutic value of art, creativity, and more specifically poetry for healing inner wounds.

Joined by Kojo Baffoe, writer, speaker, entrepreneur and self-proclaimed retired poet who just released 'Listen to Your Footsteps', (pan macmillan book), to reflect his life journey, and Musawenkosi Khanyile, Clinical Psychologist, award winning poet and multiple author who uses poetry to deal with past trauma, with titles such as 'The Internal Saboteur' which explores the role that relationships with our primary caregivers play in shaping the relationships that we build later on in life. 

https://musakhanyile.co.za/

Cape Town rates and tariffs increased from 1 July: Do you qualify for a rebate?

Local Lifestyle

Cape Town man wins R11m suit - 15 years after attack that left him paralysed

Local

'It's unacceptable' - Sama threatens legal action over unplaced intern doctors

Local

