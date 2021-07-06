Eswatini: The streets continue to burn

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 05:46
NLT joins plea to gov for relief as possible sales ban extension looms
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Lucky Ntimane - Convener at National Liquor Traders
Today at 06:10
Legal battle for placement of medical interns
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matthew Yeko
Today at 06:25
Beware! Thieves are stealing catalytic converters from cars
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Melia Tappan - Owner at Noise Boys (Bellville)
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday : Where to?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bianca Mazur - General Manager at Flight Centre
Today at 07:07
SA employing Cuban educators to teach our teachers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Darren Bergman - Spokesperson on International Relations at Democratic Alliance
Today at 07:20
Renew your license disks!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Trevor Blake - Director of Revenue at City of Cape Town
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Panel: more transparency needed in SA's vaccine program
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Fatima Hassan
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Chris Hani district council writes off R1bn
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Vicky Knoetze - Shadow MEC at Eastern Cape COGTA
Today at 10:05
The History of... TV in South Africa 45 years on
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Theo Rutstein - Executive Chairman at Teljoy Group
Adam Haupt - Associate Professor at UCT
Today at 11:05
Why South Africa needs a Social Democratic movement.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Sean Gossel
Robyn Porteous
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
780 businesses filed for liquidation since Jan, but true number probably higher Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Eric Levenstein of Werksmans Attorneys about the state of business rescue and liquidation in SA. 6 July 2021 9:01 PM
Sars joins forces with USA's IRS to crack down on financial crime, tax dodgers Sars is teaming up with the IRS and also locally with Saica. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 6 July 2021 7:03 PM
Alcohol ban has more impact than curfew - study John Maytham interviews Professor Tom Moultrie, lead author of the study and director of UCT's Centre for Actuarial Research. 6 July 2021 4:46 PM
View all Local
'ANC doesn’t want to use force, or do anything to unsettle Zuma' Mandy Wiener interviews political analyst Sanusha Naidu. 6 July 2021 12:52 PM
[WATCH] PMB High Court hears Zuma's bid for stay of prison sentence On Tuesday the Pietermaritzburg High Court is hearing the former president's request for a stay of his prison sentence. 6 July 2021 12:20 PM
Nkandla 'shenanigans' are just theatre for TV - Former ANC MP Pallo Jordan Lester Kiewit talks to former ANC NEC member and MP Pallo Jordan about Jacob Zuma,, the ConCourt and the gatherings at Nkandla. 6 July 2021 11:39 AM
View all Politics
BOS continues global expansion: 'The world's excited about us and our SA story' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews BOS Brands CEO William Battersby about their latest plans and products. 6 July 2021 8:18 PM
We've followed all Treasury's guidelines: EOH CEO on possible govt blacklisting The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield gets an update from EOH CEO Stephen van Coller on submissions to the State IT Agency (Sita). 6 July 2021 7:28 PM
South Africa’s first Black female beer brewer calls it quits, lets her staff go Lester Kiewit interviews Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder of Brewsters Craft. 6 July 2021 11:54 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] Cute kids' SA-style lockdown home graduation ceremony for family grad Lester Kiewit chats to Barbara Friedman about stories going viral on social media. 6 July 2021 12:06 PM
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!' Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 5 July 2021 7:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Grassy Park racehorse owner who wins Durban July with Kommetdieding Lester Kiewit talks to the owner of Kommetdieding, Ashwin Reynolds, who hails from our very own Grassy Park in Cape Town. 5 July 2021 12:00 PM
Euro 2020 blamed for surge in Covid-19 cases in Europe CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the Covid-19 infections surge in Europe and other stories. 4 July 2021 11:42 AM
[PREVIEW] 'Springboks will take it by 20 – even though it’s been so long' Africa Melane interviews Wynona Louw, a rugby writer at Independent Media. 2 July 2021 2:31 PM
View all Sport
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 30 June 2021 1:37 PM
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast. 30 June 2021 12:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Sars joins forces with USA's IRS to crack down on financial crime, tax dodgers Sars is teaming up with the IRS and also locally with Saica. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 6 July 2021 7:03 PM
Snake bites man in genitals while he is sitting on the throne Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 6 July 2021 10:41 AM
This National Savings Month, a call to maximise the benefits of family investing The more you and your family invest with PPS Investments Family Network, the more you could save on ongoing administration fees. 5 July 2021 10:44 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
Alcohol ban has more impact than curfew - study John Maytham interviews Professor Tom Moultrie, lead author of the study and director of UCT's Centre for Actuarial Research. 6 July 2021 4:46 PM
'ANC doesn’t want to use force, or do anything to unsettle Zuma' Mandy Wiener interviews political analyst Sanusha Naidu. 6 July 2021 12:52 PM
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
Eswatini: The streets continue to burn

Eswatini: The streets continue to burn

6 July 2021 10:28 PM

We cross over to Bheki Makhubu, Editor of the nation news magazine, Eswatini formerly Swaziland, as the streets continue to burn.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Entrepreneurship to save South Africa’s youth

6 July 2021 11:14 PM

For our education and employment feature we are joined by Ian Fuhr, serial entrepreneur and founder of business coaching company: The Hatch Institute on entrepreneurship to save South Africa’s youth - Complaining about ‘reverse racism’ and BEE serves no one. South Africa’s white youth should be focusing on entrepreneurship instead, says Fuhr.

www.hatchinstitute.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The drama that is Nkandla

6 July 2021 10:08 PM

From tea parties to threats to constitutionality, we are joined by Prof Sethulego Matebesi, Senior Lecturer and Academic Head of the Department of Sociology, University of the Free State on the drama that is Nkandla.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal feature: Customary Marriages – Izibizo: Tradition or extortion?

6 July 2021 9:24 PM

For tonight's legal feature we are joined by Shani Van Niekerk, Senior Associate and Attorney at Adams & Adams to look at Customary Marriages – Izibizo, and the question: Tradition or extortion? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Great Pretenders - Race and Class under ANC Rule

5 July 2021 11:21 PM

We are joined by Ebrahim Harvey, former Cosatu trade unionist and political writer, analyst and commentator for over two decades on his latest title, 'The Great Pretenders - Race and Class under ANC Rule', in perfect timing as the country remains embroiled within the current state of affairs with the ANC thrashing out the defiance of an ‘uninvited’ former president Jacob Zuma at NEC meetings this week in the case that could change the course of South Africans history as we know it.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Social Gatherings Outlawed

5 July 2021 10:09 PM

We are joined by Jonathan Goldberg, Joint CEO of Global Business Solutions on his piece: Social Gatherings Are Outlawed – It Is No Longer Just a Suggestion 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

State Capture Update

5 July 2021 9:51 PM

State Capture Update with EWN's Snr Reporter, Nthakoana Ngatane.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters:  First SA Urologist completes 1 000 robotic procedures

5 July 2021 9:46 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Lance Coetzee, surgeon and urologist: The Urology Hospital Pretoria on everything you need to know about urology, treatments and procedures, specifically from this award-winning expert who is the first SA urologist to complete 1 000 robotic procedures - yes, robots that are changing the face of cancer treatment and saving lives.

urology@urology.co.za

Follow The Urology Hospital, Pretoria on all social media platforms.

Visit www.urology.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things - Santa Shoebox Project

3 July 2021 12:14 AM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Deborah Zelezniak, CEO: Santa Shoebox Project who having reached its millionth child in 2020, are expanding its reach with the 2021 theme #beyondthemillion traditional annual Santa Shoebox campaign, which although remains the core initiative undertaken by the charity, the Santa Shoebox Legacy fund continues to make significant differences to the impoverished communities in which beneficiary children live. 

https://santashoebox.org.za

(WhatsApp only) +27 82 884 7639 | 76 491 2407

 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Shudufhadzo Musida - Miss South Africa 2020

2 July 2021 10:10 PM

Profile Interview with Shudufhadzo Musida, Miss South Africa 2020 who represents South Africa in Miss World 2021. Not only a model and beauty pageant titleholder, Shudufhadzo is an advocate for mental health awareness and empowering women and children, so don't miss this behind the scenes highlight profile interview.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Alcohol ban has more impact than curfew - study

Local Business Opinion

Ivermectin doesn’t work to treat Covid-19 – clinical trial

Local

South African school principal named 'Best in the World'

Local

India slams public's 'gross violations' of COVID-19 measures

6 July 2021 8:54 PM

Health Dept hopes to reach target of 300k daily vaccinations by August

6 July 2021 7:32 PM

Judgment in Zuma's bid for stay of sentence reserved until Friday

6 July 2021 7:24 PM

