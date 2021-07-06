Eswatini: The streets continue to burn

We cross over to Bheki Makhubu, Editor of the nation news magazine, Eswatini formerly Swaziland, as the streets continue to burn.
For our education and employment feature we are joined by Ian Fuhr, serial entrepreneur and founder of business coaching company: The Hatch Institute on entrepreneurship to save South Africa’s youth - Complaining about ‘reverse racism’ and BEE serves no one. South Africa’s white youth should be focusing on entrepreneurship instead, says Fuhr.
From tea parties to threats to constitutionality, we are joined by Prof Sethulego Matebesi, Senior Lecturer and Academic Head of the Department of Sociology, University of the Free State on the drama that is Nkandla.
For tonight's legal feature we are joined by Shani Van Niekerk, Senior Associate and Attorney at Adams & Adams to look at Customary Marriages – Izibizo, and the question: Tradition or extortion?
We are joined by Ebrahim Harvey, former Cosatu trade unionist and political writer, analyst and commentator for over two decades on his latest title, 'The Great Pretenders - Race and Class under ANC Rule', in perfect timing as the country remains embroiled within the current state of affairs with the ANC thrashing out the defiance of an 'uninvited' former president Jacob Zuma at NEC meetings this week in the case that could change the course of South Africans history as we know it.
We are joined by Jonathan Goldberg, Joint CEO of Global Business Solutions on his piece: Social Gatherings Are Outlawed – It Is No Longer Just a Suggestion
State Capture Update with EWN's Snr Reporter, Nthakoana Ngatane.
For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr Lance Coetzee, surgeon and urologist: The Urology Hospital Pretoria on everything you need to know about urology, treatments and procedures, specifically from this award-winning expert who is the first SA urologist to complete 1 000 robotic procedures - yes, robots that are changing the face of cancer treatment and saving lives.
For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Deborah Zelezniak, CEO: Santa Shoebox Project who having reached its millionth child in 2020, are expanding its reach with the 2021 theme #beyondthemillion traditional annual Santa Shoebox campaign, which although remains the core initiative undertaken by the charity, the Santa Shoebox Legacy fund continues to make significant differences to the impoverished communities in which beneficiary children live.
Profile Interview with Shudufhadzo Musida, Miss South Africa 2020 who represents South Africa in Miss World 2021. Not only a model and beauty pageant titleholder, Shudufhadzo is an advocate for mental health awareness and empowering women and children, so don't miss this behind the scenes highlight profile interview.