Entrepreneurship to save South Africa’s youth

We are joined by Ebrahim Harvey, former Cosatu trade unionist and political writer, analyst and commentator for over two decades on his latest title, 'The Great Pretenders - Race and Class under ANC Rule', in perfect timing as the country remains embroiled within the current state of affairs with the ANC thrashing out the defiance of an ‘uninvited’ former president Jacob Zuma at NEC meetings this week in the case that could change the course of South Africans history as we know it.

