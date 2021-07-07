On financial matters

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Zuma will probably be held up in criminal trials for rest of his life' News24 editor Adriaan Basson retraces where Jacob Zuma's presidency first started to go wrong on The Money Show. 8 July 2021 7:02 PM
Traces of Delta variant found in wastewater can't be transmitted to humans - MEC Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell says traces of the Delta variant found in wastewater do not pose a risk to humans. 8 July 2021 6:53 PM
Correctional Services Dept opens criminal case after pics showing Zuma in prison The Department of Correctional Services says it has opened a criminal case and suspended an official after photos surfaced online... 8 July 2021 5:38 PM
View all Local
[VIDEO] Carl Niehaus arrested during live TV interview outside Estcourt Prison Police arrested suspended ANC member and staunch Jacob Zuma supporter Carl Niehaus outside the Estcourt prison on Thursday afterno... 8 July 2021 6:13 PM
Zuma will qualify for parole in less than four months, says Justice Minister Justice Minister Ronald Lamola held a media briefing on the details of Jacob Zuma's incarceration after he was arrested late on We... 8 July 2021 2:00 PM
Jacob Zuma is afraid of being held accountable - Thuli Madonsela Mandy Wiener interviews former Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela, author of the "State of Capture" report. 8 July 2021 1:12 PM
View all Politics
Imperial Logistics shares rocket after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders. 8 July 2021 7:29 PM
Death to the 5-day workweek – Viva productivity! Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Morné Mostert, Director of the Institute for Futures Research at Stellenbosch University. 8 July 2021 3:25 PM
Go easy on motorbike delivery people – they face much danger, and abuse Lester Kiewit interviews Hein Jonker, founder of the Motorcycle Safety Institute of South Africa. 8 July 2021 2:31 PM
View all Business
Old Mutual’s risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020 Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection. 8 July 2021 11:43 AM
Cape Town is one of the best cities in the world for remote workers - Index Lester Kiewiet interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 8 July 2021 11:21 AM
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign. 7 July 2021 7:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Dallas Oberholzer, the 46-year-old pro South African skater off to Olympics CapeTalk stand-in host Amy MacIver chats to Dallas Oberholzer, a skateboarding veteran who's representing SA at the Tokyo Olympics... 8 July 2021 3:56 PM
If SA wants to compete in sports, athletes must jump vaccine queue: Wynona Louw CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to rugby writer Wynona Louw and Sasoc president Barry Hendricks about vaccinating sportspeople. 8 July 2021 10:56 AM
Covid-19 outbreak fells 5 Springboks – and coach Jacques Nienaber Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 7 July 2021 12:55 PM
View all Sport
'The Book Collectors of Daraya' - The story of a secret Syrian wartime library CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to French journalist Delphine Minoui about her book, The Book Collectors of Daraya. 7 July 2021 3:52 PM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
Imperial Logistics shares rocket after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders. 8 July 2021 7:29 PM
Meet Dallas Oberholzer, the 46-year-old pro South African skater off to Olympics CapeTalk stand-in host Amy MacIver chats to Dallas Oberholzer, a skateboarding veteran who's representing SA at the Tokyo Olympics... 8 July 2021 3:56 PM
Old Mutual’s risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020 Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection. 8 July 2021 11:43 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
Death to the 5-day workweek – Viva productivity! Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Morné Mostert, Director of the Institute for Futures Research at Stellenbosch University. 8 July 2021 3:25 PM
Go easy on motorbike delivery people – they face much danger, and abuse Lester Kiewit interviews Hein Jonker, founder of the Motorcycle Safety Institute of South Africa. 8 July 2021 2:31 PM
Jacob Zuma is afraid of being held accountable - Thuli Madonsela Mandy Wiener interviews former Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela, author of the "State of Capture" report. 8 July 2021 1:12 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
On financial matters

On financial matters

7 July 2021 9:29 PM

This week on financial matter Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli talks to Gushwell Brooks about estate planning and equal inheritance for your children.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Change your mindset feature

7 July 2021 11:19 PM

Gushwell Brooks is joined by Stanley Beckett on starting your own business - or at least start thinking like an entrepreneur - No more excuses.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird and Wonderful

7 July 2021 10:17 PM

We dare to go inside Cecilia Steyn’s reign of terror with Jana Marx, Author, In depth reporter and Netwerk24 Journalist of the Krugersdorp Cult Killings book who has a thrilling and exclusive surprise update to this story.

Devilsdorp | Official Trailer | Showmax Local True-Crime Documentary

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MJRwOVAuXoU

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Entrepreneurship to save South Africa’s youth

6 July 2021 11:14 PM

For our education and employment feature we are joined by Ian Fuhr, serial entrepreneur and founder of business coaching company: The Hatch Institute on entrepreneurship to save South Africa’s youth - Complaining about ‘reverse racism’ and BEE serves no one. South Africa’s white youth should be focusing on entrepreneurship instead, says Fuhr.

www.hatchinstitute.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eswatini: The streets continue to burn

6 July 2021 10:28 PM

We cross over to Bheki Makhubu, Editor of the nation news magazine, Eswatini formerly Swaziland, as the streets continue to burn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The drama that is Nkandla

6 July 2021 10:08 PM

From tea parties to threats to constitutionality, we are joined by Prof Sethulego Matebesi, Senior Lecturer and Academic Head of the Department of Sociology, University of the Free State on the drama that is Nkandla.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal feature: Customary Marriages – Izibizo: Tradition or extortion?

6 July 2021 9:24 PM

For tonight's legal feature we are joined by Shani Van Niekerk, Senior Associate and Attorney at Adams & Adams to look at Customary Marriages – Izibizo, and the question: Tradition or extortion? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Great Pretenders - Race and Class under ANC Rule

5 July 2021 11:21 PM

We are joined by Ebrahim Harvey, former Cosatu trade unionist and political writer, analyst and commentator for over two decades on his latest title, 'The Great Pretenders - Race and Class under ANC Rule', in perfect timing as the country remains embroiled within the current state of affairs with the ANC thrashing out the defiance of an ‘uninvited’ former president Jacob Zuma at NEC meetings this week in the case that could change the course of South Africans history as we know it.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Social Gatherings Outlawed

5 July 2021 10:09 PM

We are joined by Jonathan Goldberg, Joint CEO of Global Business Solutions on his piece: Social Gatherings Are Outlawed – It Is No Longer Just a Suggestion 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

State Capture Update

5 July 2021 9:51 PM

State Capture Update with EWN's Snr Reporter, Nthakoana Ngatane.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Correctional Services Dept opens criminal case after pics showing Zuma in prison

Local

Traces of Delta variant found in wastewater can't be transmitted to humans - MEC

Local

[VIDEO] Carl Niehaus arrested during live TV interview outside Estcourt Prison

Politics

EWN Highlights

Worst of COVID-19 is yet to come for Africa: WHO

8 July 2021 7:46 PM

Criminal case opened after Zuma prison pictures leaked, says DCS

8 July 2021 7:13 PM

Cata, Codeta to sign peace pledge after deadly CT taxi violence, says MEC

8 July 2021 7:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA