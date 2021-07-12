State Capture Update

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 05:10
How to maximise the SANDF effectively
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Helmoed Heitman - Military and Defence Analyst
Today at 05:46
SASSA temporary suspends payments at cash pay points
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Paseka Letsatsi, SASSA spokesperson
Paseka Letsatsi - Spokesperson at Sassa
Today at 06:10
ConCourt hears Zuma. Again.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Erin Bates - Political and Legal Journalist
Today at 06:25
What would a state of emergency entail?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Cathy Powell - Associate professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town (UCT)
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday : Tiktok can animate photos of long lost relatives
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: The cost of protest to Durban
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zanele Khomo - Chief Growth Officer at the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Today at 07:20
What is happening with SADC troop deployment to Cabo Delgado?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jasmine Opperman - Independent analyst on terrorism
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Why end of life doulas and bereavement counselling is sorely needed
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Joanne Alberts - End of life doula
Today at 08:21
The Credit Ombud says we need to pay our bills on time
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lee Soobrathi - Credit Ombudsman's head of case management and dispute resolution
Today at 09:24
Defense committee on SANDF deployment
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cyril Xaba
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Political factions that spark to light poverty fire uprisings
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mary de Haas
Today at 09:53
What can the army do?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Darren Olivier - Correspondent at African Defence Review
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:30
Disturbing polish beer ads and English football racism
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rafal Pankowski - Spokesperson at Never Again Association
Today at 11:05
Constantia remembrance & intergenerational trauma
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Claire-Ann Lester - Founding member at Constantia Heritage and Education Project (CHEP)
Today at 16:05
State of the nation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
JP Landman
Today at 17:45
Book: Searching for Sarah
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dominique Malherbe
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on KZN, GP riots President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the government's response to riots that have erupted in parts of SA. 12 July 2021 7:49 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation on Monday over riots - at 8:30 PM CapeTalk will carry the address live when it happens. (It is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM.) 12 July 2021 3:51 PM
WC motorists urged to drive with caution as heavy downpours cause flooding Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to provincial Environmental Affairs spokesperson James-Brent Styan about the Western Cape we... 12 July 2021 3:43 PM
Thugs must be delt with. We support deployment of army - Business Leadership SA Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga and Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA. 12 July 2021 6:31 PM
ConCourt made "fundamentally rescindable errors" in Zuma contempt ruling - Mpofu Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze about Jacob Zuma's ConCourt rescission applic... 12 July 2021 3:01 PM
'We cannot criminalise people who are hungry' Mandy Wiener talks to Isobel Fry, Director at Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute about the reasons at the heart of the un... 12 July 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
How foreign investors view KZN, Gauteng riots The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex. 12 July 2021 7:25 PM
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 12 July 2021 7:03 PM
This is the way we brush our teeth...but it seems most of us are doing it wrong A TikTok video of a UK dentist explaining why most people are brushing their teeth incorrectly has gone viral, click below! 12 July 2021 10:03 AM
'Nudity helps the mind relax and de-stress' - Naturist Vongani Nkuna bares all Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to nudist Vongani Nkuna about how and why he and his wife embraced a naturist lifesty... 11 July 2021 10:34 AM
I'm here to inspire change - Lehlogonolo Machaba, Miss SA's first trans finalist Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Lehlogonolo Machaba, the first transgender finalist in Miss South Africa history. 10 July 2021 1:45 PM
SA's Kgothatso Montjane vies for title at historic Wimbledon singles final Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to tennis analyst Bruce Davidson about SA's wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso 'KG' Mont... 11 July 2021 8:58 AM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
Cape Town to host all-electric Formula E race on 26 February 2022 The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings electric racing to the heart of one of Africa’s most iconic cities. 9 July 2021 9:29 AM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
Local radio maven Selwyn Bartlett takes to CapeTalk with his favourite songs Every Sunday a well-known Cape Town personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 9 July 2021 12:15 PM
[LISTEN] 'Come clean over eSwatini cover up' local PR firm urged Lester Kiewit speaks to Media Monitoring Africa's Willam Bird about an SA PR firm's connections to the eSwatini government. 12 July 2021 1:10 PM
SA firm scores EU approval for organic disinfectant made from citrus extract Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Biodx CEO Burt Rodrigues after the SA biotech company secured EU certification for their pr... 9 July 2021 8:31 AM
Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders. 8 July 2021 7:29 PM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
Zille slammed for 'insulting' opinion on Zuma, democracy and "African cultures" Helen Zille has once again drawn strong criticism online - this time for a personal essay about Jacob Zuma and constitutionalism i... 11 July 2021 2:54 PM
E Cape drought: 'Climate is changing. It’s not looking great in the future' Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Peter Johnston, a climate scientist and researcher at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group. 9 July 2021 3:05 PM
'Cape Town is getting less rain – but more intense – than 35 years ago' Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Kevin Winter of the University of Cape Town’s Future Water Institute. 9 July 2021 11:09 AM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
State Capture Update

State Capture Update

12 July 2021 9:58 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN's Snr Reporter


Post Ramaphosa Nation Address: Analyzing the crisis

12 July 2021 11:21 PM

We are joined by David Bruce, independent researcher specializing in policing and public security: (ISS) Institute Of Security Studies to further analyze the crisis as addressed earlier in the emergency nation address by President Cyril Ramaphosa, following the announcement by the South African National Defense Force (SANDF) that it has commenced with pre-deployment processes and procedures in line with a request for assistance received from the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS), to support police operations in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. 

Post Ramaphosa Nation Address: Violence and protests across the country

12 July 2021 11:14 PM

We are joined by Mary De Haas, political violence specialist and retired academic (anthropologist) currently honorary research fellow School Law to follow up on what is quickly becoming a national crisis with the violence and protests across the country. 

South Africans Doing Great Things

9 July 2021 11:18 PM

 Gushwell Brooks is  joined by Weaam Williams, Director at Tribal Alchemy Productions on her South African documentary ‘District Six: Rising From The Dust’ which has won an international film festival award. Her family’s story is like many others, but by adding her personal tale into the documentary, it elevates the film to another level.

Profile Interview

9 July 2021 10:36 PM

Gushwell Brooks is joined by John R. Schlapobersky, award winning author and Consultant Psychotherapist on his compelling life as based on his recently published book 'When They Came For Me - The Hidden Diary Of An Apartheid Prisoner'. 

Africa at a Glance

8 July 2021 11:34 PM

We continue the conversation on Eswatini with a panel discussion. Gushwell Brooks talk to Bheki Makhubu, Editor of the nation news magazine, Brian Sangweni, Spokesperson: The People’s United Democratic Movement (PUDEMO), and Dr.Mustafa Mheta, Senior Research Fellow/Head of Africa Desk Media Review Network SA. 

Crime Time feature

8 July 2021 10:05 PM

Still on former president’s case, Gushwell Brooks is now joined by Kneo Mokgopa, Communications & Advocacy Manager from the Nelson Mandela Foundation, who although welcome that Zuma has submitted himself to law enforcement in partial compliance with the order of the Constitutional Court handed down last week, say this is merely another phase in what they believe will be a long and fraught journey. 

Crime Time feature

8 July 2021 9:53 PM

We continue the focus on the hottest case in South Africa with the imprisonment of former president, Jacob Zuma. Gushwell Brooks is  joined by William Booth, Criminal Law Expert: Attorney And Director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys to unpack this issue.

Psychology Matters

8 July 2021 9:39 PM

Gushwell Brooks is  joined by Megan de Beyer, world-renowned parenting expert, psychologist and author of the book How to Raise a Man:  A Modern Mother’s Guide to Parenting her Teenage Son. Tonight they are  focusing on family dynamics and issues: Lockdown SA and learning how to navigate through them. For more details on book and parent courses go to megandebeyer.com

Change your mindset feature

7 July 2021 11:19 PM

Gushwell Brooks is joined by Stanley Beckett on starting your own business - or at least start thinking like an entrepreneur - No more excuses.

Trending

[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on KZN, GP riots

Local Politics

Thugs must be delt with. We support deployment of army - Business Leadership SA

Business Opinion Politics

Rand falls to lowest level in 2 months: 'Unrest effect not easily quantifiable'

Business

EWN Highlights

IN FULL: President Ramaphosa's address to the nation in the aftermath of riots

12 July 2021 9:13 PM

WHO slams senseless 'greed' prolonging the pandemic

12 July 2021 8:30 PM

Ramaphosa: We are deploying all resources to restore peace

12 July 2021 7:48 PM

