E-commerce: accelerated digital transformation

We are joined by David Bruce, independent researcher specializing in policing and public security: (ISS) Institute Of Security Studies to further analyze the crisis as addressed earlier in the emergency nation address by President Cyril Ramaphosa, following the announcement by the South African National Defense Force (SANDF) that it has commenced with pre-deployment processes and procedures in line with a request for assistance received from the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS), to support police operations in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

arrow_forward