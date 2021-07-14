Financial matters: economic and social unrest

DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:50
Health: Critical staff shortages at hospitals including doctors.
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Akhtar Hussain - Chairperson of SAMA’s Employed Doctor’s Forum. at ...
Today at 05:10
Explainer: What is a state of emergency and is it necessary?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Elmien Du Plessis - Associate Professor of Law at North West University
Today at 05:46
There's more to it than Zuma, Alexandra was already ‘a ticking time bomb’
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane - CEO at South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday : Non Fungible Tokens
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Cape's plan to maintain law and order
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 07:20
sorting the fake news from real: Africa Check
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Naledi Mashishi - Researcher at Africa Check
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Why end of life doulas and bereavement counselling is sorely needed
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Joanne Alberts - End of life doula
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova
Today at 09:15
Indlulamithi Scenarios 3 years on: How did we get here?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Pali Lehohla - Former Statistician-General at Statistics South Africa
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:41
Unemployment and poverty is a powder keg
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charles Maisel
Today at 09:52
Alex looting - what are small businesses supposed to do now?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mpho Motsumi - President at Greater Alexandra Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GALXCOC)
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Thomas Gordon-Martin - Bonn correspondent at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:12
Why wild African fruits can supplement low protein staple foods
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Ben-Erik van Wyk - National Research Chair in Indigenous Plant Use at University of Johannesburg
Today at 10:30
Disturbing polish beer ads and English football racism & anti-racist parenting
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Elliot Rae
Rafal Pankowski - Spokesperson at Never Again Association
Today at 11:05
Is SA numb to LGBTIQA+ murders?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Jeffery - Deputy Minister at Justice and Constitutional Development
Luiz DeBarros - Publishing Editor at Mamba Online
Today at 16:20
KZN looting and violence
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mary de Haas
