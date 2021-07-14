Financial matters: economic and social unrest

Today at 04:50 Health: Critical staff shortages at hospitals including doctors. Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Dr Akhtar Hussain - Chairperson of SAMA’s Employed Doctor’s Forum. at ...

125 125

Today at 05:10 Explainer: What is a state of emergency and is it necessary? Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Prof Elmien Du Plessis - Associate Professor of Law at North West University

125 125

Today at 05:46 There's more to it than Zuma, Alexandra was already ‘a ticking time bomb’ Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane - CEO at South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)

125 125

Today at 06:40 Trendspotting Thursday : Non Fungible Tokens Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard

125 125

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: Cape's plan to maintain law and order Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

125 125

Today at 07:20 sorting the fake news from real: Africa Check Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Naledi Mashishi - Researcher at Africa Check

125 125

Today at 07:38 The Africa Report Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Leanne de Bassompierre

125 125

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

125 125

Today at 08:07 Why end of life doulas and bereavement counselling is sorely needed Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Joanne Alberts - End of life doula

125 125

Today at 08:21 Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Prof Irina Filatova

125 125

Today at 09:15 Indlulamithi Scenarios 3 years on: How did we get here? The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Pali Lehohla - Former Statistician-General at Statistics South Africa

125 125

Today at 09:30 Barbs Wire The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Barbara Friedman

125 125

Today at 09:41 Unemployment and poverty is a powder keg The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Charles Maisel

125 125

Today at 09:52 Alex looting - what are small businesses supposed to do now? The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Mpho Motsumi - President at Greater Alexandra Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GALXCOC)

125 125

Today at 10:05 DW Bonn The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Thomas Gordon-Martin - Bonn correspondent at Deutsche Welle

125 125

Today at 10:12 Why wild African fruits can supplement low protein staple foods The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Prof Ben-Erik van Wyk - National Research Chair in Indigenous Plant Use at University of Johannesburg

125 125

Today at 10:30 Disturbing polish beer ads and English football racism & anti-racist parenting The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Elliot Rae

Rafal Pankowski - Spokesperson at Never Again Association

125 125

Today at 11:05 Is SA numb to LGBTIQA+ murders? The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

John Jeffery - Deputy Minister at Justice and Constitutional Development

Luiz DeBarros - Publishing Editor at Mamba Online

125 125