Change your mindset

Today at 04:50
Health: Critical staff shortages at hospitals including doctors.
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Akhtar Hussain - Chairperson of SAMA’s Employed Doctor’s Forum. at ...
Today at 05:10
Explainer: What is a state of emergency and is it necessary?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Elmien Du Plessis - Associate Professor of Law at North West University
Today at 05:46
There's more to it than Zuma, Alexandra was already ‘a ticking time bomb’
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane - CEO at South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday : Non Fungible Tokens
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Cape's plan to maintain law and order
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 07:20
sorting the fake news from real: Africa Check
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Naledi Mashishi - Researcher at Africa Check
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Why end of life doulas and bereavement counselling is sorely needed
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Joanne Alberts - End of life doula
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova
Today at 09:15
Indlulamithi Scenarios 3 years on: How did we get here?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Pali Lehohla - Former Statistician-General at Statistics South Africa
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:41
Unemployment and poverty is a powder keg
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charles Maisel
Today at 09:52
Alex looting - what are small businesses supposed to do now?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mpho Motsumi - President at Greater Alexandra Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GALXCOC)
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Thomas Gordon-Martin - Bonn correspondent at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:12
Why wild African fruits can supplement low protein staple foods
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Ben-Erik van Wyk - National Research Chair in Indigenous Plant Use at University of Johannesburg
Today at 10:30
Disturbing polish beer ads and English football racism & anti-racist parenting
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Elliot Rae
Rafal Pankowski - Spokesperson at Never Again Association
Today at 11:05
Is SA numb to LGBTIQA+ murders?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Jeffery - Deputy Minister at Justice and Constitutional Development
Luiz DeBarros - Publishing Editor at Mamba Online
Today at 16:20
KZN looting and violence
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mary de Haas
Ordinary South Africans rally to #RebuildSA following spate of deadly violence CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Mbali Ndhlovu, founder of the Facebook page RebuildSA. 14 July 2021 5:26 PM
How safe is the Covid-19 jab for pregnant and breastfeeding women? CapeTalk host Lester Kiewet speaks to Professor Barry Schoub, chair of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines 14 July 2021 4:04 PM
South Africa's image is compromised, people must now take charge - Brand SA Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Brand SA's acting chief marketing officer, Sithembile Ntombela, about the country's reput... 14 July 2021 3:13 PM
Unrest could not have come at a worse time for SA says Nedbank CEO 'We've had damage to nearly 50 branches and 300 ATMs.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Nedbank CEO Mike Brown. 14 July 2021 8:54 PM
Nearly two-thirds of public support postponing 2021 local elections - survey Mandy Wiener talks to Prof Carin Runciman at the Centre for Social Change, University of Johannesburg about the findings. 14 July 2021 2:27 PM
'Not surprising that ex-intelligence officials being probed for igniting unrest' Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to data surveillance expert Murray Hunter about the possibility that former state securit... 14 July 2021 10:34 AM
The most successful YouTuber for the last four years is only 10 years old Ryan Kaji, his parents and twin sisters earned over R800 million last year. 14 July 2021 7:15 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Mitsubishi’s sub-R300 000 7-seater Xpander MPV Bianca Resnekov interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 14 July 2021 3:12 PM
'People are frantically buying fuel' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque. 14 July 2021 12:38 PM
A few days left to catch the innovative National Arts Festival 2021 online Bianca Resnekov chats to festival CEO Monica Newton about again transitioning onto the online platform due to the pandemic. 14 July 2021 2:49 PM
Looking for a mid-year break? Find out about working farm getaways Refilwe Moloto chats to Founder at RuralTourismAfrica.com Jacqui Taylor about getting away to wide open spaces for the family. 14 July 2021 9:56 AM
Should you rinse after brushing? Floss, or mouthwash? Electric, or manual? Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jason Sam, a dentist. 14 July 2021 9:42 AM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 12 July 2021 7:03 PM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
South Korea bans uptempo music in gyms in fight against Covid-19 The East Asian country has introduced new rules relating to the type of music allowed during group exercise classes at gyms. 13 July 2021 12:39 PM
[LISTEN] 'Come clean over eSwatini cover up' local PR firm urged Lester Kiewit speaks to Media Monitoring Africa's Willam Bird about an SA PR firm's connections to the eSwatini government. 12 July 2021 1:10 PM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
South Africa needs a State of Emergency, right now - Vusi Pikoli Lester Kiewit interviews Vusi Pikoli, formerly the head of the National Prosecuting Authority. 14 July 2021 10:51 AM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Change your mindset

Change your mindset

14 July 2021 11:29 PM


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Weird and Wonderful: 'Touched by Roswel'

14 July 2021 10:14 PM

For the lighter side of life, for tonight's Weird and Wonderful we cross over once again to New York, joined by Tom Carey, Retired Air Force veteran and multiple bestselling author who held a top secret /crypto clearance before publishing multiple books and articles as based on his exclusive investigations on the 1947 Roswell Incident in 1991 for the Roswell investigative team. He is mutual UFO Network (MUFON) State Section Director for Southeastern Pennsylvania from Special Investigator for the J. Allen Hynek Center for UFO Studies (CUFOS) and a member of the CUFOS board of directors... tonight discussing his latest, just released book, 'Touched by Roswel' co-authored with Tom Carey. 

www.roswellinvestigator.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial matters: economic and social unrest

14 July 2021 9:10 PM

On financial matters we are joined by "Mr G" - Gerald Mwandiambira, Financial Expert, Entrepreneur, Author And financial planner on the necessary mindset to navigate through economic and social unrest, specifically at this time. 

http://askgerald.co.za/#

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

E-commerce: accelerated digital transformation

13 July 2021 10:59 PM

For tonight's Educational and Employment feature we are joined by Craig Bellingham, founder and CEO of Studio[K]irmack to explore the exciting world of E-commerce and accelerated digital transformation, more relevant than ever 2021.  

www.studiokirmack.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Man Torque: Relationships - lock it down 101

13 July 2021 10:10 PM

For tonight's Man Torque feature we are joined by Gavin Moffat and Ingrid Lotze, not only a dynamic husband & wife team who have worked as business partners for 22 years, but both facilitators, coaches, and trainers, who tonight bring us both the male and female perspective on navigating relationships - lock it down 101. 

www.facebook.com/hersandhisnow

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: The law that needs to change to lift self-generated power to 100MW

13 July 2021 9:12 PM

For tonight's Legal Matters we are joined by Claire Tucker, head of Public Law and Regulatory at Bowmans on the law that needs to change to lift self-generated power to 100MW 

Contact Details:

Claire.tucker@bowmanslaw.com

www.bowmanslaw.com 

 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Post Ramaphosa Nation Address: Analyzing the crisis

12 July 2021 11:21 PM

We are joined by David Bruce, independent researcher specializing in policing and public security: (ISS) Institute Of Security Studies to further analyze the crisis as addressed earlier in the emergency nation address by President Cyril Ramaphosa, following the announcement by the South African National Defense Force (SANDF) that it has commenced with pre-deployment processes and procedures in line with a request for assistance received from the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS), to support police operations in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Post Ramaphosa Nation Address: Violence and protests across the country

12 July 2021 11:14 PM

We are joined by Mary De Haas, political violence specialist and retired academic (anthropologist) currently honorary research fellow School Law to follow up on what is quickly becoming a national crisis with the violence and protests across the country. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

State Capture Update

12 July 2021 9:58 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN's Snr Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things

9 July 2021 11:18 PM

 Gushwell Brooks is  joined by Weaam Williams, Director at Tribal Alchemy Productions on her South African documentary ‘District Six: Rising From The Dust’ which has won an international film festival award. Her family’s story is like many others, but by adding her personal tale into the documentary, it elevates the film to another level.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Western Cape Transport MEC vows to shut routes if taxi violence persists

Local

'No need to panic buy food, but if mayhem spreads we will have serious problem'

Business Local

Zuma spy Thulani Dlomo investigated for stoking unrest – News24

Local Politics

Proceedings against GP riot, looting suspects begin as suspects appear in court

14 July 2021 7:57 PM

Zuma allies say remarks about instability in SA were warnings, not threats

14 July 2021 7:33 PM

Ntshavheni: Arson attacks & looting in KZN & Gauteng is economic sabotage

14 July 2021 7:16 PM

