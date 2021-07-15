Conversations with Dr Eve

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
#Rebuild SA: 'It's a beautiful thing, the helpers are coming out everywhere!' Bruce Whitfield chats to Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) about the way South Africans step up and help each other in dark times. 15 July 2021 9:03 PM
Youngsters from SA's Field Band Foundation step in to clean up looted mall 'Yes we can!' The Money Show talks to the FBF's Paul Mongwe about preparing young people to play a constructive role in SA. 15 July 2021 8:30 PM
Western Cape's new Covid-19 cases starting to slow down - Premier Alan Winde Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Premier Alan Winde for his weekly update on the provincial response to the Covid-19 pan... 15 July 2021 7:54 PM
BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country The "ethnic mobilisation" narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this qu... 15 July 2021 6:17 PM
'Poverty, unemployment and inequality - hosts to a parasite called politics' Lester Kiewit interviews former Statistician-General Pali Lehola of the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection. 15 July 2021 10:27 AM
Defence analyst breaks down likely SANDF numbers on the ground Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman discuss the troop breakdown outlined by African Defence Review's Darren Olivier on Twitter. 15 July 2021 10:25 AM
Non-fungible tokens (aka NFTs) explained as simply as possible Refilwe Moloto interviews Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard. 15 July 2021 2:14 PM
Minister Creecy joins volunteers in clean-up drive at looted malls in Soweto Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Environment Minister Barbara Creecy about the clean-up drive at various malls in Soweto,... 15 July 2021 1:44 PM
Using indigenous fruits and herbs to create businesses and uplift communities Lester Kiewit talks to Botany Professor Ben-Erik van Wyk about Marula, fynbos and other ideas used in delicious local produce. 15 July 2021 11:48 AM
'It's the ultimate experience in mindfulness' - Anthony Shapiro talks pottery CapeTalk stand-in host Bianca Resnekov chats to local ceramicist Anthony Shapiro about the therapeutic benefits of pottery. 15 July 2021 3:56 PM
'We must document queer lives and history' - Phd research explores drag culture Anthropologist Dr. Lindy-Lee Prince chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about their PhD which delves into drag and burlesque. 15 July 2021 12:20 PM
[WATCH] Kaavan the elephant finally moves into his jungle home Once dubbed 'the world's loneliest elephant' and moved to the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary - now his extended jungle home is ready. 15 July 2021 11:00 AM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 12 July 2021 7:03 PM
A few weeks left to catch the innovative National Arts Festival 2021 online Bianca Resnekov chats to festival CEO Monica Newton about again transitioning onto the online platform due to the pandemic. 14 July 2021 2:49 PM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
South Korea bans uptempo music in gyms in fight against Covid-19 The East Asian country has introduced new rules relating to the type of music allowed during group exercise classes at gyms. 13 July 2021 12:39 PM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
'Largest deployment of SANDF troops since 1994 – but it won't happen overnight' Mandy Wiener interviews Darren Olivier, Director at African Defence Review. 15 July 2021 12:48 PM
15 July 2021 10:05 PM
15 July 2021 9:46 PM
14 July 2021 11:29 PM
For the lighter side of life, for tonight's Weird and Wonderful we cross over once again to New York, joined by Tom Carey, Retired Air Force veteran and multiple bestselling author who held a top secret /crypto clearance before publishing multiple books and articles as based on his exclusive investigations on the 1947 Roswell Incident in 1991 for the Roswell investigative team. He is mutual UFO Network (MUFON) State Section Director for Southeastern Pennsylvania from Special Investigator for the J. Allen Hynek Center for UFO Studies (CUFOS) and a member of the CUFOS board of directors... tonight discussing his latest, just released book, 'Touched by Roswel' co-authored with Tom Carey. 

www.roswellinvestigator.com

14 July 2021 10:14 PM 

www.roswellinvestigator.com

Financial matters: economic and social unrest

On financial matters we are joined by "Mr G" - Gerald Mwandiambira, Financial Expert, Entrepreneur, Author And financial planner on the necessary mindset to navigate through economic and social unrest, specifically at this time. 

http://askgerald.co.za/#

14 July 2021 9:10 PM 

http://askgerald.co.za/#

E-commerce: accelerated digital transformation

For tonight's Educational and Employment feature we are joined by Craig Bellingham, founder and CEO of Studio[K]irmack to explore the exciting world of E-commerce and accelerated digital transformation, more relevant than ever 2021.  

www.studiokirmack.co.za

13 July 2021 10:59 PM  

www.studiokirmack.co.za

Man Torque: Relationships - lock it down 101

For tonight's Man Torque feature we are joined by Gavin Moffat and Ingrid Lotze, not only a dynamic husband & wife team who have worked as business partners for 22 years, but both facilitators, coaches, and trainers, who tonight bring us both the male and female perspective on navigating relationships - lock it down 101. 

www.facebook.com/hersandhisnow

13 July 2021 10:10 PM 

www.facebook.com/hersandhisnow

Legal Matters: The law that needs to change to lift self-generated power to 100MW

For tonight's Legal Matters we are joined by Claire Tucker, head of Public Law and Regulatory at Bowmans on the law that needs to change to lift self-generated power to 100MW 

Contact Details:

Claire.tucker@bowmanslaw.com

www.bowmanslaw.com 

 

 

Post Ramaphosa Nation Address: Analyzing the crisis

We are joined by David Bruce, independent researcher specializing in policing and public security: (ISS) Institute Of Security Studies to further analyze the crisis as addressed earlier in the emergency nation address by President Cyril Ramaphosa, following the announcement by the South African National Defense Force (SANDF) that it has commenced with pre-deployment processes and procedures in line with a request for assistance received from the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS), to support police operations in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

12 July 2021 11:21 PM 

ANCWL's Dlamini defends Zuma twins over messages allegedly inciting violence

15 July 2021 8:24 PM

15 July 2021 8:24 PM

Africa COVID deaths surge 43% in a week: WHO

15 July 2021 7:27 PM

15 July 2021 8:10 PM

Africa COVID deaths surge 43% in a week: WHO

15 July 2021 7:27 PM

