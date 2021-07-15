Conversations with Dr Eve

For the lighter side of life, for tonight's Weird and Wonderful we cross over once again to New York, joined by Tom Carey, Retired Air Force veteran and multiple bestselling author who held a top secret /crypto clearance before publishing multiple books and articles as based on his exclusive investigations on the 1947 Roswell Incident in 1991 for the Roswell investigative team. He is mutual UFO Network (MUFON) State Section Director for Southeastern Pennsylvania from Special Investigator for the J. Allen Hynek Center for UFO Studies (CUFOS) and a member of the CUFOS board of directors... tonight discussing his latest, just released book, 'Touched by Roswel' co-authored with Tom Carey.
www.roswellinvestigator.com
On financial matters we are joined by "Mr G" - Gerald Mwandiambira, Financial Expert, Entrepreneur, Author And financial planner on the necessary mindset to navigate through economic and social unrest, specifically at this time.
http://askgerald.co.za/#
For tonight's Educational and Employment feature we are joined by Craig Bellingham, founder and CEO of Studio[K]irmack to explore the exciting world of E-commerce and accelerated digital transformation, more relevant than ever 2021.
www.studiokirmack.co.za
For tonight's Man Torque feature we are joined by Gavin Moffat and Ingrid Lotze, not only a dynamic husband & wife team who have worked as business partners for 22 years, but both facilitators, coaches, and trainers, who tonight bring us both the male and female perspective on navigating relationships - lock it down 101.
www.facebook.com/hersandhisnow
For tonight's Legal Matters we are joined by Claire Tucker, head of Public Law and Regulatory at Bowmans on the law that needs to change to lift self-generated power to 100MW
Contact Details:
Claire.tucker@bowmanslaw.com
www.bowmanslaw.com
We are joined by David Bruce, independent researcher specializing in policing and public security: (ISS) Institute Of Security Studies to further analyze the crisis as addressed earlier in the emergency nation address by President Cyril Ramaphosa, following the announcement by the South African National Defense Force (SANDF) that it has commenced with pre-deployment processes and procedures in line with a request for assistance received from the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS), to support police operations in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.LISTEN TO PODCAST