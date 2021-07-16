South Africans Doing Great Things: Rays of Hope

Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
Today at 09:41
A “workplace” on fire – effects on businesses, employees, and what they’re legally allowed to do to
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phetheni Nkuna - Director of Employee Practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Today at 09:52
SAITA: Informal traders condemn unrest and calls on Govt for support
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rosheda Muller - President at South African Informal Traders Alliance (SAITA)
Today at 10:05
BBC News & Views
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rich Preston
Today at 10:15
Businesses under strain & hope for the future
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gareth Kemp - MD at Under Armour SA
Today at 10:30
Chapaza water battery could help water-stressed communities in SA
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT
Today at 11:05
HIV infection increases risk of severe and critical COVID-19
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Matshidiso Moeti - Regional Director for Africa at World Health Organisation
Innocentia Somagaca - Member of the Western Cape Provincial Advisory Committee at NACOSA Networking HIV&AIDS Community of South Africa
Today at 11:30
IN FOCUS CIPC
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rory Voller - Deputy Commissioner at Companies And Intellectual Property Commission (Cipc)
Today at 16:20
Law abiding must take ownership
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
Latest Local
'Apartheid left SA in a state of collective trauma that must be healed' Sara-Jayne King speaks to clinical psychologist Nomfundo Mogapi about the psychology of the recent looting and unrest in SA. 19 July 2021 8:53 AM
Caller describes how private staff transport driver shot on Monday morning Mark from Strand says their driver was thankfully only grazed, but a couple of centimetres either way and he would have been dead. 19 July 2021 8:28 AM
Andile Gaelesiwe on new memoir, healing after sexual trauma and SA rape culture Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to media personality and activist Andile Gaelesiwe about her new book "Remembering". 18 July 2021 1:34 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa thanks citizens for using Mandela Day to clean up and rebuild SA President Cyril Ramaphosa has thanked South Africans for uniting to clean up and rebuild communities affected by week-long looting... 18 July 2021 11:52 AM
'This attempted insurrection has failed' - President Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa says the past weeks events was a deliberate well-orchestrated coordinated attack on the country. 16 July 2021 8:59 PM
WATCH LIVE AT 8.30PM: President Ramaphosa to address nation Friday 16 July President Cyril Ramaphosa will talk to South Africans about the unrest that has wracked the nation this past week. 16 July 2021 5:54 PM
View all Politics
'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital. 16 July 2021 4:00 PM
Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 11:00 AM
#Rebuild SA: 'It's a beautiful thing, the helpers are coming out everywhere!' Bruce Whitfield chats to Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) about the way South Africans step up and help each other in dark times. 15 July 2021 9:03 PM
View all Business
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
Tips on how to look after your mental health and exist in a positive mindspace Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to registered clinical psychologist Duduzile Maphanga about taking care of your menta... 17 July 2021 10:56 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 16 July 2021 5:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kgothatso Montjane: Every tournament this year has helped me prepare for Tokyo Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane after she reached both the singles and do... 18 July 2021 10:48 AM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
View all Sport
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 16 July 2021 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 11:00 AM
German flood: 93 people dead, 1300 missing after '3 months' rain in 24 hours' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 10:03 AM
[WATCH] Kaavan the elephant finally moves into his jungle home Once dubbed 'the world's loneliest elephant' and moved to the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary - now his extended jungle home is ready. 15 July 2021 11:00 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
[OPINION] Why there is light at the end of the tunnel, South Africa John Maytham talks to Freedom of Law's Executive Officer Nicole Fritz who believes a commitment to rule of law is a sign of hope. 16 July 2021 4:12 PM
John Maytham reads Mike Abel’s open letter to 'I told you so' expats Mike Abel (of M&C Saatchi Abel) penned a moving open letter (which Maytham read) to a certain segment of South Africans abroad. 16 July 2021 2:48 PM
[OPINION] Nobody has cheated - Refilwe Moloto on 35-49 cohort getting vaccinated Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto expresses her personal views in defence of people in the 35-49 bracket getting vaccinated this week. 16 July 2021 12:36 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
South Africans Doing Great Things: Rays of Hope

South Africans Doing Great Things: Rays of Hope

16 July 2021 11:09 PM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Sihle Mooi, CEO of Rays of Hope, a non-profit organization which just celebrated 30 Years of working with Alex to bring lasting change as they continue to positively impact hundreds of thousands of residents, including vulnerable children and their families, the elderly and those with chronic illnesses. 

https://raysofhope.co.za


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Profile Interview with Thembi Kgatlana

16 July 2021 10:10 PM

For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by Thembi Kgatlana on the latest book to tell her story, 'Strike a Rock' by Nikolaos Kirkinis. A story about cruelty, about broken families, and addiction, this is a story about hope; a tale of bravery and the undefeatability of the spirit of South African women. This is a story about football, but it is a story about so much more. This is the story of a little girl who rose out of the tough streets of Mohlakeng and went on to become a champion of the world. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa at a Glance: How India’s history offers us a lens to examine what is happening in South Africa

15 July 2021 11:07 PM

For tonight's Africa at a Glance we are joined by Ghaleb Cachalia, MP in the National Assembly and the DA spokesperson on Public Enterprises who also serves on the Ethics Committee in Parliament to look at how India’s history offers us a lens to examine what is happening in South Africa right now.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: State of emergency

15 July 2021 10:05 PM

Crime Time

We are joined by Dr. Oscar van Heerden, author and scholar of International Relations (IR) with a focus on International Political Economy to evaluate the violent riot that is becoming South Africa, now a week later, quickly turning into a state of emergency across Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. "Although rampant looting threatens the very fabric of South Africa," he says, "there are ways out of this mess." 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: Current crisis to hit the streets of Africa

15 July 2021 9:46 PM

For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Cyril Xaba, Co-chairperson of the joint standing committee on defense to follow up on the current crisis to hit the streets of Africa following up the joint standing committee’s urgent meeting. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Conversations with Dr Eve

15 July 2021 9:22 PM

For tonight's Conversations with Dr Eve, we continue the discussion around mental health, now 18 months later into the pandemic, add the current crisis currently burning the spirit of a nation - Normalizing the experience of burn out, anxiety, depression, disconnection, detachment, loss of motivation, loss of intimacy.

www.dreve.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset

14 July 2021 11:29 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird and Wonderful: 'Touched by Roswel'

14 July 2021 10:14 PM

For the lighter side of life, for tonight's Weird and Wonderful we cross over once again to New York, joined by Tom Carey, Retired Air Force veteran and multiple bestselling author who held a top secret /crypto clearance before publishing multiple books and articles as based on his exclusive investigations on the 1947 Roswell Incident in 1991 for the Roswell investigative team. He is mutual UFO Network (MUFON) State Section Director for Southeastern Pennsylvania from Special Investigator for the J. Allen Hynek Center for UFO Studies (CUFOS) and a member of the CUFOS board of directors... tonight discussing his latest, just released book, 'Touched by Roswel' co-authored with Tom Carey. 

www.roswellinvestigator.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial matters: economic and social unrest

14 July 2021 9:10 PM

On financial matters we are joined by "Mr G" - Gerald Mwandiambira, Financial Expert, Entrepreneur, Author And financial planner on the necessary mindset to navigate through economic and social unrest, specifically at this time. 

http://askgerald.co.za/#

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

E-commerce: accelerated digital transformation

13 July 2021 10:59 PM

For tonight's Educational and Employment feature we are joined by Craig Bellingham, founder and CEO of Studio[K]irmack to explore the exciting world of E-commerce and accelerated digital transformation, more relevant than ever 2021.  

www.studiokirmack.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Taxi talks continue on Monday, commuters urged to stay safe as death toll climbs

Ramaphosa thanks citizens for using Mandela Day to clean up and rebuild SA

Politics Local

Kgothatso Montjane: Every tournament this year has helped me prepare for Tokyo

Sport

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Formal inquest into Life Esidimeni patients' deaths

19 July 2021 9:10 AM

SAPS, SANDF not doing enough to protect trucks on N3 - Road Freight Association

19 July 2021 9:09 AM

Formal inquest into Life Esidimeni deaths set to be begin in High Court today

19 July 2021 8:54 AM

