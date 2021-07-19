Vaccination roll out for inmates

DW Hour
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 06:10
City's plan to deal with taxi-related violence
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 06:25
How are Cape Town's hungry children being fed during extended school break?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Petrina Pakoe - Director at Peninsula School Feeding Association
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday : eSports Hardware
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nick Holden - Co-founder of African eSports
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Concerns around Operation Prosper
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Stupart - Director at African Defence Review
Today at 07:20
Vaccination and sick leave: what the law says
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jan Truter - Labour Wise founder
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Justice delayed ... is the name of the game for some
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Justice Edwin Cameron - Judge at Constitutional Court
Justice Edwin Cameron
Today at 08:21
How the shipping container industry
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kashief Schroeder - Co-founder and CEO at Container Intermodal Trading CC
Today at 09:20
Long rebuild expected after looting
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Neo Momodu
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
The call for vaccines for undocumented migrants
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof. Jo Vearey - Associate Professor at African Centre For Migration & Society, University Of The Witwatersrand
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
Mandla Mlangeni at the National Arts Festival
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mandla Mlangeni
Today at 10:45
Can cops demand a receipt to see if looted or not?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wendel Bloem - Co- Vice Chairman at Johannesburg Attorneys Association
Today at 11:05
TERS REOPENED - What you need to do
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
David Esau - Head: Inspectorate at Department Of Labour
Today at 16:05
Communicating what Zuma has done wrong to his supporters
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Vick - Communications Consultant at ...
Today at 17:05
Alan Winde: Update on taxi violence
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:45
Book: Searching for Sarah
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dominique Malherbe
