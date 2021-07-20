Legal feature: Employment, health and safety within the unrest and public looting.

'South Africa is Burning - Shocked but not Surprised!'



We are joined by Dominic Gaobepe, Diversity & Inclusion Specialist at Cohesion Collective to unpack the past week in South Africa, where we have been witnessing heartbreaking scenes, with what supposedly started as a political protest to free the former president Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma for defying the constitutional court; now developed into scenes of anarchy and chaos that have clearly been orchestrated by a few who found fertile ground for many who were desperate, disgruntled, and disillusioned to get involved.

