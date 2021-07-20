How to start a business with what you have

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 05:10
IEC report suggests the postponement of local government elections
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Jaap de Visser - Director at Dullah Omar Institute
Today at 05:46
How are communities on major public transport routes impacted by taxi violence
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Fransina Lukas - Chairperson at Khayelitsha CPF
Today at 06:25
Restore SA connecting businesses affected by the looting with free mentorship support from volunteers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Joshua Cox - Founder at Fix Forward
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday - International travel and vaccines
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Dan Badenhorst - Head of Kenilworth Medicross Travel Clinic
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: IEC on Moseneke recommendations to postpone elections
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sy Mamabolo - Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)
Today at 07:20
Even postponed elections will be unfair
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wayne Sussman - independent elections analyst
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: The battle over limited taxi routes
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brett Herron - Former Mayoral Committee Member for Transport, City of Cape Town
Dr Siyabulela Fobosi - Senior Researcher, UNESCO ‘Oliver Tambo’ Chair of Human Rights, at University of Fort Hare
Today at 08:21
Wednesday panel continued
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:20
what happened to the Maitland cops who deliberately arrested a homeless man
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Carlos Mesquita - Board Member at Rehoming Collective
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Allow us to lock our wheely bins
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
morne joseph
Today at 10:05
The History of... Job Maseko and other Black WWII heroes
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
ALLAN SINCLAIRE
Today at 10:30
TERS REOPENED - What you need to do
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Makhosonke Buthelezi - Spokesperson at Department Of Labour
Today at 11:05
Olympic Athletes and sex. And other things that happen in the olympic village
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
janice josephs
Today at 15:40
Book: Why we kneel, How we Rise
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Holding
Latest Local
Can employees be disciplined for criminal acts (eg looting) committed off-duty? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield gets insight from employment law specialist Bongani Masuku (Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr). 20 July 2021 9:12 PM
We're afraid. We stand here for nothing – stranded commuter Ray White interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt. 20 July 2021 5:29 PM
Judge Piet Koen postpones Jacob Zuma's corruption trial to 10 August John Maytham interviews News24 specialist legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 20 July 2021 4:00 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction 'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 20 July 2021 7:02 PM
Justice Moseneke calls for postponement of 2021 local government elections Judge Moseneke says his decision has been based on reports by nine medical health experts. 20 July 2021 2:58 PM
Justice Edwin Cameron on Zuma and art of the Stalingrad defence tactic Refilwe Moloto talks to Justice Edwin Cameron who says there are four guilty parties responsible for these kinds of 'stunt delays. 20 July 2021 1:57 PM
View all Politics
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
End of an era: WeBuyCars acquires Ticketpro Dome as vehicle showroom No more live shows, but a showroom for 1,500 cars - The Money Show interviews Faan van der Walt, Executive Director of WeBuyCars. 20 July 2021 7:48 PM
Basic Income Grant: 'We are a traumatised nation. People are starving' John Maytham interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute. 20 July 2021 4:44 PM
View all Business
Your teen might be addicted to codeine concoctions. There is help at hand Pippa Hudson talks to drug expert and councellor David Bayever about the codeine cocktail nicknamed 'Lean' on the streets. 20 July 2021 3:41 PM
Got memories stuck on VHS or Betamax? Convert them to DVD – or another format Pippa Hudson interviews Noel Solomon, owner of VNG Dubbing. 20 July 2021 2:16 PM
Expect snow, bitterly cold, wet weather in next few days Ray White interviews South Africa Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen. 20 July 2021 1:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kgothatso Montjane: Every tournament this year has helped me prepare for Tokyo Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane after she reached both the singles and do... 18 July 2021 10:48 AM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
View all Sport
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 16 July 2021 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 20 July 2021 5:45 AM
England scraps lockdown rules but Covid-19 cases on the rise with Delta strain CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to BBC correspondent Rich Preston about the latest international news stories. 19 July 2021 12:28 PM
Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 11:00 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
'Organised criminals are stopping anybody for transporting passengers' Lester Kiewit interviewed Bronwen Dyke, Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow. 20 July 2021 10:49 AM
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA". 19 July 2021 7:49 PM
Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank. 19 July 2021 7:35 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
How to start a business with what you have

How to start a business with what you have

20 July 2021 11:14 PM

For our education and employment feature we are joined by Mike Anderson, Founder and CEO at National Small Business Chamber on how to start a business with what you have. 

https://www.nsbc.africa 

https://www.nsbc.africa


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Solutions based on all constitutional rights

20 July 2021 10:12 PM

We are joined by Mark Heywood, Editor: Maverick Citizen on his latest piece which reflects how the current crisis is, in fact, a moment for lasting solutions based on all constitutional rights. 

 

Legal feature: Employment, health and safety within the unrest and public looting.

20 July 2021 9:15 PM

For tonight's legal feature we are joined by Dhevarsha Ramjettan, Partner: Employment, Health and Safety Department specializing in Employment law from Webber Wentzel Civil on managing key employment issues along with employment, health & safety within the unrest and public looting. 

www.webberwentzel.com 

www.webberwentzel.com

'South Africa is Burning - Shocked but not Surprised'

19 July 2021 11:37 PM

'South Africa is Burning - Shocked but not Surprised!' 

We are joined by Dominic Gaobepe, Diversity & Inclusion Specialist at Cohesion Collective to unpack the past week in South Africa, where we have been witnessing heartbreaking scenes, with what supposedly started as a political protest to free the former president Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma for defying the constitutional court; now developed into scenes of anarchy and chaos that have clearly been orchestrated by a few who found fertile ground for many who were desperate, disgruntled, and disillusioned to get involved. 

Vaccination roll out for inmates

19 July 2021 10:06 PM

News and Current affairs: We are joined by Chrispin Jr Phiri, Department Of Justice Spokesperson on Vaccination roll out for inmates and correctional facilities, including the officers, as of tomorrow, after the Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola stipulated that inmates should enjoy the same standards of healthcare available in the community. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The country is still within national state of disaster: Regulation 350

19 July 2021 9:41 PM

News & current affairs

We are joined by Thezi Mabuza, Acting Commissioner from The National Consumer Commission (NCC) on the issued regulation 350 that the country is still within national state of disaster - sending out a strong message to suppliers not to inflate prices of essential items listed under Consumer and Customer Protection and National Disaster Management Regulations and Directions, as a result of possible food shortages in both KwaZulu Natal and Gauteng provinces following public unrests.

Contact: 0124287000 | www.thencc.gov.za 

Medical Matters: Holistic Dentist

19 July 2021 9:11 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr. Reggie Reddy, Holistic Dentist and Member: (IAOMT) International Association oral medicine and toxicology who is able to diagnose and treat a range of medical issues unrelated yet associated with dental health - Hand in hand with a holistic treatment approach.

Contact:

Watsapp line: 084 588 5335

www.holisticdentist.co.za

Contact:

Watsapp line: 084 588 5335

www.holisticdentist.co.za

South Africans Doing Great Things: Rays of Hope

16 July 2021 11:09 PM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Sihle Mooi, CEO of Rays of Hope, a non-profit organization which just celebrated 30 Years of working with Alex to bring lasting change as they continue to positively impact hundreds of thousands of residents, including vulnerable children and their families, the elderly and those with chronic illnesses. 

https://raysofhope.co.za 

https://raysofhope.co.za

Profile Interview with Thembi Kgatlana

16 July 2021 10:10 PM

For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by Thembi Kgatlana on the latest book to tell her story, 'Strike a Rock' by Nikolaos Kirkinis. A story about cruelty, about broken families, and addiction, this is a story about hope; a tale of bravery and the undefeatability of the spirit of South African women. This is a story about football, but it is a story about so much more. This is the story of a little girl who rose out of the tough streets of Mohlakeng and went on to become a champion of the world. 

Africa at a Glance: How India’s history offers us a lens to examine what is happening in South Africa

15 July 2021 11:07 PM

For tonight's Africa at a Glance we are joined by Ghaleb Cachalia, MP in the National Assembly and the DA spokesperson on Public Enterprises who also serves on the Ethics Committee in Parliament to look at how India's history offers us a lens to examine what is happening in South Africa right now.  

Trending

We're afraid. We stand here for nothing – stranded commuter

Local

Local

Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction

Business Politics Opinion

Business Politics Opinion

Expect snow, bitterly cold, wet weather in next few days

Local Lifestyle

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

WC gov deploys more resources to parts of CT due to ongoing taxi violence

20 July 2021 8:41 PM

20 July 2021 8:41 PM

Mali interim leader says he's 'well' after assassination attempt

20 July 2021 8:11 PM

20 July 2021 8:11 PM

Move of Esidimeni patients was labeled business opportunity to NGOs - witness

20 July 2021 7:01 PM

20 July 2021 7:01 PM

