New perspectives from the shoulders of giants.

Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Today at 04:50
Health: South Africans are keener to get vaccinated
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Ronelle Burger - Professor in the Economics Department at Stellenbosch University
Today at 05:10
Explainer: What is required for a temporary prison release for funerals
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Singabakho Nxumalo - Spokesperson at Department of Correctional Services
Today at 05:46
Is the closing of some taxi routes a viable option?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ofentse Mokwena - Lecturer in Transport Economics and Logistics Managementsport at North West University
Today at 06:25
NICD: Most provinces are through worst of third wave
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Adrian Puren - Acting Executive Director at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
Today at 06:40
Six Fourty Feature: Stemming the Shecession
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
South Africa's migration patterns revealed in StatsSA findings
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Daniel Iturralde - Chief Director: Demographic Analysis at Stats SA
Today at 07:20
South African emigration trends and lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Dunn - Citizenship and Immigration director at Sable International
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Social Development sector workers to get vaccinations as of today
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sharna Fernandez
Today at 08:21
Up to 750,000 learners have dropped out of school during the Covid-19 pandemic
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nompumelelo Mohohlwane - Deputy Director Research Monitoring and Evaluation at the DBE
Today at 09:20
UNREST IN SA – CHILDREN VULNERABLE TO POST-TRAUMATIC STRESS
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Alicia Porter
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 09:50
CATA vs CODETA, wat gaan an
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:15
Coronation Fund manager & Ladles of Love
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wendy Bergsteedt
Today at 10:30
Advice from a consultant on UIF and TERS payment
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lauren Salt
Today at 11:05
Why are roads difficult to maintain.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
ANDREW LAATZ
Today at 15:20
What are the rules for compassionate leave for prisoner
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lukas Muntingh - Project Head at Africa Criminal Justice Reform
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 16:05
Plans to introduce a new Chapter 9 institution
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Hoffman - A Director at Accountability Now
Today at 16:20
Vaccines: Delivery not supply is the problem
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicoli Nattrass
Latest Local
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show. 21 July 2021 8:58 PM
Health warnings issued over toxic fumes from torched chemicals plant in Durban Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to environmental journalist Tony Carnie about the health warnings in Durban. 21 July 2021 7:30 PM
I had no idea I was bitten - Surfer Jason Lemmer describes J-Bay shark encounter CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to local surfer Jason Lemmer and NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon about the shark encounter last... 21 July 2021 5:36 PM
'Govt must rethink infrastructure nodes, give affected KZN businesses tax cuts' On The Money Show, Deloitte's Martyn Davies discusses how to deal with SA's supply shock after the destruction wreaked in unrest 21 July 2021 7:52 PM
'Mainly gloom and doom at Ramaphosa's meeting with business, but some positives' Bruce Whitfield finds out about Cyril Ramaphosa's meeting with business leaders from the Black Business Council's Sandile Zungu. 21 July 2021 6:58 PM
Bolo of Waterfall Troop, another baboon killed by City of Cape Town CoCT and CapeNature released a statement on Tuesday with the reasons for killing Simon's Town baboon according to BTT protocols. 21 July 2021 2:29 PM
[WATCH] Sports stars prepared to flop trying something new for Nike campaign 'Nike say, if you have a body you are an athlete!' The Money Show interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Play New campaign 21 July 2021 8:38 PM
Private space - not the final frontier, just the next one You might be surprised how many businesses are already in space 21 July 2021 7:15 PM
Pfizer and Biovac to produce Covid-19 vaccines in Cape Town Covid-19 vaccine makers BioNTech and Pfizer on Wednesday announced a deal with Cape Town-based Biovac to make their jab locally. 21 July 2021 3:28 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Hyundai’s new i20: 'Good little car, cheaper than rivals' Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 21 July 2021 2:53 PM
'Travel vaccinations are not a new concept, many vaccinations are mandatory' Refilwe Moloto talks to Dr Dan Badenhorst at Kenilworth Medicross Travel Clinic about getting vaccinated for travelling. 21 July 2021 11:45 AM
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
People don't want to change the narrative - Michael Holding on racial inequality Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding about his book "Why We Kneel, How We Ris... 21 July 2021 9:07 PM
Kgothatso Montjane: Every tournament this year has helped me prepare for Tokyo Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane after she reached both the singles and do... 18 July 2021 10:48 AM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 16 July 2021 9:22 AM
People don't want to change the narrative - Michael Holding on racial inequality Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding about his book "Why We Kneel, How We Ris... 21 July 2021 9:07 PM
'Travel vaccinations are not a new concept, many vaccinations are mandatory' Refilwe Moloto talks to Dr Dan Badenhorst at Kenilworth Medicross Travel Clinic about getting vaccinated for travelling. 21 July 2021 11:45 AM
US slams China for glacial pace of action on climate crisis Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 21 July 2021 11:43 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show. 21 July 2021 8:58 PM
[WATCH] Sports stars prepared to flop trying something new for Nike campaign 'Nike say, if you have a body you are an athlete!' The Money Show interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Play New campaign 21 July 2021 8:38 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Hyundai’s new i20: 'Good little car, cheaper than rivals' Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 21 July 2021 2:53 PM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
New perspectives from the shoulders of giants

New perspectives from the shoulders of giants

21 July 2021 11:46 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Clem Sunter, scenario planner, strategist, and author and Mitch Ilbury, director of Mindofafox and founder of the education technology company Growing Foxes on their latest book, 'Thinking the Future' that looks at the fact that every decision we make is a decision about the future. 

New perspectives from the shoulders of giants.

www.clemsunter.co.za | www.growingfoxes.com


Weird and Wonderful - 'Secrets from the cockpit: Pilots behaving badly and other flying stories.'

21 July 2021 10:14 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful, we cross over to New York New York, joined by Arlene Getz, wife of the late Robert Shapiro, former SAA pilot, Boeing 747 captain, and one of his squadron’s youngest-ever commanders at 20, on his exciting new book, 'Secrets from the cockpit: Pilots behaving badly and other flying stories.'

 

Financial matters: Connecting with your future self

21 July 2021 9:10 PM

On financial matters, Mduduzi Luthuli, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager talks to us about connecting with your future self and one of the biggest hurdles to thinking about long-term saving - 40 years for your retirement.

www.luthulicapital.com

How to start a business with what you have

20 July 2021 11:14 PM

For our education and employment feature we are joined by Mike Anderson, Founder and CEO at National Small Business Chamber on how to start a business with what you have. 

https://www.nsbc.africa

Solutions based on all constitutional rights

20 July 2021 10:12 PM

We are joined by Mark Heywood, Editor: Maverick Citizen on his latest piece which reflects how the current crisis is, in fact, a moment for lasting solutions based on all constitutional rights. 

 

Legal feature: Employment, health and safety within the unrest and public looting.

20 July 2021 9:15 PM

For tonight's legal feature we are joined by Dhevarsha Ramjettan, Partner: Employment, Health and Safety Department specializing in Employment law from Webber Wentzel Civil on managing key employment issues along with employment, health & safety within the unrest and public looting. 

www.webberwentzel.com

'South Africa is Burning - Shocked but not Surprised'

19 July 2021 11:37 PM

'South Africa is Burning - Shocked but not Surprised!' 

We are joined by Dominic Gaobepe, Diversity & Inclusion Specialist at Cohesion Collective to unpack the past week in South Africa, where we have been witnessing heartbreaking scenes, with what supposedly started as a political protest to free the former president Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma for defying the constitutional court; now developed into scenes of anarchy and chaos that have clearly been orchestrated by a few who found fertile ground for many who were desperate, disgruntled, and disillusioned to get involved. 

Vaccination roll out for inmates

19 July 2021 10:06 PM

News and Current affairs: We are joined by Chrispin Jr Phiri, Department Of Justice Spokesperson on Vaccination roll out for inmates and correctional facilities, including the officers, as of tomorrow, after the Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola stipulated that inmates should enjoy the same standards of healthcare available in the community. 

The country is still within national state of disaster: Regulation 350

19 July 2021 9:41 PM

News & current affairs

We are joined by Thezi Mabuza, Acting Commissioner from The National Consumer Commission (NCC) on the issued regulation 350 that the country is still within national state of disaster - sending out a strong message to suppliers not to inflate prices of essential items listed under Consumer and Customer Protection and National Disaster Management Regulations and Directions, as a result of possible food shortages in both KwaZulu Natal and Gauteng provinces following public unrests.

Contact: 0124287000 | www.thencc.gov.za 

Medical Matters: Holistic Dentist

19 July 2021 9:11 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr. Reggie Reddy, Holistic Dentist and Member: (IAOMT) International Association oral medicine and toxicology who is able to diagnose and treat a range of medical issues unrelated yet associated with dental health - Hand in hand with a holistic treatment approach.

Contact:

Watsapp line: 084 588 5335

www.holisticdentist.co.za

Cope: Allowing Zuma to attend brother’s funeral is a security risk

21 July 2021 8:49 PM

Equal Eduaction welcomes court ruling forcing dept to feed pupils

21 July 2021 8:04 PM

Ntshavheni: SAPS probing 151 murder cases in KZN, 16 in GP after violence

21 July 2021 6:44 PM

