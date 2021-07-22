Neuro Linguistic Programming: How to regain sanity in the face of adversity

DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:50
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen : Returning to Exercise After Recovering from COVID-19
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
125
Today at 05:10
School readiness: Are plans moving ahead to reopen schools in South Africa
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at Naptosa
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at Naptosa
125
Today at 05:46
British Lions tour opener
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Gavin Rich - Senior Rugby Journalist at ...
Guests
Gavin Rich - Senior Rugby Journalist at ...
125
Today at 06:10
Cata on taxi negotiations
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mandla Hermanus - Secretary general at Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata)
Guests
Mandla Hermanus - Secretary general at Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata)
125
Today at 06:25
Battling to terminate your Telkom landline service? Here's how you should do it.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Albertus Venter - Managing Executive: Consumer Operations at Telkom
Guests
Albertus Venter - Managing Executive: Consumer Operations at Telkom
125
Today at 06:40
Everyday Xhosa [Qhaqhazela ]
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Budget cuts left SAPS helpless to stop looters
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andrew Whitfield - Member of Portfolio Committee on Police
Guests
Andrew Whitfield - Member of Portfolio Committee on Police
125
Today at 07:20
SALBA: show us booze ban science
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sibani Mngadi - Chairperson at South African Liquor Brandowners Association (SALBA)
Guests
Sibani Mngadi - Chairperson at South African Liquor Brandowners Association (SALBA)
125
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
125
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
125
Today at 08:07
Pleas for undocumented people to be vaccinated
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rehad Desai - Member of the People's Vaccine Campaign, initiated by the C19 People’s Coalition
Guests
Rehad Desai - Member of the People's Vaccine Campaign, initiated by the C19 People’s Coalition
125
Today at 08:21
Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matt Green
Guests
Matt Green
125
Today at 08:45
Sports Showdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Lewis - Head of Content at bet.co.za
Guests
Carl Lewis - Head of Content at bet.co.za
125
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 11:05
Lester Tester- TENS Machine
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 15:20
Mandela Sanctuary to open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jerry Mabena
Guests
Jerry Mabena
125
Today at 15:40
Book: Breaker Morant
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fitzsimons
Guests
Peter Fitzsimons
125
Today at 16:05
Charges against people accused of planning the recent rioting and looting
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Cathy Powell - Associate professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town (UCT)
Guests
Prof Cathy Powell - Associate professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town (UCT)
125
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
125
Today at 16:34
PPS Investments competition launch
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anil Thakersee
Guests
Anil Thakersee
125
Today at 17:20
SA medal hopeful
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Isaacson
Guests
David Isaacson
125
Today at 17:45
Music: Springbok Nude Girls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Arno Carstens
Guests
Arno Carstens
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up