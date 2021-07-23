South Africans Doing Great Things with Zakhele Mgobhozi

In Africa At A Glance, we are joined by Prof Tshilidzi Marwala, Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University of Johannesburg, a member of the Namibia 4IR task Force, and author of his most recent title, ‘Leadership Lessons From the Books I Have Read’ on his latest book and mainly article on how to reset a path of national suicide as based on the annals of history with a reflection right back to Germany, World War 2.

