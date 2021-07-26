State Capture Update with Advocate Stephanie Fick

Best of CapeTalk
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:35
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: TEST IT OUT THURSDAY - The Carbon Fibre Shoe leaving an imprint
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
125
Today at 04:50
Health: Efforts to eliminate hepatitis in South Africa.
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Andrew Scheibe - Technical advisor at TB HIV Care and researcher at the University of Pretoria's Department of Family Medicine. at ...
Today at 05:10
The challenges to vaccinating homeless populations
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Jean-Ray Knighton-Fitt - Director at U-Turn
Today at 05:46
Here's why ex-offenders should be made prison wardens in South Africa.
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Casper Lӧtter - Conflict criminologist affiliated with the School of Philosophy at North-West University
Today at 06:10
Time for a cabinet reshuffle, and downsize?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Cathy Powell - Associate professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town (UCT)
Today at 06:25
Tygerberg Animal Hospital Animal Blood Bank
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Norma Boshoff - Sister at TAH Bellville
Today at 06:40
Six Fourty Feature: Content Houses
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
Impact of Transnet cyberattack
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mike Walwyn - Director for Maritime Affairs at South African Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF
Today at 07:20
The consequence of the shipping crisis on local business
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Paul Raphaely - Owner at Nomu Brands
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Finance minister Tito Mboweni spells out relief plan
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mamokete Lijane - Fixed Income Sales Trader and Macro Strategist at Absa Capital
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova
Today at 09:12
Basic Income Grant , it can be done
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Gilad Isaacs - Co-Director at Institute for Economic Justice
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:30
'Meet the instigators: The Twitter accounts of the RET forces network that incited violence and demanded Zuma’s release'
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Stuart Jones - Head at Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change (CABC)
Lukhanyo Vangqa
Today at 11:05
Inside the mind of a cat killer
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Gerhard Labuscagne - author at The Profiler Diaries (book)
Today at 14:50
Music with Tailor & Tramp
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Fish Archer
Today at 15:20
"Dirty Dozen" are peddling anti-vax conspiracies via social media
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kate Thompson-Davy
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
Are universal vaccine boosters feasible
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Shabir Mahdi - Executive Director at National Institute For Communicable Diseases
Today at 16:55
PPS campaign
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Update on coronavirus situation with Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
