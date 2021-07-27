Man Torque: A year and a half later - Covid-19

For tonight's Man Torque we are joined by Bongile Mkhumbeni, Entrepreneur, Business and life coach and Man kind project South Africa Member and Brian Blem, Counselling Psychologist at Lighthouse Therapy Centre both behind the MENWORK1000CIRCLES to follow up on Men: A year and a half later - Covid-19 - navigating through depression, stress, loss and trauma.
On Change your mindset feature, Stanley Beckett joins us again, this evening, to start thinking outside the box. You already have all you need to become a part of a Billion dollar a day worldwide business.
For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we are joined by Professor Thomas Huffman, Professor Emeritus of Archaeology on his latest book, co-authored with Mike Main, 'Palaces of Stone- Uncovering Ancient Southern African Kingdoms', bringing to life Africa's ancient history and its earliest civilizations from legacy of kingdoms past.
On financial matters, Mduduzi Luthuli, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager talks to us about right and wrong decisions behind investment and money.
For tonight's legal feature we are joined by Mthokozisi Maphumulo, Senior Associate and Litigation Attorney at Adams and Adams to talk about Insurance Law with a focus on Business Insurance Policies to Rescue Businesses such as those in the aftermath of the recent unrest and looting.
As South Africa still reels in the aftermath of the country wide state of security emergency with the violence, riots, and looting, we are joined by Professor Theodore Petru, Associate professor of Anthropology at the University of the Free State who specializes in gang culture, gang violence and Colored identity dynamics and research, to unpack and explore the historic context and dynamics.
We are joined by Brooks Spector, Associate Editor at Daily Maverick to evaluate and discuss conspiracy theories and social influence along with the impact in South Africa in comparison to the US, where Covid-19 cases surge by 55% in the wake of the 'pandemic of the unvaccinated'.
For tonight's State Capture Update, we are joined by Advocate Stephanie Fick, Executive Director: Accountability Division and Executive Director in charge of AARTO amendment Bill challenge Project with an expertise in both criminal and civil law to follow up on as well as unpack the underlying legalities, procedures, and criminal system with the case of former South African President, Jacob Zuma.
As the world celebrates Olympics 2021, for tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Dr. Thulani Khangelani Ngwenya, Chief Medical Officer of South African Football Association to chat about everything you as a pro athlete to the man on the street want and need to know about the benefits of sports medicine.
For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we are joined by Zakhele Mgobhozi, Founder & Managing Director of Modern Centric Holdings who just won the award for top empowered Entrepreneur 2021 for his work and company that advocates for people living with dis-abilities challenges.
