Psychological Matters - Safety as a psychological concept

Springboks and B&I Lions charities raise money for disabled former rugby players CapeTalk presenter Amy MacIver speaks to Gail Baerecke, general manager of the Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund. 1 August 2021 11:44 AM
Chad le Clos will have another go at Paris Olympics says TeamSA swimming coach Weekend Breakfast chats to Wayne Riddin in Tokyo about Tatjana Schoenmaker, Chad le Clos and a bright future for SA swimmers. 31 July 2021 2:12 PM
Fill up! Steep fuel price increases kick in next week The Department of Energy has announced that the petrol price will jump by 91c a litre at midnight on Wednesday. 31 July 2021 11:20 AM
BEWARE: Why you shouldn’t post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter Lester Kiewit talks to Mimecast cybersecurity expert Duane Nicol who explains how cyber hackers scour the web for personal info. 30 July 2021 12:05 PM
Court arbitration process to resolve taxi violence begins - WC Transport MEC Refilwe Moloto talks to W Cape MEC for Transport, Daylin Mitchell about the latest in the taxi stand-off between Cata and Codeta. 30 July 2021 10:52 AM
New Discovery Life clients could be penalised for not getting vaccinated The Money Show interviews CEO Riaan van Reenen about Discovery Life's vaccination incentive scheme. 29 July 2021 8:20 PM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
SA's potato industry under threat after anti-dumping duties not renewed in time Bruce Whitfield talks to the CEO of Nature's Garden, Bruce Sanday, about the threat posed by dumping from the European Union. 29 July 2021 7:25 PM
It's important to instill financial confidence in your child from a young age CapeTalk presenter Amy MacIver speaks to Mariska Oosthuizen, head of brand at Sanlam. 1 August 2021 10:22 AM
Pallavi Barnwal - The Indian sex educator on a mission to eliminate sexual shame Weekend Breakfast Sara-Jayne King speaks to Indian sex educator and intimacy coach, Pallavi Barnwal. 1 August 2021 8:54 AM
Western Cape to enforce 50% restriction on organic waste in landfills by 2022 Amy MacIver interviews recycling consultant Melanie Ludwig (The Organics Recycling Association of South Africa). 31 July 2021 10:32 AM
[WATCH] Joyous welcome for golden girl Schoenmaker at TeamSA Olympic Village Tatjana Schoenmaker's Olympic team mates greeted her with a rousing 'Shosholoza' welcome after she won swimming gold. 31 July 2021 12:19 PM
Tatjana Schoenmaker’s dad opens up about her world-record swim in Tokyo John Maytham interviews Tatjana Schoenmaker’s father, Rene. 30 July 2021 3:28 PM
Whackhead Simpson pranks Warren Gatland: 'Hello Warren, it’s Rassie…' "Hello, Warren? It’s Rassie. What you watching dere in your hotel? Chasing de Sun?" 30 July 2021 2:34 PM
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka Sara-Jayne King chats to the South African actress who has made it on the world stage. 25 July 2021 1:46 PM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
Schoenmaker is exceptional! – Olympian Charlene Wittstock (Princess of Monaco) Mandy Wiener interviews former Olympian swimmer Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco. 30 July 2021 1:29 PM
Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker favourite to win gold for South Africa on Friday John Maytham speaks to Olympic double gold medal winner Penny Heyns, who is with the team in Tokyo. 29 July 2021 3:36 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Psychological Matters - Safety as a psychological concept

Psychological Matters - Safety as a psychological concept

29 July 2021 9:13 PM

On Psychological Matters we are joined by Bradley Daniels, Clinical Psychologist and Behavioral expert on safety as a psychological concept – beyond our physical being and assets. To understand how humans think about safety, you have to understand how they think about fear and how to overcome this. 

www.bradleyrdaniels.com


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

South Africans Doing Great Things - "We will sweep it up!"

30 July 2021 11:09 PM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we kick off Woman's Month by highlighting two great woman doing extraordinary things... Mbali Ndhlovu and Emelda Masango, Co- founders of Rebuilding SA, an initiative brought on after the looting and unrest, and the simple statement: "We will sweep it up". 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview - John Vlismas

30 July 2021 10:10 PM

For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by much loved SA comedian, John Vlismas turned Disruptive Educator as a serial entrepreneur, faculty member at Henley, International Speaker and Activist, on the man behind the mic, as well as his latest project to lift the spirit of a country - by doing what only Vlismas does best: using comedy and science. 

To book John Vlismas go to https://johnvlismas.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa At A Glance - The relationship been Africa and China - a year and a half since Covid-19

29 July 2021 11:11 PM

In Africa At A Glance, we are joined by Mr. Francis Lai Hong, Vice-Chairman of The South African Chinese Community to follow up on the relationship been Africa and China - a year and a half since Covid-19 hit. The impact, challenges, and strengths between the two communities, and why it's so important for South Africans to learn about and accept each other’s cultures.

Contact: 082 456 4875 | www.tcagp.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time - Predator Politics

29 July 2021 10:08 PM

For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by Rehanna Rossouw, award-winning author and journalist on her book 'Predator Politics: Mabuza, Fred Daniel And The Great Land Scam', which exposes taxpayer corruption within Jacob Zuma’s spell as president of South Africa. The book also highlights Fred Daniel, one citizen among many targeted by predator politicians, turned whistle-blower, who stood up against the scourge.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - Start thinking outside the box!

28 July 2021 11:10 PM

On Change your mindset feature, Stanley Beckett joins us again, this evening, to start thinking outside the box. You already have all you need to become a part of a Billion dollar a day worldwide business.

https://changecreatorsa.com

 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird and Wonderful - Palaces of Stone

28 July 2021 10:17 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we are joined by Professor Thomas Huffman, Professor Emeritus of Archaeology on his latest book, co-authored with Mike Main, 'Palaces of Stone- Uncovering Ancient Southern African Kingdoms', bringing to life Africa’s ancient history and its earliest civilizations from legacy of kingdoms past.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters - Right and wrong decisions

28 July 2021 9:50 PM

On financial matters, Mduduzi Luthuli, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager talks to us about right and wrong decisions behind investment and money.

www.luthulicapital.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Man Torque: A year and a half later - Covid-19

27 July 2021 10:42 PM

For tonight's Man Torque we are joined by Bongile Mkhumbeni, Entrepreneur, Business and life coach and Man kind project South Africa Member and Brian Blem, Counselling Psychologist at Lighthouse Therapy Centre both behind the MENWORK1000CIRCLES to follow up on Men: A year and a half later - Covid-19 - navigating through depression, stress, loss and trauma.

Contact: www.lighthousetherapycentre.co.za | Facebook Onethousand circles Page | Twitter menswork1000ci1

Tel: 010591069 | Email: Brian@lighthousetherapy.co.za 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters - Insurance Law with a focus on Business Insurance Policies

27 July 2021 9:18 PM

For tonight's legal feature we are joined by Mthokozisi Maphumulo, Senior Associate and Litigation Attorney at Adams and Adams to talk about Insurance Law with a focus on Business Insurance Policies to Rescue Businesses such as those in the aftermath of the recent unrest and looting. 

Contact: 0124326000 | https://www.adams.africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fill up! Steep fuel price increases kick in next week

Business Local

Whackhead Simpson pranks Warren Gatland: 'Hello Warren, it’s Rassie…'

Sport

[WATCH] Joyous welcome for golden girl Schoenmaker at TeamSA Olympic Village

Sport

EWN Highlights

Journalists in the WC can get COVID vaccine jab from tomorrow

1 August 2021 3:03 PM

38 Western Cape schools fell prey to criminals during July break

1 August 2021 2:44 PM

Akani Simbine qualifies for men’s 100M finals

1 August 2021 2:03 PM

