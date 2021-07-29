Crime Time - Predator Politics

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:50
World scientists warn climate tipping point imminent
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Peter Johnston
Today at 16:05
Rassie Erasmus video about first Test against British & Irish Lions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorpe - Cricket Correspondent at Mwp
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:36
Tatjana Schoenmaker wins gold
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rocco Meiring
Today at 16:47
#An Hour With
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet "Jules" Harding
Today at 16:55
PPS campaign
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Malone
Aziza Malone
Today at 17:05
ANC members lodged 'boast posts' on Whatsapp after looting and truck hijackings
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
Joan Armatrading's first online concert streamed this weekend
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joan Armatrading
Today at 17:45
Music: Elvis Blue releases his new album
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Elvis Blue
Latest Local
Joburg earthquake measuring 3.6 magnitude 'linked to a century of gold mining' Mandy Wiener speaks to Prof Ray Durrheim Research Chair in Exploration, Earthquake & Mining Seismology at Wits. 30 July 2021 1:43 PM
BEWARE: Why you shouldn’t post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter Lester Kiewit talks to Mimecast cybersecurity expert Duane Nicol who explains how cyber hackers scour the web for personal info. 30 July 2021 12:05 PM
Court arbitration process to resolve taxi violence begins - WC Transport MEC Refilwe Moloto talks to W Cape MEC for Transport, Daylin Mitchell about the latest in the taxi stand-off between Cata and Codeta. 30 July 2021 10:52 AM
View all Local
New Discovery Life clients could be penalised for not getting vaccinated The Money Show interviews CEO Riaan van Reenen about Discovery Life's vaccination incentive scheme. 29 July 2021 8:20 PM
Premier Alan Winde: Western Cape Covid hospital admissions still increasing John Maytham gets the latest update from Premier Winde on the third wave, Covid stats, and the province's ability to cope. 29 July 2021 6:10 PM
Has Police Commissioner Sitole run out of legal road to save his job? Mandy Wiener speaks to News24 Reporter Jeff Wicks about the latest legal blow handed out to Khehla Sitole by the SCA. 29 July 2021 3:17 PM
View all Politics
Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, a correspondent at Deutsche Welle. 30 July 2021 12:21 PM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
SA's potato industry under threat after anti-dumping duties not renewed in time Bruce Whitfield talks to the CEO of Nature's Garden, Bruce Sanday, about the threat posed by dumping from the European Union. 29 July 2021 7:25 PM
View all Business
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
‘47% of South Africans say prayer is better than vaccines at preventing Covid' Mandy Wiener interviews Mikhail Moosa of the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation. 29 July 2021 1:01 PM
Like humans, here's how your doggy can donate blood to other dogs Refilwe Moloto talks to Sister Norma Boshoff from the Tygerberg Animal Hospital has an Animal Blood Bank at its Bellville branch. 29 July 2021 9:02 AM
View all Lifestyle
Tatjana Schoenmaker’s dad opens up about her world-record swim in Tokyo John Maytham interviews Tatjana Schoenmaker’s father, Rene. 30 July 2021 3:28 PM
Whackhead Simpson pranks Warren Gatland: 'Hello Warren, it’s Rassie…' "Hello, Warren? It’s Rassie. What you watching dere in your hotel? Chasing de Sun?" 30 July 2021 2:34 PM
Schoenmaker is exceptional! – Olympian Charlene Wittstock (Princess of Monaco) Mandy Wiener interviews former Olympian swimmer Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco. 30 July 2021 1:29 PM
View all Sport
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka Sara-Jayne King chats to the South African actress who has made it on the world stage. 25 July 2021 1:46 PM
View all Entertainment
Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, a correspondent at Deutsche Welle. 30 July 2021 12:21 PM
BEWARE: Why you shouldn’t post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter Lester Kiewit talks to Mimecast cybersecurity expert Duane Nicol who explains how cyber hackers scour the web for personal info. 30 July 2021 12:05 PM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
View all Africa
Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker favourite to win gold for South Africa on Friday John Maytham speaks to Olympic double gold medal winner Penny Heyns, who is with the team in Tokyo. 29 July 2021 3:36 PM
Y’all were all wrong about your boy Cyril! - Refilwe Moloto Refilwe Moloto opens up about the frustration she feels with the performance of President Cyril Ramaphosa. 29 July 2021 10:05 AM
'Nothing except party politics prevents Ramaphosa from reshuffling his cabinet' Refilwe Moloto interviews Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town. 29 July 2021 9:14 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Crime Time - Predator Politics

Crime Time - Predator Politics

29 July 2021 10:08 PM

For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by Rehanna Rossouw, award-winning author and journalist on her book 'Predator Politics: Mabuza, Fred Daniel And The Great Land Scam', which exposes taxpayer corruption within Jacob Zuma’s spell as president of South Africa. The book also highlights Fred Daniel, one citizen among many targeted by predator politicians, turned whistle-blower, who stood up against the scourge.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Africa At A Glance - The relationship been Africa and China - a year and a half since Covid-19

29 July 2021 11:11 PM

In Africa At A Glance, we are joined by Mr. Francis Lai Hong, Vice-Chairman of The South African Chinese Community to follow up on the relationship been Africa and China - a year and a half since Covid-19 hit. The impact, challenges, and strengths between the two communities, and why it's so important for South Africans to learn about and accept each other’s cultures.

Contact: 082 456 4875 | www.tcagp.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychological Matters - Safety as a psychological concept

29 July 2021 9:13 PM

On Psychological Matters we are joined by Bradley Daniels, Clinical Psychologist and Behavioral expert on safety as a psychological concept – beyond our physical being and assets. To understand how humans think about safety, you have to understand how they think about fear and how to overcome this. 

www.bradleyrdaniels.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - Start thinking outside the box!

28 July 2021 11:10 PM

On Change your mindset feature, Stanley Beckett joins us again, this evening, to start thinking outside the box. You already have all you need to become a part of a Billion dollar a day worldwide business.

https://changecreatorsa.com

 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird and Wonderful - Palaces of Stone

28 July 2021 10:17 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we are joined by Professor Thomas Huffman, Professor Emeritus of Archaeology on his latest book, co-authored with Mike Main, 'Palaces of Stone- Uncovering Ancient Southern African Kingdoms', bringing to life Africa’s ancient history and its earliest civilizations from legacy of kingdoms past.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters - Right and wrong decisions

28 July 2021 9:50 PM

On financial matters, Mduduzi Luthuli, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager talks to us about right and wrong decisions behind investment and money.

www.luthulicapital.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Man Torque: A year and a half later - Covid-19

27 July 2021 10:42 PM

For tonight's Man Torque we are joined by Bongile Mkhumbeni, Entrepreneur, Business and life coach and Man kind project South Africa Member and Brian Blem, Counselling Psychologist at Lighthouse Therapy Centre both behind the MENWORK1000CIRCLES to follow up on Men: A year and a half later - Covid-19 - navigating through depression, stress, loss and trauma.

Contact: www.lighthousetherapycentre.co.za | Facebook Onethousand circles Page | Twitter menswork1000ci1

Tel: 010591069 | Email: Brian@lighthousetherapy.co.za 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters - Insurance Law with a focus on Business Insurance Policies

27 July 2021 9:18 PM

For tonight's legal feature we are joined by Mthokozisi Maphumulo, Senior Associate and Litigation Attorney at Adams and Adams to talk about Insurance Law with a focus on Business Insurance Policies to Rescue Businesses such as those in the aftermath of the recent unrest and looting. 

Contact: 0124326000 | https://www.adams.africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Historic context and dynamics behind state of emergency aftermath

26 July 2021 11:10 PM

As South Africa still reels in the aftermath of the country wide state of security emergency with the violence, riots, and looting, we are joined by Professor Theodore Petru, Associate professor of Anthropology at the University of the Free State who specializes in gang culture, gang violence and Colored identity dynamics and research, to unpack and explore the historic context and dynamics.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated’

26 July 2021 10:26 PM

We are joined by Brooks Spector, Associate Editor at Daily Maverick to evaluate and discuss conspiracy theories and social influence along with the impact in South Africa in comparison to the US, where Covid-19 cases surge by 55% in the wake of the ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

