South Africans Doing Great Things - "We will sweep it up!"

Latest Local
Western Cape to enforce 50% restriction on organic waste in landfills by 2022 Amy MacIver interviews recycling consultant Melanie Ludwig (The Organics Recycling Association of South Africa). 31 July 2021 10:32 AM
Joburg earthquake measuring 3.6 magnitude 'linked to a century of gold mining' Mandy Wiener speaks to Prof Ray Durrheim Research Chair in Exploration, Earthquake & Mining Seismology at Wits. 30 July 2021 1:43 PM
BEWARE: Why you shouldn’t post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter Lester Kiewit talks to Mimecast cybersecurity expert Duane Nicol who explains how cyber hackers scour the web for personal info. 30 July 2021 12:05 PM
Court arbitration process to resolve taxi violence begins - WC Transport MEC Refilwe Moloto talks to W Cape MEC for Transport, Daylin Mitchell about the latest in the taxi stand-off between Cata and Codeta. 30 July 2021 10:52 AM
New Discovery Life clients could be penalised for not getting vaccinated The Money Show interviews CEO Riaan van Reenen about Discovery Life's vaccination incentive scheme. 29 July 2021 8:20 PM
Premier Alan Winde: Western Cape Covid hospital admissions still increasing John Maytham gets the latest update from Premier Winde on the third wave, Covid stats, and the province's ability to cope. 29 July 2021 6:10 PM
Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, a correspondent at Deutsche Welle. 30 July 2021 12:21 PM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
SA's potato industry under threat after anti-dumping duties not renewed in time Bruce Whitfield talks to the CEO of Nature's Garden, Bruce Sanday, about the threat posed by dumping from the European Union. 29 July 2021 7:25 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 30 July 2021 Listen to John's three book reviews for the week. 30 July 2021 5:20 PM
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
‘47% of South Africans say prayer is better than vaccines at preventing Covid' Mandy Wiener interviews Mikhail Moosa of the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation. 29 July 2021 1:01 PM
Tatjana Schoenmaker’s dad opens up about her world-record swim in Tokyo John Maytham interviews Tatjana Schoenmaker’s father, Rene. 30 July 2021 3:28 PM
Whackhead Simpson pranks Warren Gatland: 'Hello Warren, it’s Rassie…' "Hello, Warren? It’s Rassie. What you watching dere in your hotel? Chasing de Sun?" 30 July 2021 2:34 PM
Schoenmaker is exceptional! – Olympian Charlene Wittstock (Princess of Monaco) Mandy Wiener interviews former Olympian swimmer Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco. 30 July 2021 1:29 PM
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka Sara-Jayne King chats to the South African actress who has made it on the world stage. 25 July 2021 1:46 PM
Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, a correspondent at Deutsche Welle. 30 July 2021 12:21 PM
BEWARE: Why you shouldn't post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter Lester Kiewit talks to Mimecast cybersecurity expert Duane Nicol who explains how cyber hackers scour the web for personal info. 30 July 2021 12:05 PM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker favourite to win gold for South Africa on Friday John Maytham speaks to Olympic double gold medal winner Penny Heyns, who is with the team in Tokyo. 29 July 2021 3:36 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
South Africans Doing Great Things - "We will sweep it up!"

South Africans Doing Great Things - "We will sweep it up!"

30 July 2021 11:09 PM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we kick off Woman's Month by highlighting two great woman doing extraordinary things... Mbali Ndhlovu and Emelda Masango, Co- founders of Rebuilding SA, an initiative brought on after the looting and unrest, and the simple statement: "We will sweep it up". 


Profile Interview - John Vlismas

30 July 2021 10:10 PM

For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by much loved SA comedian, John Vlismas turned Disruptive Educator as a serial entrepreneur, faculty member at Henley, International Speaker and Activist, on the man behind the mic, as well as his latest project to lift the spirit of a country - by doing what only Vlismas does best: using comedy and science. 

To book John Vlismas go to https://johnvlismas.com

Africa At A Glance - The relationship been Africa and China - a year and a half since Covid-19

29 July 2021 11:11 PM

In Africa At A Glance, we are joined by Mr. Francis Lai Hong, Vice-Chairman of The South African Chinese Community to follow up on the relationship been Africa and China - a year and a half since Covid-19 hit. The impact, challenges, and strengths between the two communities, and why it's so important for South Africans to learn about and accept each other’s cultures.

Contact: 082 456 4875 | www.tcagp.co.za

Crime Time - Predator Politics

29 July 2021 10:08 PM

For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by Rehanna Rossouw, award-winning author and journalist on her book 'Predator Politics: Mabuza, Fred Daniel And The Great Land Scam', which exposes taxpayer corruption within Jacob Zuma’s spell as president of South Africa. The book also highlights Fred Daniel, one citizen among many targeted by predator politicians, turned whistle-blower, who stood up against the scourge.

Psychological Matters - Safety as a psychological concept

29 July 2021 9:13 PM

On Psychological Matters we are joined by Bradley Daniels, Clinical Psychologist and Behavioral expert on safety as a psychological concept – beyond our physical being and assets. To understand how humans think about safety, you have to understand how they think about fear and how to overcome this. 

www.bradleyrdaniels.com

Change your mindset feature - Start thinking outside the box!

28 July 2021 11:10 PM

On Change your mindset feature, Stanley Beckett joins us again, this evening, to start thinking outside the box. You already have all you need to become a part of a Billion dollar a day worldwide business.

https://changecreatorsa.com

 

 

Weird and Wonderful - Palaces of Stone

28 July 2021 10:17 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we are joined by Professor Thomas Huffman, Professor Emeritus of Archaeology on his latest book, co-authored with Mike Main, 'Palaces of Stone- Uncovering Ancient Southern African Kingdoms', bringing to life Africa’s ancient history and its earliest civilizations from legacy of kingdoms past.

Financial Matters - Right and wrong decisions

28 July 2021 9:50 PM

On financial matters, Mduduzi Luthuli, Luthuli Capital's Investment Manager talks to us about right and wrong decisions behind investment and money.

www.luthulicapital.com

Man Torque: A year and a half later - Covid-19

27 July 2021 10:42 PM

For tonight's Man Torque we are joined by Bongile Mkhumbeni, Entrepreneur, Business and life coach and Man kind project South Africa Member and Brian Blem, Counselling Psychologist at Lighthouse Therapy Centre both behind the MENWORK1000CIRCLES to follow up on Men: A year and a half later - Covid-19 - navigating through depression, stress, loss and trauma.

Contact: www.lighthousetherapycentre.co.za | Facebook Onethousand circles Page | Twitter menswork1000ci1

Tel: 010591069 | Email: Brian@lighthousetherapy.co.za 

Legal Matters - Insurance Law with a focus on Business Insurance Policies

27 July 2021 9:18 PM

For tonight's legal feature we are joined by Mthokozisi Maphumulo, Senior Associate and Litigation Attorney at Adams and Adams to talk about Insurance Law with a focus on Business Insurance Policies to Rescue Businesses such as those in the aftermath of the recent unrest and looting. 

Contact: 0124326000 | https://www.adams.africa

Actor and producer Shona Ferguson passes away

Tatjana Schoenmaker’s dad opens up about her world-record swim in Tokyo

Sport

BEWARE: Why you shouldn’t post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter

Lifestyle Politics Local World

EWN Highlights

LONG READ: Past and present push Phoenix over edge

31 July 2021 9:57 AM

Cata & Codeta agree on ‘ceasefire’ as talks to end CT taxi violence continue

31 July 2021 9:46 AM

Energy department announces hefty fuel price hike for August

31 July 2021 9:17 AM

