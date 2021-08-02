Medupi power plant is done but energy experts warn this will do little to end load shedding

We follow up with Sikhonathi Mantshantsha, Eskom Spokesperson now that the Medupi power plant is done - 14 years after construction, but energy experts warn this will do little to end load shedding. This is back-to-back in today's headlines that SA has less than 100 days to get a “just energy transition” plan in place.
We are joined by Michael Morris, Head of Media at the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) who says the only way to hold politicians to account is through the ballot box, as the country awaits the media briefing tomorrow from the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on developments with regards to the 2021 local government elections.LISTEN TO PODCAST
We are joined by John Steenhuisen, MP – Leader of the Democratic Alliance ahead of the DA's media briefing tomorrow calling for ‘transparent investigation’ on the past months unrest, and his assessment of the communities he has engaged, saying the party will not be part of a ‘tick box’ exercise designed to help the ANC save face.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Omy Naidoo, Founder of Newtricion Wellness Dieticians for nutritional guidance to those attempting to recover from Covid-19.
http://dieticians-sa.co.za/
For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we kick off Woman's Month by highlighting two great woman doing extraordinary things... Mbali Ndhlovu and Emelda Masango, Co- founders of Rebuilding SA, an initiative brought on after the looting and unrest, and the simple statement: "We will sweep it up".LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by much loved SA comedian, John Vlismas turned Disruptive Educator as a serial entrepreneur, faculty member at Henley, International Speaker and Activist, on the man behind the mic, as well as his latest project to lift the spirit of a country - by doing what only Vlismas does best: using comedy and science.
To book John Vlismas go to https://johnvlismas.com
In Africa At A Glance, we are joined by Mr. Francis Lai Hong, Vice-Chairman of The South African Chinese Community to follow up on the relationship been Africa and China - a year and a half since Covid-19 hit. The impact, challenges, and strengths between the two communities, and why it's so important for South Africans to learn about and accept each other’s cultures.
Contact: 082 456 4875 | www.tcagp.co.za
For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by Rehanna Rossouw, award-winning author and journalist on her book 'Predator Politics: Mabuza, Fred Daniel And The Great Land Scam', which exposes taxpayer corruption within Jacob Zuma’s spell as president of South Africa. The book also highlights Fred Daniel, one citizen among many targeted by predator politicians, turned whistle-blower, who stood up against the scourge.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Psychological Matters we are joined by Bradley Daniels, Clinical Psychologist and Behavioral expert on safety as a psychological concept – beyond our physical being and assets. To understand how humans think about safety, you have to understand how they think about fear and how to overcome this.
www.bradleyrdaniels.com
On Change your mindset feature, Stanley Beckett joins us again, this evening, to start thinking outside the box. You already have all you need to become a part of a Billion dollar a day worldwide business.
https://changecreatorsa.com