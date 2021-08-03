Educational and Employment - After-hours hobby turned into successful business

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Finance: How to get a 13th cheque from Sars this tax season
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Tsungai Masendeke - Certified Financial Planner, Financial Literacy and Inclusion Advocate at ....
Today at 05:10
Schools experiencing problems with maintaining social distancing
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at Naptosa
Today at 05:46
SMME's account for 89% of businesses hit by recent civil unrest
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Lings Naidoo - Director at Redflank
Today at 06:25
iFearLESS app provides access to safety by just shaking or dropping your phone
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michael Brown - executive at iFearLess
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday:
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Chiravadee Khunsub
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Where our municipalities are falling short
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kevin Allan - Managing director at Municipal IQ
Today at 07:20
ANC approach SAPS about Sea Point anti-poor "cabal"
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Cameron Dugmore - ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
PANEL: Having difficult conversations with loved ones
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andre Vlok - Negotiator, conflict and employment dispute specialist at ...
Dr Cathy Angus, Clinical Psychologist
Today at 08:21
Panel continued
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:15
Promoting optimal dental and oral health for children in need – where to go
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gino Sedres - Chef and recipe Developer at Daily Dish
Nicoline Potgieter - President at Paedodontic Society of South Africa (PSSA)
Today at 09:41
Phoenix Massacre
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Quinton Kippen
Today at 10:05
History of: Moppies & cultural songs
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melvyn Mathewws
Anwar Gambeeno
Today at 10:30
Balancing responsibilities to continue learning & teaching with keeping students safe in school
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Debra Sheperd - Economist and lecturer at University Of Stellenbosch
Today at 11:05
Local Goverment elections date confirmed
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dawie Scholtz- Independent Elections Analyst
Latest Local
How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget Gift of the Givers may be an unintentional brand, but we all know it - advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 3 August 2021 9:04 PM
'A truck is like a 38-ton missile' - training drivers for sometimes volatile SA The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Arnoux Maré, founder of the Innovative Solutions Group. 3 August 2021 8:32 PM
Landmark 'name and shame' rape case due before courts next week Pippa Hudson talks to Advocate Bronwyn Pithey about the landmark case known as Booysen vs Dolley, due before the courts next week. 3 August 2021 3:04 PM
View all Local
Sars goes after alleged VBS looter who owes tax of R61m on 'illicit' income Bruce Whitfield talks to investigative journo Pauli Van Wyk about the 'Al Capone' strategy Sars is using to net Kabelo Matsepe. 3 August 2021 6:54 PM
9-year old child fights for her life after being caught in Kraaifontein gang war Refilwe Moloto talks to Rob Bisset, chair of the Kraaifontein CPF about the latest shooting in Scottsdene. 3 August 2021 11:15 AM
W Cape taxi truce signed between Cata, Codeta and government Africa Melane talks to Secretary at Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations Lesley Sikhupela. 3 August 2021 6:39 AM
View all Politics
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
Struggling? You may soon be able to cash in part of your retirement savings John Maytham interviews personal finance journalist Maya Fischer French. 3 August 2021 4:51 PM
How investing a third of everything I earned changed my life, forever The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews "supersaver" Julia, as he does once every year in July. 3 August 2021 2:24 PM
View all Business
Why cashing in retirement fund due to Covid crunch needs to be managed with care Mandy Wiener speaks to Nashalin Portrag, Head of FundsAtWork at Momentum Corporate about the benefit of umbrella funds. 3 August 2021 1:14 PM
4 billion jabs later… 'Vaccines are working, negative reactions extremely rare' Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jody Boffa, Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. 3 August 2021 10:58 AM
6 tips to look after your skin while wearing a mask Refilwe Moloto talks to dermatologist Dr Nomhelo Gantsho about how to prevent breakouts and discomfort while wearing masks. 3 August 2021 10:27 AM
View all Lifestyle
Karsten Warholm breaks 29-year-old world record – then breaks it again! John Maytham interviews independent sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 3 August 2021 3:40 PM
'A medal was definitely not on the cards, I'm still surprised'- Bianca Buitendag Pippa Hudson speaks to South Africa's Bianca Buitendag who won an Olympic silver medal in surfing at Tokyo 2020 3 August 2021 1:56 PM
World Rugby guns for Rassie Erasmus, SA Rugby for 'public criticism' of referee Mandy Wiener interviews Philasande Sixaba, a sports reporter at Newzroom Afrika. 3 August 2021 1:04 PM
View all Sport
New streaming service 'BritBox' launches in SA for fans of British TV John Maytham speaks to Neale Dennett of streaming service BritBox which goes online in South Africa from Friday. 2 August 2021 2:07 PM
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
View all Entertainment
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
100-year-old declared fit to stand trial for Nazi war crimes Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 August 2021 9:43 AM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
View all Africa
How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget Gift of the Givers may be an unintentional brand, but we all know it - advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 3 August 2021 9:04 PM
Struggling? You may soon be able to cash in part of your retirement savings John Maytham interviews personal finance journalist Maya Fischer French. 3 August 2021 4:51 PM
Karsten Warholm breaks 29-year-old world record – then breaks it again! John Maytham interviews independent sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 3 August 2021 3:40 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Educational and Employment - After-hours hobby turned into successful business

Educational and Employment - After-hours hobby turned into successful business

3 August 2021 10:46 PM

For tonight's Educational and Employment feature we are joined by Hannes de Beer, Owner of HNJ Financial Solutions on how an after-hours hobby grew into a self-sustainable accounting and tax firm. With the pandemic forcing the creation of unlimited opportunities for entrepreneurship self-starters in business, you don't want miss this 

https://www.hnj.co.za


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Man Torque: Rape Survivor turned Strength and Recovery Coach

3 August 2021 10:13 PM

For tonight's Man Torque, as usual we go where no man has gone before with conversations from, for, and in-between men to finally tap into and heal men's wounds as well as strengths.

We are joined by Nicholas Ingel, Rape and molestation victim who got lost on the road of alcoholism as a result, who now shares his story of sheer survival from a tragic past which finally paved the road to recovery and helping others as a strength coach.

https://emetgyms.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Corner - Tax legislation

3 August 2021 9:15 PM

For tonight's legal feature we are joined once again by Annelize Oosthuizen, Senior Lecturer and Head of Taxation in the School of Accountancy, University of the Free State for part two on being aware of the important changes in tax legislation or face being convicted if you are negligent + the big question…what can you claim tax on when you can. 

Contact: oosthuizena@ufs.ac.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The only way to hold politicians to account is through the ballot box,

2 August 2021 11:13 PM

We are joined by Michael Morris, Head of Media at the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) who says the only way to hold politicians to account is through the ballot box, as the country awaits the media briefing tomorrow from the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on developments with regards to the 2021 local government elections. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medupi power plant is done but energy experts warn this will do little to end load shedding

2 August 2021 10:04 PM

We follow up with Sikhonathi Mantshantsha, Eskom Spokesperson now that the Medupi power plant is done - 14 years after construction, but energy experts warn this will do little to end load shedding. This is back-to-back in today's headlines that SA has less than 100 days to get a “just energy transition” plan in place.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DA ahead of media briefing calling for ‘transparent investigation’ on the past months unrest

2 August 2021 9:46 PM

We are joined by John Steenhuisen, MP – Leader of the Democratic Alliance ahead of the DA's media briefing tomorrow calling for ‘transparent investigation’ on the past months unrest, and his assessment of the communities he has engaged, saying the party will not be part of a ‘tick box’ exercise designed to help the ANC save face. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters - Covid-19 nutrition

2 August 2021 9:10 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Omy Naidoo, Founder of Newtricion Wellness Dieticians for nutritional guidance to those attempting to recover from Covid-19.

http://dieticians-sa.co.za/

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things - "We will sweep it up!"

30 July 2021 11:09 PM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we kick off Woman's Month by highlighting two great woman doing extraordinary things... Mbali Ndhlovu and Emelda Masango, Co- founders of Rebuilding SA, an initiative brought on after the looting and unrest, and the simple statement: "We will sweep it up". 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview - John Vlismas

30 July 2021 10:10 PM

For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by much loved SA comedian, John Vlismas turned Disruptive Educator as a serial entrepreneur, faculty member at Henley, International Speaker and Activist, on the man behind the mic, as well as his latest project to lift the spirit of a country - by doing what only Vlismas does best: using comedy and science. 

To book John Vlismas go to https://johnvlismas.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa At A Glance - The relationship been Africa and China - a year and a half since Covid-19

29 July 2021 11:11 PM

In Africa At A Glance, we are joined by Mr. Francis Lai Hong, Vice-Chairman of The South African Chinese Community to follow up on the relationship been Africa and China - a year and a half since Covid-19 hit. The impact, challenges, and strengths between the two communities, and why it's so important for South Africans to learn about and accept each other’s cultures.

Contact: 082 456 4875 | www.tcagp.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Struggling? You may soon be able to cash in part of your retirement savings

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Sars goes after alleged VBS looter who owes tax of R61m on 'illicit' income

Business Politics

That's way more than 10%... generous customer gives Simply Asia staff R6000 tip

Local

New York to introduce vaccine pass for restaurants, gyms, shows

3 August 2021 8:46 PM

Kimberley man arrested for being in possession of dagga worth R700k

3 August 2021 8:42 PM

Steenhuisen: There must be consequences for damage, deaths from KZN unrest

3 August 2021 7:55 PM

