Financial Matters - Kids and money

For tonight's Man Torque, as usual we go where no man has gone before with conversations from, for, and in-between men to finally tap into and heal men's wounds as well as strengths.



We are joined by Nicholas Ingel, Rape and molestation victim who got lost on the road of alcoholism as a result, who now shares his story of sheer survival from a tragic past which finally paved the road to recovery and helping others as a strength coach.



https://emetgyms.com

