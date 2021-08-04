Financial Matters - Kids and money

Streaming issues? Report here
'2 increases in 6 months!': Funeral insurance costs rise alongside Covid deaths The Money Show interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler about the increase in premiums for funeral policies. 4 August 2021 8:27 PM
Naspers bets on another local insurance startup with R120 million investment Bruce Whitfield chats to Naspers Foundry Head Fabian Whate and the co-founder of Naked Insurance, Alex Thomson. 4 August 2021 7:07 PM
'President Cyril Ramaphosa only makes decisions when absolutely forced to' John Maytham interviews News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter. 4 August 2021 3:44 PM
Zweli Mkhize scandal: 'Money from Digital Vibes paid for salon, nail bar' Mandy Wiener interviews Pieter Louis Myburgh, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick’s Scorpio. 4 August 2021 1:16 PM
'ANC – driven by perceptions of Ramaphosa – may do better in local elections' Lester Kiewit interviews independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz. 4 August 2021 11:53 AM
There definitely appears to be a cabal operating in Sea Point - Cameron Dugmore Refilwe Moloto talks to W Cape ANC leader Cameron Dugmore about a meeting with SAPS in Sea Point regarding these investigations. 4 August 2021 9:55 AM
Telkom appoints Serame Taukobong (consumer business chief) as CEO-designate Bruce Whitfield talks to incoming CEO Serame Taukobong about what the future holds for Telkom. 4 August 2021 8:47 PM
'We haven't yet felt real impact of 3rd wave' - Liberty tops up Covid reserves Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO David Munro about Liberty Holdings' results for the first six months of 2021. 4 August 2021 7:42 PM
Customer satisfaction in the digital age Customer satisfaction is a relatively new concept, customer dissatisfaction is ancient. 4 August 2021 7:15 PM
How to avoid 'backfire effect' and have difficult conversations with loves ones Refilwe Moloto talks to clinical psychologist Dr Cathy Angus and conflict specialist Andre Vlok about navigating stressful times. 4 August 2021 1:01 PM
How to get a 13th cheque from Sars this tax season African Melane finds out how to do it from Certified Financial Planner Tsungai Masendeke. 4 August 2021 7:35 AM
Struggling? You may soon be able to cash in part of your retirement savings John Maytham interviews personal finance journalist Maya Fischer French. 3 August 2021 4:51 PM
SA Rugby to defend Rassie Erasmus against World Rugby misconduct charges Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 4 August 2021 1:31 PM
Karsten Warholm breaks 29-year-old world record – then breaks it again! John Maytham interviews independent sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 3 August 2021 3:40 PM
'A medal was definitely not on the cards, I'm still surprised'- Bianca Buitendag Pippa Hudson speaks to South Africa's Bianca Buitendag who won an Olympic silver medal in surfing at Tokyo 2020 3 August 2021 1:56 PM
New streaming service 'BritBox' launches in SA for fans of British TV John Maytham speaks to Neale Dennett of streaming service BritBox which goes online in South Africa from Friday. 2 August 2021 2:07 PM
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
New, possibly more transmissible variant 'Delta Plus' found in several countries Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 August 2021 10:01 AM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
100-year-old declared fit to stand trial for Nazi war crimes Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 August 2021 9:43 AM
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
30 years ago today: Oceanos sinks - captain deserts doomed ship, 571 passengers Pippa Hudson hosts an hour-long special to mark the 30th anniversary of the Oceanos sinking. 4 August 2021 2:26 PM
'ANC – driven by perceptions of Ramaphosa – may do better in local elections' Lester Kiewit interviews independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz. 4 August 2021 11:53 AM
Financial Matters - Kids and money

Financial Matters - Kids and money

4 August 2021 9:11 PM

On financial matters, we are joined by Mariska Oosthuizen, Head of Brand at Sanlam on how to teach your kids the psychology behind money and savings with a first of its kind app using gamification to make financial goals magical for children. 

https://www.sanlam.co.za/campaigns/savingsjar/Pages/default.aspx


Weird and Wonderful - 20 galaxies discovered by South Africans

4 August 2021 10:13 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we are joined by Professor Roger Deane at the University of Pretoria & Shilpa Ranchod, MSc student who was supervised by Professor Roger Deane, on a group of up to 20 galaxies discovered in July 2021 with South Africa’s MeerKAT telescope in the Northern Cape, setting new grounds for understanding how galaxies are assembled into groups and transformed by their environment. 

Educational and Employment - After-hours hobby turned into successful business

3 August 2021 10:46 PM

For tonight's Educational and Employment feature we are joined by Hannes de Beer, Owner of HNJ Financial Solutions on how an after-hours hobby grew into a self-sustainable accounting and tax firm. With the pandemic forcing the creation of unlimited opportunities for entrepreneurship self-starters in business, you don't want miss this 

https://www.hnj.co.za

Man Torque: Rape Survivor turned Strength and Recovery Coach

3 August 2021 10:13 PM

For tonight's Man Torque, as usual we go where no man has gone before with conversations from, for, and in-between men to finally tap into and heal men's wounds as well as strengths.

We are joined by Nicholas Ingel, Rape and molestation victim who got lost on the road of alcoholism as a result, who now shares his story of sheer survival from a tragic past which finally paved the road to recovery and helping others as a strength coach.

https://emetgyms.com

Legal Corner - Tax legislation

3 August 2021 9:15 PM

For tonight's legal feature we are joined once again by Annelize Oosthuizen, Senior Lecturer and Head of Taxation in the School of Accountancy, University of the Free State for part two on being aware of the important changes in tax legislation or face being convicted if you are negligent + the big question…what can you claim tax on when you can. 

Contact: oosthuizena@ufs.ac.za

The only way to hold politicians to account is through the ballot box,

2 August 2021 11:13 PM

We are joined by Michael Morris, Head of Media at the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) who says the only way to hold politicians to account is through the ballot box, as the country awaits the media briefing tomorrow from the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on developments with regards to the 2021 local government elections. 

Medupi power plant is done but energy experts warn this will do little to end load shedding

2 August 2021 10:04 PM

We follow up with Sikhonathi Mantshantsha, Eskom Spokesperson now that the Medupi power plant is done - 14 years after construction, but energy experts warn this will do little to end load shedding. This is back-to-back in today's headlines that SA has less than 100 days to get a “just energy transition” plan in place.

DA ahead of media briefing calling for ‘transparent investigation’ on the past months unrest

2 August 2021 9:46 PM

We are joined by John Steenhuisen, MP – Leader of the Democratic Alliance ahead of the DA's media briefing tomorrow calling for ‘transparent investigation’ on the past months unrest, and his assessment of the communities he has engaged, saying the party will not be part of a ‘tick box’ exercise designed to help the ANC save face. 

Medical Matters - Covid-19 nutrition

2 August 2021 9:10 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Omy Naidoo, Founder of Newtricion Wellness Dieticians for nutritional guidance to those attempting to recover from Covid-19.

http://dieticians-sa.co.za/

South Africans Doing Great Things - "We will sweep it up!"

30 July 2021 11:09 PM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we kick off Woman's Month by highlighting two great woman doing extraordinary things... Mbali Ndhlovu and Emelda Masango, Co- founders of Rebuilding SA, an initiative brought on after the looting and unrest, and the simple statement: "We will sweep it up". 

'President Cyril Ramaphosa only makes decisions when absolutely forced to'

Local Opinion Politics

SA Rugby to defend Rassie Erasmus against World Rugby misconduct charges

Sport

30 years ago today: Oceanos sinks - captain deserts doomed ship, 571 passengers

Local Opinion

EWN Highlights

Obama scales back 60th birthday bash over surging Delta variant

4 August 2021 8:32 PM

Calls mount for govt to do more after illegal firearms found in Phoenix

4 August 2021 7:59 PM

Case of Limpopo man accused of defrauding Eskom postponed

4 August 2021 7:42 PM

