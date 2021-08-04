Weird and Wonderful - 20 galaxies discovered by South Africans

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we are joined by Professor Roger Deane at the University of Pretoria & Shilpa Ranchod, MSc student who was supervised by Professor Roger Deane, on a group of up to 20 galaxies discovered in July 2021 with South Africa’s MeerKAT telescope in the Northern Cape, setting new grounds for understanding how galaxies are assembled into groups and transformed by their environment.
On financial matters, we are joined by Mariska Oosthuizen, Head of Brand at Sanlam on how to teach your kids the psychology behind money and savings with a first of its kind app using gamification to make financial goals magical for children.
https://www.sanlam.co.za/campaigns/savingsjar/Pages/default.aspx
For tonight's Educational and Employment feature we are joined by Hannes de Beer, Owner of HNJ Financial Solutions on how an after-hours hobby grew into a self-sustainable accounting and tax firm. With the pandemic forcing the creation of unlimited opportunities for entrepreneurship self-starters in business, you don't want miss this
https://www.hnj.co.za
For tonight's Man Torque, as usual we go where no man has gone before with conversations from, for, and in-between men to finally tap into and heal men's wounds as well as strengths.
We are joined by Nicholas Ingel, Rape and molestation victim who got lost on the road of alcoholism as a result, who now shares his story of sheer survival from a tragic past which finally paved the road to recovery and helping others as a strength coach.
https://emetgyms.com
For tonight's legal feature we are joined once again by Annelize Oosthuizen, Senior Lecturer and Head of Taxation in the School of Accountancy, University of the Free State for part two on being aware of the important changes in tax legislation or face being convicted if you are negligent + the big question…what can you claim tax on when you can.
Contact: oosthuizena@ufs.ac.za
We are joined by Michael Morris, Head of Media at the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) who says the only way to hold politicians to account is through the ballot box, as the country awaits the media briefing tomorrow from the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on developments with regards to the 2021 local government elections.LISTEN TO PODCAST
We follow up with Sikhonathi Mantshantsha, Eskom Spokesperson now that the Medupi power plant is done - 14 years after construction, but energy experts warn this will do little to end load shedding. This is back-to-back in today's headlines that SA has less than 100 days to get a “just energy transition” plan in place.LISTEN TO PODCAST
We are joined by John Steenhuisen, MP – Leader of the Democratic Alliance ahead of the DA's media briefing tomorrow calling for ‘transparent investigation’ on the past months unrest, and his assessment of the communities he has engaged, saying the party will not be part of a ‘tick box’ exercise designed to help the ANC save face.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Medical Matters we are joined by Omy Naidoo, Founder of Newtricion Wellness Dieticians for nutritional guidance to those attempting to recover from Covid-19.
http://dieticians-sa.co.za/
For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature we kick off Woman's Month by highlighting two great woman doing extraordinary things... Mbali Ndhlovu and Emelda Masango, Co- founders of Rebuilding SA, an initiative brought on after the looting and unrest, and the simple statement: "We will sweep it up".LISTEN TO PODCAST