Cabinet reshuffle post analysis: Professor Ivor Sarakinsky

Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
Today at 06:10
The News from Down Under with Katie MacDonald
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Katie MacDonald
Today at 06:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 07:10
The Sunday Paper Review with Ismail Lagardien
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Ismail Lagardien
Today at 07:40
The Homestead Projects for Street Children
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 08:10
Talking Point : The Truth About Pitbulls - 'humans are the problem' says expert
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Lins Rautenbach
Today at 08:45
Can women have it all?
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Christelle Colman - Insurance expert at Old Mutual Insure
Christelle Colman cell
Today at 09:10
The UK Report with Gavin Grey
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 09:20
The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gayle Edmunds
Today at 09:45
SJ's Bookclub: Top SA women authors join forces to write novel about friendship
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Pamela Power
Qarnita Loxton
Gail Schimmel
Amy Heydenrych - Owner at Story communications
Latest Local
WC health dept is now vaccinating homeless people On Friday, health workers administered vaccines to those situated at the Haven Night Shelter in Kraaifontein. 7 August 2021 10:42 AM
Study finds children will suffer the effects of the pandemic for years to come Amy MacIver speaks to Dr Maylene Shung-King, an associate professor at UCT's School of Public Health and Family Medicine. 6 August 2021 4:34 PM
'Western Cape now epicentre – accounts for 30% of new cases of Covid-19 in SA' Charlotte Kilbane interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt. 6 August 2021 3:10 PM
Zuma admitted to hospital outside of Estcourt Prison for medical observation Jailed former president Jacob Zuma has been admitted to an outside hospital for medical observation. 6 August 2021 10:07 AM
'It's still the same old failed ministers being moved to different portfolios' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Mahlatse Mahlase, the group editor-in-chief for Eyewitness News. 6 August 2021 9:28 AM
Absorbing State Security into the Presidency was unexpected move - Tshidi Madia Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia about the Cabinet reshuffle. 6 August 2021 7:21 AM
'JSE is better performing than London Stock Exchange over last ten years' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Leila Fourie about the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's interim results and future plans. 5 August 2021 7:48 PM
'Cabinet reshuffle happening at last - after lots of ANC wheeling and dealing' Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Lumkile Mondi ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Thursday evening. 5 August 2021 6:43 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa to announce changes to national executive at 9 pm The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will make an announcement at 9 pm on Thursday night. 5 August 2021 6:40 PM
Otherwise, you well? Comedian Nina Hastie launches wellbeing TV show Sara-Jayne King speaks to comedian Nina Hastie about her latest project, the wellbeing TV series, Otherwise, you well? 7 August 2021 1:31 PM
'Padel' is the latest fitness craze set to take Africa by storm Sara-Jayne King speaks to Philippe Kjellgren, founder of Africa Padel. 7 August 2021 11:44 AM
Some schools forced to make budget cuts amid fee payment woes, says Fedsas Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr. Jaco Deacon from the Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools (Fedsas). 6 August 2021 8:18 AM
Why sports stars are finally speaking up about their mental health Pippa Hudson speaks to Professor Pieter Kruger, the psychologist for Team South Africa at the Olympics. 6 August 2021 3:29 PM
[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time' Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich. 6 August 2021 10:18 AM
SA Rugby to defend Rassie Erasmus against World Rugby misconduct charges Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 4 August 2021 1:31 PM
Fatiema Petersen leads her own life with the spiritual legacy of her parents Sara-Jayne Kings speaks to Fatiema Petersen, daughter of the late South African theatre legend Taliep Petersen. 7 August 2021 10:05 AM
Things to do in the Mother City this long weekend Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King gives her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend. 7 August 2021 7:56 AM
Veteran actress Denise Newman thrilled to return to the stage at the Artscape Pippa Hudson speaks to actress Denise Newman, star of the one woman show, “Cold Case – Dulcie September revisited”. 6 August 2021 3:04 PM
New, possibly more transmissible variant 'Delta Plus' found in several countries Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 August 2021 10:01 AM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
100-year-old declared fit to stand trial for Nazi war crimes Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 August 2021 9:43 AM
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Ramaphosa centralises power: 'He’s now the de facto spy chief' Charlotte Kilbane interviews Professor Jane Duncan of the Department of Journalism, Film and Television (UJ). 6 August 2021 2:00 PM
We are in safe hands – economist on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana Charlotte Kilbane interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga. 6 August 2021 1:07 PM
3 shows to binge-watch on Netflix and Showmax this long weekend Annzra Denita reviews three shows to binge-watch: Devilsdorp (Showmax), Normal People (Showmax), and Queen of the South (Netflix). 6 August 2021 11:35 AM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
Cabinet reshuffle post analysis: Professor Ivor Sarakinsky

Cabinet reshuffle post analysis: Professor Ivor Sarakinsky

5 August 2021 10:30 PM

Professor Ivor Sarakinsky, Associate Professor and academic director: Wits School of Governance | Political Studies Expert


South Africans Doing Great Things: Flowers of Hope

6 August 2021 11:10 PM

For tonight's South Africans Doing Great Things feature, to celebrate Woman's Month as well as highlight the month of August being Breast cancer month, we are joined by Lebogang Ramphisa, breast cancer warrior who founded the Flowers of Hope Organization after her own battle and journey, to now educate and create breast cancer awareness throughout local communities and people from disadvantaged townships.

http://Flowersofhope.co.za

Profile Interview - Lovemore Ndou

6 August 2021 10:25 PM

For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by Lovemore Ndou, three-time world boxing champion turned lawyer and author, as well as Australian Hall of Fame inductee on his latest book: "Tough Love". From poverty and apartheid brutality, this Limpopo homeboy now crosses all the way over to us from Sydney, Australia, (6am Saturday morning), on his extraordinary fight and story.

Cabinet reshuffle post analysis: Prof. Richard Calland

5 August 2021 11:46 PM

Prof. Richard Calland, Associate Professor at UCT in Public Law Expert and Political Commenter

Africa at a Glance: Why lockdown in Africa doesn’t work as a first COVID-19 pandemic response.

5 August 2021 11:23 PM

For tonight's Africa at a Glance we are joined by Prof Nicholas Ngepah, Professor of Economics at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) on why lockdown in Africa doesn’t work as a first COVID-19 pandemic response. Based on Ngepah’s research study titled “What lessons Africa can learn from the social determinants of COVID-19 spread, to better prepare for current and future pandemics on the continent” is based on data from 53 African countries including South Africa.

Cabinet reshuffle post analysis: Mandla Isaac's

5 August 2021 11:18 PM

Mandla Isaac's, Political Economist

Cabinet reshuffle post analysis: Natasha Marrian

5 August 2021 11:16 PM

Natasha Marrian, Political journalist, investigative reporter and commentator ¦ Deputy Editor: Financial Mail

Cabinet reshuffle post analysis: Carien Du Plessis

5 August 2021 10:32 PM

Carien Du Plessis, Senior Journalist for Daily Maverick

Aubrey's greatful to be back at work after weeks of battling Covid-19

5 August 2021 1:38 PM
Change your mindset: "Who are you pretending to be in this world?

4 August 2021 11:11 PM

On Change your mindset feature, Stanley Beckett joins us again, this evening asking the question "Who are you pretending to be in this world? Are you pretending to be successful and abundant and happy, or are you pretending to be unsuccessful and struggling and unhappy? 

https://changecreatorsa.com

Manenberg police, residents continue search for cat killer
7 August 2021 6:52 PM

7 August 2021 6:52 PM

Hawks arrest alleged copper cable thieves in Kimberley
7 August 2021 6:46 PM

7 August 2021 6:46 PM

Government urges those eligible for COVID vaccine to get the jab
7 August 2021 5:27 PM

7 August 2021 5:27 PM

